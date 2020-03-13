Coronavirus live updates: India's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rise to 74, with 1 death in Karnataka

Good morning readers, welcome to our live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Karnataka on Thursday reported the country’s first COVID-19 death. A day after the death of the 76-year-old patient from Kalaburagi, who had returned from Saudi Arabia on 29th February, his samples were tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus. The Health and Family Welfare Department of Karnataka on Thursday late night confirmed that the senior citizen died of COVID-19. Stay tuned for more updates.