Coronavirus live updates: India's tally of positive cases inches closer to 25,000, deaths at 788

As the nationwide lockdown has entered its 32nd day, coronavirus cases in the country have crossed 24,500-mark to stand at 24,732 and the death toll over 788. Nationwide cases of confirmed coronavirus infections rose by over 1,750 on Friday -- the maximum for a day, even as the government said the outbreak is under control and the tally could have reached one lakh by now without a nationwide lockdown. In a reprieve to the public at large, the government on Friday night allowed the opening of the neighbourhood and stand-alone shops, including those located in residential complexes within municipal areas. Meanwhile, confirmed coronavirus cases hit 2.77 million worldwide, with deaths at 193,930.