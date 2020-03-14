Coronavirus live updates: Infosys evacuates Bengaluru IIPM building

Maharashtra records two more positive cases taking the tally in India to rise to 83. The second death due to coronavirus was registered in Delhi on Friday. 69-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus infection dies in Delhi: Health Ministry and Delhi government officials. The Government invoked the Disaster Management Act to ensure prices regulation and availability of Surgical and protective mask, hand sanitizer and gloves. Stay tuned for more updates.
Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to postpone all its cricket matches which were scheduled to be played between 14th March and 31st March 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation.
Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Nagaland: The Home Department has directed all the Deputy Commissioners to issue notice for ensuring that people compulsorily use masks and hand sanitizers in all the public places.
5 COVID-19 suspects escaped from isolation ward of Mayo Hospital: Sub-Inspector Nagpur police station
5 COVID-19 suspects escaped from isolation ward of Mayo Hospital. S Suryavanshi, Sub-Inspector Nagpur police station says, "One of them had tested negative, reports of other 4 were awaited. We have traced them & they will be brought back to hospital by the administration"
We have taken a decision to evacuate one of our satellite buildings in Bengaluru: Infosys
We have taken a decision to evacuate one of our satellite buildings in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure, as one of our employees had been in contact with an individual with suspected COVID-19.
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma offers US 500,000 coronavirus test kits, 1 million masks
Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma on Friday offered the United States 500,000 coronavirus test kits and a million masks, as the country faces a shortage of kits for diagnosing the potentially deadly disease.
Kerala government has ordered poultry culling after Bird flu was detected in Parappanangadi; Disease Inspection Officer, says, "10 special squads have been deployed to cull all poultry within 1km radius of the epicentre".
Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rise to 19
An isolation ward has been set up at the jail. All inmates have been checked & not displayed symptoms, new inmates are being screened & will be kept in different wards for 3 days. Around 17,500 inmates are lodged at the jail currently.
Team member may have been near COVID-19 suspect, says Infosys
RSS cancels highest decision-making body meeting in Bengaluru in view of seriousness of coronavirus:RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi.
Mainland China reports 11 new coronavirus cases on March 13
Mainland China had 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on March 13, the country's National Health Commission said on Saturday, up from eight cases a day earlier.
S.Korea reports 107 new coronavirus cases, total 8,086 -KCDC
South Korea reported 107 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the country's total infections to 8,086, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
Schools, colleges, movie halls to be closed in Rajasthan till Mar 30
Schools, colleges, cinema halls, coaching centres, gymnasiums etc. will be closed in Rajasthan till March 30 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Friday.
Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 25% to 1,266
The death toll from coronavirus in Italy has jumped in the last 24 hours by 250 to 1,266, a rise of 25% and the largest increase in absolute terms since the start of the outbreak, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday.
Embassy of India in United States of America (USA) issues advisory for Indian students in the context of coronavirus pandemic.
US Embassy & Consulates in India: US Mission India posts, in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, are cancelling immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments from March 16, 2020, onward. Visa appointments stand cancelled.
US CDC reports 1,678 coronavirus cases, death tally of 41
The USCenters for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,678 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 414 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 5 to 41.
Might get tested for coronavirus, says Donald Trump
Maharashtra legislature' budget session to end today.It has been curtailed by a week in view of rising COVID-19 cases.
Schools in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad closed from today to avoid spread of Covid-19.
Schools in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad closed from today to avoid spread of Covid-19."Apart from the 10th and 12th exams we are closing schools in Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune till further notice": Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Events in National Centre of Performing Arts ans the Royal Opera House in Mumbai cancelled/deferred in the wake of Maharashtra government's directive of temporary shutdown of theatres to contain spread of Covid-19.
US President DonaldTrumpannounced a national state of emergency on Friday, freeing up $50 billion in federal funds for the battle against the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.
"To unleash the full power of the federal government, I'm officially declaring a national emergency,"Trumpsaid in a statement on the White House lawn.
He called on all US states to set up emergency operation centres and said the government was accelerating testing, amid criticism about the lack of sufficient test kits across United States. (AFP)
After patient admitted to private hospital in Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus, nearly 80 staff members quarantined at home, according to theBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official.
68-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus infection dies in Delhi, according to theHealth Ministry and Delhi government officials.
Entry of visitors blocked to Brindavan Gardens at KRS dam and Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary
Following the coronavirusscare, Mandya Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh has banned the entry of visitors to Brindavan Gardens at KRS dam and Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna taluk for a week from Saturday as a precautionary measure.
Europe now 'epicentre' of COVID-19 pandemic: WHO
The World Health Organization warned Friday that Europe was now the "epicentre" for the global coronavirus pandemic and reporting more daily cases than China did at the height of its outbreak.
"Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a virtual press conference, describing the more than 5,000 deaths worldwide as "a tragic milestone".
Apple shifts annual developers conference to online-only format
Apple Inc on Friday called off the in-person portion of its annual developers conference scheduled to be held in San Jose and said it would run the program entirely online in June because of coronavirus fears.
Bolsonaro says has tested negative for coronavirus
President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro says has tested negative for coronavirus, reports AFP.
Air India has cancels flights to Kuwait and Italy
Air India has cancelled flights to Kuwait & Italy. The airline has curtailed flight operations to South Korea, France, Germany, Israel and Sri Lanka till 30th April.
Government invoke Disaster Management Act to ensure prices regulation and availability of Surgical and protective mask, hand sanitizer and gloves.
Trump announces news conference on coronavirus
President Donald Trump announced a White House news conference Friday, his latest attempt to restore public confidence in his handling of the coronavirus crisis.
Queen Elizabeth II postpones engagements over virus: palace
Queen Elizabeth II has postponed engagements because of the spread of the coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, calling it a "sensible precaution and for practical reasons".
The royal household said the 93-year-old monarch's planned visits next week to Cheshire in northwest England, and Camden, in north London, "will be rescheduled", although audiences "will continue as usual".
(AFP)
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who metwith US President DonaldTrumplastweekend, hastestedpositiveforcoronavirus
From 16th March, functioning of Supreme Court shall be restricted to urgent matters only
Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) postpones annual convocation function scheduled to take place on 21st March
Though Karnataka Medical Education Minister had repeatedly spoken of Karnataka having 28-day quarantine period as against WHO's 14 day period, now an order from the state Health Commissioner says all travellers from COVID-19-affected countries should be in quarantine for 14 days only and report to 104 Arogya Sahayavani for the next 14 days.
Three more, including an Italian tourist, test positive in Kerala
124 evacuees from Japan, 112 evacuees from China being discharged from Friday onwards after testing negative for COVID-19: Officials
All workers and office-bearers of RSS will have to undergo screening for coronavirus before attending the meet of its highest decision-making body in Bengaluru: Senior office-bearer
IIT-Delhi directs students to leave hostels by Sunday, March 15, in view of coronavirus threat
Ladakh: All Maktabs (Religious Schools) in Kargil officially closed till 31st March 2020 by Anjuman Jamiyat Ullama Isna Ashriya Kargil (AJUIAK) Ladakh.
Maharashtra government orders closure of theatres, gyms in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur
In a drastic step to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government ordered the closure of cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and malls in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur cities from Friday midnight.
Making the announcement in the state Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the government was invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 from midnight.
Testing labs to be increased to 65 from the current 52: Indian Council of Medical Research
Air India cancels flights to Italy, France, Germany, 3 other countries till April 30
National carrier Air India has cancelled flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30, an airline official said on Friday. The decision has been taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
India's remaining two ODIs against South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata called off in wake of COVID-19 pandemic: BCCI official
Till now, there are 81 confirmed cases in India, out of which 64 are Indians, 16 Italians and 1 Canadian national: Health Ministry
Contact tracing of the confirmed cases is being actively pursued. So far, this has led to the identification of more than 4,000 contacts who have been put under surveillance, says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.
Highlights from the Health Ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs joint press conference:
*Five new cases reported from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
* The Health Ministry confirmed that the government has brought 42,296 passengers under community surveillance, out of which 2,559 were symptomatic and 522 hospitalized including 17 foreign nationals.
* Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses/trains to remain suspended till 15th April. Along Indo-Nepal border 4 check posts will remain operational. For Bhutan and Nepal nationals visa-free entry to continue.
* India has evacuated 1,031 persons, including from the Maldives, US, Madagascar and China.
* Iran flight brought back 44 Indians from Iran. The flight reached today at Mumbai Airport and they have been put at quarantine centre of the Navy.
* Air India flight to take off from Delhi Airport to Milan to bring back the Indians stranded on tomorrow to bring back stranded citizens in Italy.
*Government has decided to allow the State Government to use the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)inthe fight againstCOVID-19.
*International traffic is allowed only from 19 checkposts out of 37.
Malls, theaters, gyms and swimming pools to remain closed in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said in the assembly on March 13.
Coronavirus deaths across the globe have passed the 5,000 mark: AFP
As per international news agency AFP's tally, coronavirus deaths across the globe have passed the 5,000 mark.
Madhya Pradesh: Classes in govt & private schools to remain suspended until further order in wake of coronavirus pandemic. Examinations of Class 5, Class 8, Class 10 & Class 12 (of all boards) to take place as per schedule.
All India Football Federation: Adhering to the advisories issued by Health Ministry, we have decided to complete the remaining matches of the 2019-20 edition of the Hero I-League behind closed doors.
Premier League statement: Premier League, FA Cup, English Football League postponed. English Premier League suspended until April 4.
Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Friday said that one more person found positive for COVID-19 in Pune. The person has travel history to the US. With that, the total number of positive cases in the city has reached10.
Ministry of Home Affairs releases FAQs on new Visa restrictions
No person/institution/organisation shall issue any information regarding coronavirus in print or electronic media without the permission of the Ministry of Health, Delhi govt. If any person/organisationis found to be doing this, it will be considered a punishable offense, says Delhi government.
It's because of the prevailing environment of fear due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are some effects on the economy but we have been taking measures since the beginning to contain its spread and minimize the impact, saysPrincipal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal on the stock market situation.
What SAARC leaders had to say about PM Modi's remark on the battle against COVID-19:
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa: Thank you for the great initiative PM Modi, Sri Lanka is ready to join the discussion & share our learnings & best practices & to learn from other SAARC members. Let's unite in solidarity during these trying times & keep our citizens safe.
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli: I welcome the idea advanced by PM Modi ji for chalking out a strong strategy by the leadership of the SAARC nations to fight coronavirus. My government is ready to work closely with SAARC Member States to protect our citizens from this deadly disease.
Maldives PresidentIbrahim Mohamed Solih:Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the initiative on this important endeavor. COVID-19 requires collective effort to defeat it. The Maldives welcomes this proposal and would fully support such a regional effort.
Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering: This is what we call leadership. As members of this region, we must come together in such times. Smaller economies are hit harder, so we must coordinate. With your leadership, I've no doubt we will see immediate & impactful outcome.
All recruitment rallies have been postponed for one month: Indian Army
All recruitment rallies have been postponed for one month. For Army personnel, travel to be restricted to essential duties only and they have been asked to do maximum utilisation of video conference facilities, says Indian Army.
Man who returned from Italy and is currently at the Army's Manesar quarantine facility tests positive for coronavirus
Updates from across the country:
Haryana government has decided that all universities & colleges situated in the state will be closed till 31st March 2020, as a precautionary measure.
Chhattisgarh government said that all public libraries, gyms, swimming pools, water parks in urban areas and aanganwadis will remain closed till March 31 in the state.
Bihar has said that all schools, colleges, and coaching institutes will remain closed till March 31. Students of govt schools will get the money for mid-day meals in their bank accounts till their schools are closed.All govt programmes related to Bihar Diwas, which were to be observed on March 22, have been cancelled.All cinema halls and public parks to also remain closed till March 31.
Jammu and Kashmir's Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences cancels all leaves of employees, in order to provide uninterrupted medical services.
Some of the evacuees from Iran are being shifted to Mumbai's Ghatkopar Naval quarantine facility
Two fresh cases of coronavirus reported from Nagpur
The 44 Indian citizens, who were evacuated from Iran, have been shifted to the Indian Navy quarantine facility set up at Ghatkopar in Mumbai. All required facilities have been set up by the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy
Plane carrying stranded Indians from Iran lands in Mumbai
An Iran Air flight carrying Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran, landed at the Mumbai airport on Friday afternoon, according to an official.
Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak and the government has been working on plans to bring back Indians stranded there.
Concerned and sensitive about all the stakeholders, and public health in general: BCCI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in a release, said that ithas decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15thApril 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
The BCCI said it wasconcerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensurethat, all people relatedto IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience.
The BCCI also mentioned that it would work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and state government departments in this regard.
Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 postponed till April 15
Iran confirms 1075 new cases in last 24 hours
Face to face/group interaction or gathering of the students to be avoided till 31st March, 2020. Internal assessments to be given online and examinations to be conducted as per the schedule: Jamia Millia Islamia's registrar's office
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chairs a high-level meeting on Coronavirus in Patna
I would like to propose that the leadership of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy: PM Modi
Odisha Assembly suspended till March 29th after Covid-19 declared a state disaster in Odisha
Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments & people are trying their best to combat it. South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy: PM Modi
Australian home affairs minister says he has coronavirus
Japan approves emergency powers for PM to tackle coronavirus outbreak
Karnataka Health Department cancels all Saturday offs and public holidays for its employees. All leaves applied by staff under casual leave and privilege leave has also been cancelled.
Karnataka Health Department cancels all Saturday offs and public holidays for its employees. All leaves applied by staff under casual leave and privilege leave has also been cancelled.
Coronavirus: Delhi govt bans sports gathering, including IPL
The Delhi government has stopped all sports gathering, including the Indian Premier League 2020, in the national capital amid the coronavirus threat, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.
Jawaharlal Nehru University suspends classes with immediate effect till March 31 due to coronavirus outbreak
Delhi govt to ban sports activities in wake of coronavirus threat: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
What You Need To Know About Handwashing: Centers for Disease Control
All educational institutions shall remain closed till 31st March except for holding examinations. Cinema halls, swimming pools, and gyms are also to be closed till 31st March.
Confirmed cases in India rises to 75 with one person in Noida testing positive
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer: One employee of a private firm in Noida has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has travel history to France and China. He is a resident of Delhi.
Disneyland across the world shut
Disney will close its giant theme parks in Florida, California and Paris and pull the releases of major blockbusters including "Mulan" over the coronavirus, it announced Thursday. The resorts are among the largest theme parks in the world, each drawing tens of thousands of visitors each day. They will remain shut at least until the end of March.
The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution, tweets Rahul Gandhi
I will keep repeating this. The corona virus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution. The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor, tweets Rahul Gandhi
Delhi govt shuts all swimming pools in national capital
CRPF cancels anniversary celebrations due to coronavirus threat
The CRPF on Friday postponed its raising day celebrations planned to be held next week in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
Google employee in Bengaluru fifth to be infected by coronavirus in Karnataka
The Karnataka Health Department on Thursday confirmed one more positive COVID-19 case in Karnataka with a 26-year-old male, who returned from a trip to Greece, tested positive for coronavirus.
Read more
Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran reaching Jaisalmer today, to be quarantined at Army facility
About 120 Indians, being evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iran in an Air India flight, will reach Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Friday and will be quarantined at an Army facility, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.
Read more
India 'ahead of the curve' says Trump after greeting Irish PM with namaste amid coronavirus fears
United States' President Donald Trump greeted Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar with a 'namaste' instead of a formal handshake at the Oval Office on Thursday, ahead of St. Patrick's Day.
Read more
Nepal suspends all Everest expeditions due to coronavirus
Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bengaluru office to work from home from tomorrow. We have taken & will continue to take necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials: Google
We can confirm that an employee from our Bengaluru office has been diagnosed with COVID-19: Google
We can confirm that an employee from our Bengaluru office has been diagnosed with COVID-19. He was in one of our Bengaluru offices for a few hours before developing any symptoms. The employee has been on quarantine since then, says Google.
All Wuhan evacuees tested negative
After completing requisite quarantine period, all Wuhan evacuees tested negative forCoronavirus test at ITBP Quarantine Facility, Chhawla, Delhi. All 112 at the facility including 36 foreign nationals will start leaving the facility from today.
Air India flight with 130 Indians being evacuated from Iran will be reaching Jaisalmer
Air India flight with 130 Indians being evacuated from Iran will be reaching Jaisalmer on 13 March 2020, where they will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility created at Jaisalmer. Individuals will be transferred from the airport post their initial screening to the quarantine facility. Another batch of 250 people being air evacuated from Iran on 14 March 2020 will also be landed and quarantined at the Army facility at Jaisalmer.
South Africa tour of the women's team has been suspended until further notice. The three-match One-Day men's international series against New Zealand will proceed as scheduled, however fans will not be admitted into the venue: Cricket Australia
Mountaineering expeditions postponed by Pune-based Grirpremi because of Coronavirus
We are monitoring messages. Any rumour being circulated needs to be reported: DCP (Operations), Mumbai Police
We are monitoring messages. Any rumour being circulated needs to be reported so that we can refute it and prevent it from spreading further: Pranay Ashok, DCP (Operations), Mumbai Police
Mumbai civic body seek information on those who travelled to Dubai between 15 Feb-11 March.
Tour operators in Maharashtra not to accept booking for international travel till situation normalises
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie has been tested positive for the coronavirus disease
Here's how to quarantine yourself at home
Union Ministry of Health confirms the death of the 76-years-old man due to COVID-19
A meeting held under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner of Kalaburagi, B Sharat took a decision to cancel Sharanabasaveshwara Jatra Mahotsav which was to begin from Friday. It also took a decision to close malls and cinema theatres where a large number of people assemble.
43 people in contact with COVID-19 patient who died
Deputy commissioner B Sharat said that as the 76-year-old aged man who died on Tuesday night tested positive for COVID-19, a total 43 persons including the family members of the deceased and those who were in constant touch with him have been quarantined and the health department officials kept a close watch on them.
400 bed isolation ward set up at ESIC hospital in Kalaburagi to treat suspected coronavirus patients
Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi B Sharat has called an emergency meeting of the district officials to discuss the steps to be taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.The meet will discuss various issues including cancellation ofSharanabasaveshwara Jatra Mahotsav which will begin from Tomorrow.
Coronavirus claims India's first victim in Karnataka
Karnataka on Thursday reported the country's first COVID-19 death. A day after the death of the 76-year-old patient from Kalaburagi, who had returned from Saudi Arabia on 29th February, his samples were tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus. The Health and Family Welfare Department of Karnataka on Thursday late night confirmed that the senior citizen died of COVID-19.
India registers first COVID-19 death, Kalaburagi man died due to coronavirus, confirms Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department
"The 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who passed away and was a suspected COVID-19 patient has been confirmed for COVID-19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol are being carried out. Telangana Govt. has also been informed since he went to a private hospital there," Health and Family Welfare Department of Karnataka.
Three people with suspected coronavirus symptoms under watch in Pondicherry hospitals
Three people with suspected symptoms of coronavirus are under observation in government and private hospitals here, health department officials said on Thursday.
Dr Mohan Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, said one person was admitted to JIPMER, another in the state government hospital while the third in a private one. All these patients are now under observation, he said.
Read more here.
International updates:
* Iran's death toll from coronavirus reached 429. 1075 confirmed new cased of coronavirus in the past 24 hours
* Germany reports more than 2,000 coronavirus cases, statistics from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Thursday
* Poland reports first death from coronavirus
* US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday said thousands more coronavirus cases are expected in the United States
* UNHRC suspended 43rd session of the Human Rights Council on the 13th of March until further notice
* Russian-European Mars mission postponed until 2022
* Spain virus cases soar to nearly 3,000 cases with 84 deaths. Spain has decided to extend a suspension of parliamentary activities by 15 days
* European Central Bank to let euro zone banks breach requirements
* New coronavirus infections in the Netherlands rose 22% by 273 to 614
* Rome's main airport will close one of its two terminals, while its second airport is shutting to passenger traffic
* Total number of coronavirus cases almost doubles to 60 from 36 day before
* Philippine president Robert Duterte orders virus lockdown of capital
* UK death toll from coronavirus rises to 10. Total number of coronavirus cases rise to 590 from 456 on wednesday
In the sports world, Real Madrid in quarantine after positive test for coronavirus
Madikeri man with symptoms of suspected coronavirus admitted to isolation ward at district hospital in Madikeri
A passenger who returned to Madikeri from Dubai with symptoms of suspected coronavirus has been admitted to isolation ward at district hospital in Madikeri.
The blood samples have been sent for testing and the result is awaited, said health officials.
The patient had returned to his native from Dubai last week.
Two persons who had come from Iran and Iraq have also been tested and have not shown any symptoms so far, said DC Annies Kanmani Joy.
Three people with suspected coronavirus symptoms under watch in Puducherry hospitals
Rumours about 5 positive coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Mulund false, says MLA Mihir Kotecha
A strong rumour is currently making rounds on social media about 5 patients in Mulund being tested positive for COVID-19 . I have spoken to all concerned authorities there is no such case and it's absolutely false . Request all not to panic. In Mumbai, COVID-19 tests are done only in Kasturba Hospital so the moment any case is detected. they will make it public, so please do not beleive in any rumours and request not to forward such messages as it will create sheer panic. Be safe, avoid visiting public places unless necessary, take precautions, says Mulund's MLA Mihir Kotecha.
One more person in Pune, with travel history to the US, tests positive for the coronavirus
All schools in Bengaluru urban and rural will be closed from March 13
Karnataka declares summer vacation for Bengaluru urban and rural schools. All schools in Bengaluru urban and rural will be closed from March 13.
The fifth COVID-19 patient of Bengaluru is admitted to Jayanagar General Hospital
KSRTC postpones new flybus launch over COVID-19 scare
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corportion has postponed the introduction of a new flybus service to connect Anantpur with Kempegowda International Airport.
The new bus service was supposed to be launched on March 13. The same has been now postponed to April 1 "due to the COVID-19 effect and slack traffic", the corporation said in a release.
UNHRC suspends the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council on 13 March 2020 until further notice
Total coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra is 11, says CM Uddhav Thackeray
All cinema halls to be shut in Delhi till March 31, schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions, tweets PM Modi
Government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, says PM Modi
This is what the Health Ministry had to say on the current coronavirus outbreak in the country:
* 73 positive cases have been reported across 12 states in Inida. Out of the total cases, 56 are Indians and 17 are foreign nationals.
* In all, there are 52 testing facilities and 56 sample collection centers located across the country.
*1 lakh testing kits are available and additional testing kits have already been ordered are in procurement.
* Masks are not always necessary, if a person maintains effective social distance, mask is not needed. There is no need to panic.
* Right now, India does not have any community transmission. There are only a few cases that have come from outside & they have primarily affected their close family members.
* There are a total of three flights are being readied to bring back Indians stranded in Iran. The first one will be on March 13 which would bring back 130-140 persons to Mumbai. The 2nd flight would take off for evacuation on the 15th and the 3rd flight on either March 16 or 17.
* Visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizen Of India (OCI) cardholders are kept in abeyance till 15th April 2020. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure.
* The Government of India has evacuated 900 Indian citizens along with 48 belonging to other nations like Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, and Peru.
Visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizen Of India (OCI) cardholders are kept in abeyance till 15th April 2020. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure: Health Ministry
Out of the 73 cases, 56 are Indians and 17 are foreign nationals: Health Ministry
No community transmission of COVID-19 in India, says Health Ministry
COVID-19 carries 'Made in China' label: Trump administration
There's one thing the Trump administration wants Americans to remember about the coronavirus pandemic: It carries the "Made in China" label.
Read more here
73 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India; 56 Indians 17 foreigners, says Union Health Ministry (DHNS)
Spectator at ICC Women's T20 World Cup final diagnosed with COVID-19: MCG
A spectator who attended the ICC Women's T20 World Cup final between India and Australia here on March 8 has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Melbourne Cricket Ground said on Thursday but insisted that the risk of him infecting others was low.
Read more here
Foreign players not available for IPL till April 15
No foreign player will be available for this year'sIPLtill April 15 due to visa restrictions imposed by the government to contain the novel coronavirus threat, a top BCCI source told PTI on Thursday, casting fresh doubts on the fate of the event.
Read more here
No foreign player available for IPL till April 15 due to visa restrictions imposed by government in wake of coronavirus outbreak, says PTI quoting BCCI source
China coronavirus cases fall, but more imported from abroad
The number of fresh infections at the epicentre of China's coronavirus epidemic dropped to a new low on Thursday but the country imported more cases from abroad.
Read more here
Japan says no change in planning for Olympics amid coronavirus outbreak
Japanese government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that there is no change in planning for the 2020 Olympics, set to start in July, and there is also no need to declare a state of emergency in Japan due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Read more here
Coronavirus: President Donald Trump suspends travel from Europe to US for 30 days
US President Donald Trump announced a 30-day ban on travelers from mainland Europe Wednesday as the continent reeled from the rapid spread of acoronaviruspandemic that has emptied streets, shuttered shops and disrupted travel for millions.
Read more here
Coronavirus: Hubei sees single-digit cases for first time
China had eight new coronavirus infections in Hubei province, the first time the epicentre of the pandemic recorded a daily tally in single-digits, as more businesses reopened with local authorities cautiously easing strict containment measures.
Read more here
Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases
Thailand reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 70, health officials said.
Read more here
Coronavirus: India may invoke the provision of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897
The Centre on Wednesday decided to invoke a provision of a nearly 125-year-old law to ensure that multiple government advisories on COVID-19 becomes enforceable.
The decision to invoke the provisions of Section 2 of Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 was taken at a review meeting chaired by the Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Gauba.
Tom Hanks, wife Rita test positive for coronavirus
TomHanksand his wife Rita Wilson have both tested positive for coronavirus, the US actor said Wednesday.
Hanks, 63, said he and Wilson came down with a fever while in Australia, where he is set to film a new movie about the life of Elvis Presley.
Read the full report here
NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus
The National Basketball Association (NBA) said on Wednesday it was suspending the season until further notice after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus. The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off of a game between the Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena.
Read the full report here
Good
COVID-19: India suspends tourist visas till Apr 15
India is set to close its doors to foreign tourists from Friday with a Group of Minister deciding to suspend all tourist visas till April 15.
Union Home Ministry invoked clauses of disaster management act, 2005 for containment of coronavirus in India.
India suspends all tourist visas from March 13 till April 15 to prevent spread of coronavirus
WHO declares coronavirus outbreak a global pandemic
Kerala govt puts 45 Italy returnees under observation
Stepping up efforts to check the spread of coronavirus in Kerala, the state government has put at least 45 people who returned here from COVID-19 hit Italy under observation, official sources said on Wednesday.
Read more here.
Uncivilised: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan on Centre's coronavirus notice
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has demanded that the Centre withdraw the directive insisting on COVID-19-negative certificate from Indians who wish to return from COVID-19-hit countries.
Read more here.
Kerala family facing threats for 'spreading' COVID-19
Witheight persons in Kerala already contracting COVID-19 from a three-member family which allegedly skipped medical screening at the airport bynot revealing that they were from Italy, the social media is being flooded with memes and messages accusing the family of spreading the virus, as hundreds of people are kept in surveillance in Pathanamthitta district for having come in contact with the family.
Read more here.
Maharashtra Legislature session to be curtailed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak
24-year-old man who returned from Italy could be Andhra's first COVID-19 positive case
Andhra Pradesh health authorities are suspecting a 24-year-old man to be the state's first coronavirus positive case.
The man who returned from Italy has joined Nellore government hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.
An initial test at SVIMS Tirupati showed that he was infected. A senior health official told DH that they are awaiting the retest results of his sample sent to NIV Pune.
SAI shuts its south centre in Bengaluru over coronavirus scare
With four new coronavirus cases being reported, the SAI south centre chose to close the facility on Tuesday.
Also, those training at the facility have been advised not to leave the campus keeping in mind the extraordinary situation.
"In view of the coronavirus situation, it was decided to lock down the SAI centre here. As top athletes train here, we cannot take chances with their health and hence the move," a source said.
Read more here.
Karnataka notified the Karnataka Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 on March 11
According to the regulation, all govt and private hospitals should have flu corners for screening of suspected cases of COVID-19.
According to the regulation, no person/institution/organisation shall use print or electronic media to spread misinformation on coronavirus. If a person is found indulging in any such activity, they will be punished.
Iran announces 63 new virus deaths, total toll at 354
Iran on Wednesday reported 63 new deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since it announced the first deaths from the outbreak.
Read more here.
68-year-old Shivamogga woman quarantined after exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms
A 68-year-old woman from Sagar taluk in Karnataka's Shivamogga district with symptoms of fever, cough and breathlessness has been admitted to an isolation ward at the KMC hos in Manipal.
The patient had travelled to Saudi Arabia in the last week of February and was treated for fever cough and breathlessness there. After recovery, she had travelled back to Bengaluru, where she was screened at the airport.
After she reached Shivamogga,she was treated at the Nanjappa Hospital for the same symptoms.
The womanhas beenquarantined and is under observation following the symptoms. The sampleshave been sent to Bengaluru and the result is awaited.
China allows some firms to resume work at Wuhan
China announced Wednesday that key companies can resume work in coronavirus-hit Wuhan, in another sign authorities are confident the quarantined city is winning its battle against the epidemic.
The decision came a day after President Xi Jinping paid his first visit to the capital of Hubei province since it was placed under lockdown in late January after the outbreak became a national emergency.
Read more here.
Coronavirus scare: Enough stock to last for 3 months, says Mizoram govt on rumours
The Mizoram government on Wednesday said it has enough stock of essential commodities for at least three months, as residents of the state capital made a beeline in markets following rumours that the inter-state borders may be shut amid the coronavirus scare.
The rumours on social media after Mizoram's borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh were shut on Monday led to panic among the residents of the state.
Read more here.
BMCRI yet to receive throat swabs of suspected COVID-19 patient from Kalaburagi who passed away on March 11
The throat swabs of the patient have not yet reached Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute's Viral Research & Diagnostic Laboratory. It was supposed to be received by 10.30 this morning. The lab is still awaiting samples from the courier logistics company.
The Kalaburgai DC in a press conference this afternoon had said thatthe samples were collected at the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences and sent to Bengaluru on the 9th itself, the day he was admitted
This is what the Kalaburagi DC had to say about the death of the suspected COVID-19 patient in Karnataka:
This is what theKalaburagi DC had to say about the death of the suspected COVID-19 patient in Karnataka:
The 7-8 family members of the76-year-old deceased were in touch with about 30 people who are being observed.
The patient had developed some fever and cough on the 6th and he hadtaken treatment at the OPD centre but he was admitted to the hospital on the 9th.
The test reports aren't out yet, might come tomorrow afternoon.
The samples of the patient were collected and sentto Bengaluru on the 9th itself, the day he was admitted. The family members were also quarantined at their homes on the same day, they didn't show any symptoms.
The 76-year-old had a history of suffering from Asthma and had breathing problems.
The body of the suspected coronaviruspatient has been buried in Kalaburagi under supervision.
Belgium has recorded its first death from the novelcoronavirusstrain that is sweeping the globe, health officials said Wednesday.
Deputy Commissioner said he developed severe respiratory problem coupled with cough, cold and fever. As he is 76-year-old, he failed to respond to the treatment. It is still a suspected Coronavirus case. It is yet to be confirmed
Kalaburagi: Deputy Commissioner Sharat said that the body has been sanitised as per medical advice.
Deputy Commissioner B Sharat will brief media at 1.45 pm about the death of suspected coronavirus patient.
Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner B Sharat said thatthe patient died on Tuesday night on his way back to Kalaburagi after the doctor stated that chances of his survival is bleak. It is still a suspected coronavirus case. We are waiting for report, he added.
Karnataka's suspected coronavirus patient dies in Hyderabad
First positive case in Sri Lanka
British MP Nadine Dorries, a minister in the health department, has tested positive for coronavirus. Read more
Three persons in Maharashtra's Beed district are under observation as they had travelled to Dubai with four persons in Pune who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Read more
The death toll from the collapse of a coronavirus quarantine hotel in east China rose to 26 on Wednesday, with three more people feared still trapped in the rubble, according to state media. Read more
Total cases in India stands at 62
The number of positive coronavirus cases in Kerala rose to 14 by Tuesday evening as the test result of the parents of a 3-year-old also confirmed COVID-19 infection. The total number of positive cases in India now stands at 62.
Tamil Nadu health minister saidallsamples for COVID-19 that were sent for testing have returned negative. There are no more pending samples at the labs, he added.
22 new deaths in China
China reported an increase in imported coronavirus cases Wednesday, fuelling concerns that infections from overseas could undermine progress in halting the spread of the virus.
Read more
A group of 35 to 40 people from Pune, who had gone to Dubai, are under the watch of health authorities.
Good morning readers and welcome to the live coverage ofcoronavirus outbreak in India and across the globe.
The group of 35 to 40 people from Pune who had gone to Dubai are under the watch of health authorities.
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus cases in India. Total cases in India reached 60. Stay tuned for live updates.
Coronavirus patients show recovery signs: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan spoke to a few coronavirus patients admitted at Medanta and Safdarjung hospitals through video calls on Tuesday and said all the people infected by the disease were stable and showing signs of recovery.
Coronavirus: 7 people put under home isolation in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba
Four people with travel history to coronavirus-hit countries and three more who had a guest from Italy stay with them have been put under home quarantine in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said on Tuesday.
Read more
Doctor who tipped authorities about patient with coronavirus symptoms sacked by clinic
A doctor in Kerala on Tuesday alleged that she was sacked by the management of the private clinic she was working with for informing authorities about an NRI patient who reportedly declined to undergo the mandatory check forcoronavirus.
Read more
'Reschedule pilgrimage if you're not feeling well', Tirumala-Tirupati board asks devotees
The Tirumala-Tirupati temple authorities have issued an advisory to the devotees to reschedule their pilgrimage to the hill shrine if they are suffering from cough, cold and fever.
Read more
Coronavirus: Dubai-returned Nashik woman, mother quarantined
A 23-year-old woman and her 54- year-old mother were admitted in an isolation ward in the district civil hospital in Nashik in Maharashtra on Tuesday for suspected exposure to novel coronavirus, health officials said.
Read more
Osaka reports 18 new coronavirus cases, including from music venues
Japan's Osaka prefecture on Tuesday reported 18 new cases of coronavirus infections including multiple cases linked to live music venues that have been identified as hot spots in the prefecture, public broadcaster NHK said.
As of Monday, all but six of Osaka's 55 infections have been linked to one or several of four small "live houses" in Osaka city.
Norwegian Air cancels 3,000 flights March-June over coronavirus
Low-cost airline Norwegian Air Shuttle said Tuesday it would cancel "approximately 3,000 flights" mid-March to mid-June representing 15 per cent of the airline's capacity for the period as the coronavirus outbreak hits travel.
"The past week, Norwegian has experienced reduced demand on future bookings. The company will cancel about 3,000 flights to meet the change in demand. The cancellations represent approximately 15 per cent of the total capacity for the period mid-March to mid-June," the company said in a statement, adding that the cancellations would affect the airline's entire network.
Naval Kishore Ram, Pune District Collector: 2 more people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Pune. Total cases of coronavirus now rise to 4 in Pune. ANI
Saint Peter's Square, basilica closed to tourists until April 3
Spain suspends all air traffic with Italy over coronavirus
Turkey says coronavirus outbreak "highly likely", no confirmed cases
It is highly likely that there is a coronavirus outbreak in Turkey, but there have not been any confirmed cases for now, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.
"Europe is very late in taking measures and it is still being too slow," Koca said. "It is highly likely this outbreak is currently in Turkey. There are no confirmed cases of this virus," he added.
Reuters
Subdued Holi in Delhi due to coronavirus threat
The national capital witnessed a subdued celebration of the festival of colours on Tuesday due to the threat of coronavirus, while in parts of riot-affected northeast Delhi most people played Holi inside their houses amid heavy presence of security forces on the streets.
Read more
Xi Jinping says virus 'basically curbed' at epicentre
Chinese President Xi Jinping declared Tuesday that the spread of the deadly coronavirus epidemic has been "basically curbed" at its epicentre in Hubei province and its capital Wuhan. AFP
China to ease travel curbs within locked-down Hubei province: official
China said Tuesday the epicentre of the new coronavirus outbreak Hubei would relax travel restrictions to allow healthy people to move within the hard-hit province.
Read more
La Liga matches to be played behind closed doors for at least two weeks
"We're just at beginning of this epidemic": Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron warned Tuesday that France was "just at the beginning" of the coronavirus outbreak that has killed 25 people in the country and infected more than 1,400.
"We're just at beginning of this epidemic," he said after a visit to the ambulance service in Paris, while urging the French not to panic and saying the authorities were "organised" in the face of the crisis. AFP
UK: Volunteers offered Rs 3.3 lakh to be infected with coronavirus to help create vaccine
At a time when scientists are desperately hunting for a cure for the novel coronavirus, a new scientific study in London is asking people to allow themselves to be infected by the virus and they will get paid for it.
Read more
Iran reports 54 new coronavirus deaths, highest one-day toll
Iran on Tuesday reported 54 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll since the start of the outbreak in the country.
Read more
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa: Up until now, 1048 people have been identified for observation. Out of which 446 samples have been sent for testing. 389 samples have tested negative, 4 positive, while reports of the rest are awaited - ANI
Iran reports 54 new deaths, highest one-day toll
Anti-HIV drugs given to treat coronavirus-affected elderly Italian couple in Jaipur
Amid rising coronavirus cases in India, for the first time a combination of two drugs, which is widely used for controlling HIV infection, was administered on an elderly Italian couple undergoing treatment at a Jaipur hospital for Covid-19.
Read more
Travancore Devaswom Board President N Vasu: I appeal to all devotees to avoid visiting the Sabarimala temple. Also, I request all the temples to cancel festivals that involve public gatherings - ANI
Hong Kong to quarantine visitors from Italy and parts of France, Germany, Japan
Austria banning entry for Italians: Chancellor Kruz
French public health authority announces total coronavirus death toll now stands at 30
Coronavirus forces Barcelona v Napoli Champions League tie behind closed doors
Lebanon reports first death from coronavirus
Negative pressure rooms are not required. Cross ventilation rooms good enough for housing Covid-19 patients, says Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases Director
CM B S Yediyurappa says all districts will have a committee for overseeing COVID-19. BSF and Army health facilities to be roped in if required in Bengaluru.
All people in the techie's apartment will be surveyed.
CM says wearing masks shouldn't become a fashion, asks people to use 'Namaste' instead of handshakes
Kerala closes all cinema theatres till March 31
Due to Coronavirus, cinema theatres will remain closed from tomorrow till March 31 in the state. The decision was taken at a meeting of various Malayalam cinema organizations in Kochi.
Poland cancels all mass events due to coronavirus
Poland's government has decided to cancel all mass events due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said.
Nearly 2,700 contacts of Karnataka's coronavirus patient zero on health department radar
As many as 2,666 people's primary and secondary contacts of thefirst confirmedcoronaviruspatient in Karnataka are being contacted by the health department. These include the staff that treated him on an outpatient basis in a private hospital.
Read more
Kerala shuts schools as coronavirus cases reach 12
Six more persons in Kerala have been tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the Kerala government to initiate steps like closing down all educational institutions to contain the spread of the disease.
Read more
With new cases in Kerala, total number in India rises to 56
Six more cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Kerala, the total number in the state is now 12. (ANI) The total cases in India rose to 56.
Dell employee in Bengaluru tests positive
One of the infected persons in Bengaluru is an employee of Dell. The company officially confirmed it and stated that the employee has been put into isolation. The infected person works at Dell's Domlur office.
Three more tested positive in Karnataka
Karnataka Health Commissioner Pankaj Kumar Pandey confirmed to Deccan Herald that three more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state. That takes the total positive cases in Karnataka to four.
After one confirmed case in Bengaluru, another suspected case in Karnataka
A 75-year-old age man who arrived in Kalaburagi from Saudi Arabia on February 29has been admitted to the isolation ward at Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) after he showed symptoms of coronavirus. Read more
Manipur shuts Myanmar border points, AP prohibits entry of foreigners
Manipur government has closed the entry points of India-Myanmar borders and prohibited movement of people across the border as a precautionary measure to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus. Read more
Death toll from hotel collapse rises to 20
The death toll from the collapse of a hotel used as a quarantine facility in China's Fujian province has risen to 20.Read more
Flight carrying first batch of 58 Indian pilgrims in Iran lands at Ghaziabad
Karnataka government puts Bengaluru IT firms on high alert
Techies living in a Whitefield apartment where the city's first coronavirus patient resides have been asked to work from home.
A techie working at a prominent technology multinational company which employs the infected person saidthe HR department sent an email to the employees on Monday afternoon, asking 10 techies living in that apartment to work from home.
Read the full report here
PM Modi's visit to Bangladesh called off due to coronavirus threat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Dhaka on March 17 has been called off in the wake of thecoronavirusoutbreak in Bangladesh.
Modi was expected to visit Dhaka to take part in a ceremony on March 17 to mark the beginning of the year-long celebration of the birth-centenary of ‘Bangabandhu’ Sheikh Mujibur Rahman – the founder of Bangladesh. But after the detection of the first cases of Covid-19 infections in Bangladesh on Sunday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Government in Dhaka decided to scale down the event to avoid large gatherings and to prevent further spread of the novel coronavirus.
Read the full report here
Coronavirus: Total cases rise to 45, but no deaths so far
Even though the number of positive cases of novel coronavirus infection rose to 45, the Centre on Monday ruled out any Covid-19 deaths brushing aside apprehensions from the death of a patient in Murshidabad district of West Bengal.
Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary at the Union Health Ministry, clarified that the Murshidabad patient was tested negative for Covid-19 and hence, no death has been reported in India so far.
Read the full report here
Good morning readers and welcome to our live coverage of coronavirus cases in India. The total numberof cases has risen to 45, with Karnataka reporting its first confirmed case in Bengaluru's Whitefield. Stay tuned for live updates.
Two coronavirus suspected cases kept in isolated wards at Naidu Hospital Pune. Both have travel history from Dubai.
COVID-19: Likely restrictions on fan interactions, selfies during SA series
The cricket crazy fans love getting up close and personal with star cricketers, something that might not be possible in the wake of rising number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in India.
Read more
All primary schools in Bengaluru shut indefinitely due to coronavirus
The government has declared indefinite holiday for pre-primary and primary schools (upto Class 5) located in Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts.
Read more
One more case of virus confirmed in Punjab; Total India cases now 45
Karnataka confirms first case of COVID-19 in Bengaluru's Whitefield area
Karnataka on Monday evening confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19as the government declared holiday for all primary schools to contain the panic.
The developments came hours after a leak of an internal email from a school saying that the parent of a student tested positive.
Read more
All pre-primary schools ordered shut till further notice. Sudhakar says decision was taken as children more vulnerable to infection
Karnataka reports first case of COVID-19. Dr K Sudhakar Medical Education Minister addressing media
Coronavirus-positive patient doing well: TN Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar
Withcoronavirusspreading fast, Tamil Nadu government has decided to set up four facilities, including one on the outskirts of the city, to quarantine people who shows symptoms of having infected with the deadly virus.
Read more
Foreigners sent away from Pongala festival in Thiruvananthapuram
Many foreigners who turned up for the renowned 'Pongala' festival of the Attukal Devi Temple in Kerala were sent back owing to thecoronavirusalert.
Read more
Panic in Whitefield as school fans COVID-19 fears
A school in Whitefield declared holiday and a consulting company sent 10 employees home after an email sent by principal of the institution informing the teachers to stay calm over the parent of a student self reportingCOVID-19infection has sent waves of panic among residents of the area.
Read more
Chris Hemsworth cancels India visit amid coronavirus outbreak
Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth on Monday called off his India visit due to coronavirus scare.
TheThorstar, who was supposed to promote his upcoming Netflix filmExtractionalong with director Sam Hargrave, was scheduled to arrive in the country on March 16 on a two-day visit.
Read more
British PM Boris Johnson to hold emergency meeting on coronavirus
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday chair an emergency meeting on coronavirus as the government mulls more stringent measures to tackle the outbreak.
Read more
Maharashtra Man booked for dumping used masks at open space
Amid thecoronavirusscare, a man has been booked for allegedly dumping used face masks at an open space in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.
Read more
In Andhra Pradesh, 206 people are under home isolation, 10 in hospital admission are stable. 29 out of 34 samples have tested negative for the coronavirus; results awaited of five.
Number of coronavirus cases worldwide crosses 110,000
Louvre restricts visitors over coronavirus
The Louvre in Paris said Monday that it was restricting entry to the world's most visited museum because of the coronavirus.
Germany confirms total coronavirus cases cross 1,000
Union Health minister Harsh Vardhan chairs co-ordinating committee meeting over coronavirus outbreak with Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Lt Governor
First confirmed positive case in J&K
Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday confirmed first coronavirus case with a sexagenarian woman tested positive for COVID-19. Read more
Total number of cases in India stands at 43
Ministry of Health & Family Welfare: As of today, there are 43 total cases of #Coronavirus out of which 40 are active cases of COVID-19 in the country. 3 positive cases from Kerala are now discharged. (ANI)
Total confirmed positive cases in India rise to 42
Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health), Union Health Ministry: Total 42 positive cases for coronavirus have been reported till now. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to visit Dhaka, in view of coronavirus threat. Bangladesh has also cancelled the grand inaugural ceremony of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary which PM Modi was scheduled to attend, reports ANIquoting sources.
3-year-old child in Kerala tested positive
A three-year-old has been tested positive for coronavirus infection at Kochi in Kerala, taking the total number of infected persons in the state to six. Total positive cases in the country now stands at 40. Read more
3 quarantined in Indore
Three people who returned from coronavirus-affected regions in the past nine days were on Sunday quarantined for suspected exposure in Indore in Madhya Pradesh. Read more
Saudi Arabia reported four new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total of registered cases to 15, its health ministry said in a statement. Read more
China reported 22 new deaths
China reported 22 new deaths on Monday from the newcoronavirusepidemic, and the lowest number of fresh cases since it started reporting the data in January. Read more
COVID-19 to weigh heavy on markets
The Indian Equity market continued its sharp slide downwards for the second consecutive week,ending the market at six months low, on fear of fast-spreading coronavirus cases outside China which may prolong the global economic slowdown.
Read more here
Coronavirus: IMA appeals people to not rush for masks
The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Sunday asked citizens of Thane to not panic and rush to buy masks in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Read more here
Covid-19 outbreak cast a cloud of uncertainty over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit to Bangladesh on March 17 has now come under a cloud of uncertainty – for widespread protests in the neighbouring country over violent clashes in North-East Delhi and the Covid-19 outbreak.
Read more here
Coronavirus: Man shifted to isolation ward in Mangaluru after showing symptoms of COVID-19
A passenger who arrived from Dubai with symptoms of fever was shifted to the isolation ward at District Wenlock Hospital in Mangaluru on Sunday.
Read more here
Coronavirus: Holiday for all LKG, UKG, pre-primary schools in Bengaluru due to COVID-19
A holiday has been declared for all pre-primary, LKG and UKG classes in Bengaluru South, North and Rural (education districts) from Monday until further orders due to coronavirus (COVID-19).
Read more here
Gujarat: All 47 samples of suspected coronavirus infection negative
All the 47 samples of suspected coronavirus infection in Gujarat have tested negative, the state government said on Sunday.
Read more here
Coronavirus: GoAir to waive cancellation fee on tickets booked till April 30
Budget carrier GoAir on Sunday said it will not charge any fee on cancellation or rescheduling of tickets booked till April 30 amid the coronavirus scare.
Read more here
Coronavirus: Doctor slapped with transfer for demanding masks, sanitizers in Jammu and Kashmir
A medico in Jammu and Kashmir was transferred for demanding adequate protective measures like masks and sanitiser for the medical staff working in hospitals amid COVID-19 scare.
Read more here
Efforts on for return of Indian pilgrims from Qom in Iran after coronavirus outbreak: Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said efforts are underway for the return of Indian pilgrims from Iran's Qom city and follow up arrangements are being discussed with the Iranian authorities.
Read more here
Coronavirus: 400 isolated in Assam for coming in contact with US traveller
At least 400 people in Assam have been quarantined after they came in contact with an American tourist who tested positive for the new coronavirus in Bhutan after travelling through the state recently, Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.
Read more here
Coronavirus: Bengal man dies; sent for COVID-19 test
A diabetic man died in the isolation ward of a hospital in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Sunday, a day after he was admitted there with suspected symptoms of coronavirus following his return from Saudi Arabia.
Read More:
Coronavirus: Leh man with travel history to Iran dies
A patient with travel history to coronavirus hit Iran died in a hospital in Ladakh Union Territory (UT) on Sunday and it could be the first death case of India ever since the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19.
Read More:
GoAir to waive cancellation fee on tickets booked till April 30
Budget carrier GoAir on Sunday said it will not charge any fee on cancellation or rescheduling of tickets booked till April 30 amid the coronavirus scare. Read more
Iran records highest single-day death toll
Iran reports 49 new coronavirus deaths, highest single-day toll. Read more
Death toll stands at 3,556 globally
Across the world, there have been almost 1,05,000 cases recorded in 95 countries and territories with 3,556deaths, according to AFP's latesttollbased on official sources.
Death toll rises to 10 from collapsed hotel
Death toll has increased to 10 in the collapse of a hotel, which was a quarantine site,in the Chinese city of Quanzhou, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Sunday. Read more
Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners
The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to temporarily suspend issuing Protected Area Permits (PAPs) to foreigners to check the spread of coronavirus. Read more
Bulgaria confirms first four coronavirus cases
Appeal to employers to give paid leave to those quarantined so that their livelihood is not affected: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
We are fully prepared to deal with coronavirus; don't need to panic: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi has 3 positive cases and 1 suspected case of corona virus. The 1st patient came in contact with 105 people, the 2nd patient came in contact with 168 people and 3rd patient came in contact with 64 people. All these people have been quarantined, their samples taken: Arvind Kejriwal - ANI
Coronavirus threat: Arunachal Pradesh bans entry of foreigners
The Arunachal Pradesh government has decided to temporarily suspend issuing Protected Area Permits (PAPs) to foreigners to check the spread ofcoronavirus, officials said on Sunday.
Read more
Virus-hit US cruise ship Grand Princess to dock as New York declares health emergency
A US cruise ship hit bycoronaviruswas given permission late Saturday to dock, while New York announced a state of emergency as confirmed cases across the country surged past 400.
Read more
Markets to remain under pressure amid Yes Bank crisis, coronavirus concerns: Analysts
Markets are likely to remain under pressure in the holiday-shortened week ahead with investors tracking the Yes Bank crisis and the coronavirus outbreak which have cast a shadow over trading sentiment, analysts said.
Read more
Five, including three of a family, test positive for coronavirus in Kerala; Total cases climbs to 39
Fiverelatives, including threeof a family, from Pathanamthitta district in Kerala weretested positive for coronavirus infection on Saturday night, taking the total number of confirmed cases in India to 39.
Read more
Paraguay reports first coronavirus case
A 32-year-old Paraguayan who arrived from Ecuador is the first confirmed case of the novelcoronavirusin Paraguay, the country's health minister said Saturday.
Read more
Five persons in Kerala test positive for Coronavirus infection
North Korea releases 3,600 quarantined over coronavirus: reports
North Korea has released more than 3,600 people quarantined over the newcoronavirus, reports said Sunday, as the disease spread to 95 countries with over 100,000 cases worldwide.
Read more
Tech lifestyles enable 'safe escape' from coronavirus
For people hunkering down due to the coronavirus epidemic, the tech sector has become their new best friend with an array of lifestyle solutions making "social distancing" easier.
China quarantine hotel collapse kills four: Official
At least four people were killed following the collapse of a hotel used as acoronavirusquarantine facility in eastern China, the Ministry of Emergency Management said Sunday.
Read more
Italy puts large parts of north, including Milan and Venice, on lockdown due to coronavirus
Millions of people were placed under forced quarantine in northern Italy early Sunday as the government approved drastic measures in an attempt to halt the spread of the deadly coronavirus that is sweeping the globe.
Read more
Australia ramps up epidemic preparation as third man dies of coronavirus
A man in his 80s died in a Sydney hospital after testing positive to COVID-19, becoming the thirdcoronavirus-related casualty in Australia, state health authorities said on Sunday.
Read more
Singapore reports 8 more coronavirus cases, including one in PM Lee Hsien Loong’s constituency
Singapore has recorded eight new cases ofcoronavirus, including one in Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s constituency, taking the total number of people infected by the deadly virus in the city-state to 138.
Read more
Argentina confirms first death in Latin America of patient with coronavirus
A patient diagnosed withcoronavirusdied in Argentina on Saturday, the Health Ministry said in a statement, marking the first death related to the virus in Latin America.
Read more
US Marine in DC-area contracts coronavirus, Pentagon says
A USMarine in the Washington D.C.-area who recently returned from travel overseas has tested positive for thecoronavirus, the Pentagon said on Saturday, in what would be the third confirmed case of a USservicemember contracting the virus.
Read more
China reports 27 new virus deaths, fall in new cases
China on Sunday reported 27 new deaths from thecoronavirus, bringing the nationwide toll to 3,097.
Read more
Diamond Princess passenger dies, bringing ship's death toll due to coronavirus to seven
A man who had been aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship and was infected with coronavirus has died, bringing the death toll from the ship to seven, Japanese public broadcaster NHK said on Saturday.
Read more
No action for Mirabai Chanu as Olympic qualifying event postponed due to coronavirus
The Asian Weightlifting Championship in April, an Olympic qualifying event, where former world champion Mirabai Chanu and eight other Indians were to compete, has been postponed due to the novelcoronavirusoutbreak.
Read more
Number of UK coronavirus cases rises to 206
Discussions happening on postponement of IPL in view of coronavirus outbreak: Rajesh Tope
"Discussion" is underway as to whether the Indian Premier League (IPL) should be postponed in view of thecoronavirusoutbreak, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said here on Saturday.
Read more
Around 70 people were trapped after a hotel collapsed in China's eastern Fujian province on Saturday evening, officials said. The hotel was being used for Coronavirus quarantines, according to state media.
Pope to deliver Sunday prayer by livestream due to virus
The Vatican said Pope Francis will deliver Sunday's Angelus Prayer by livestream instead of in person from his window overlooking Saint Peter's Square out of concern over spreading the new coronavirus.
Read more
France confirms 11 total deaths, number of cases rises to 176
Coronavirus: PM holds review meet, asks officials to ensure sufficient quarantine, critical care facilities
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed thecoronavirussituation in the country at a meeting with officials on Saturday and directed them to identify locations for sufficient quarantine facilities and make provisions for critical care in case the disease spreads further.
Read more
South Africa reports second coronavirus case
South Africa on Saturday confirmed a second case the novel coronavirus, a 39-year-old woman who had travelled to Italy as part of a group with the first confirmed case.
Schools in Srinagar closed till further orders
In the wake of the deadly coronavirus epidemic, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday decided to suspend all primary schools in Srinagar district.
"All primary schools in District Srinagar shall remain closed till further orders by administration,” Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary tweeted.
Iran reports 21 new coronavirus deaths, raising total to 145
Iran on Saturday reported 21 new deaths from the novel coronavirus and 1,076 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall tolls to 145 dead and 5,823 infected.
Read more
Italy starts recruiting doctors in retirement to help combat coronavirus threat
Italy on Saturday began recruiting retired doctors as part of urgent efforts to bolster the healthcare system with 20,000 additional staff and fight the escalating viral epidemic.
Read more
Germany reports sudden spike in Coronavirus with 45 new cases overnight: Robert Koch Institute
China's neglect of its medical staff in fight against coronavirus stirs outcry
China's fight against thecoronavirusepidemic has triggered anger over the neglect of frontline female workers who have struggled to access menstrual products, battled with ill-fitting equipment and had their heads shaved.
Read more
Iranian lawmaker Fatemeh Rahbar dies of novel coronavirus
An Iranian lawmaker died from the novel coronavirus on Saturday, state news agency IRNA reported, one of several officials to succumb to the illness in the epidemic-hit country.
Read more
Philippines to declare health emergency after first community transmission of coronavirus
Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte will declare a public health emergency to help contain the spread of the coronavirus, after the country recorded its first case of community transmission, officials said on Saturday.
Read more
Aurangabad tourism witnesses slump amid coronavirus scare
In wake of thecoronavirusoutbreak across the world and the recent cases detected in India, foreign tourists have cancelled their trips to Aurangabad, home to the famed Ajanta and Ellora Caves.
Read more
52 labs made functional across India for coronavirus testing
In the wake of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in India so far, the Union health ministry has made functional 52 laboratories for testing samples while 57 labs have been designated for helping in sample collection for COVID-19to enhance capacity for diagnosis and detection of the disease.
Read more
Vietnam's coronavirus cases rise to 18: Health ministry
