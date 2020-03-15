Coronavirus live updates: Karnataka reports two more positive cases; Tally in India rises to 125

Tally in Maharashtra rises to 39, which is almost one-third of India's total number of cases. With new cases reported in Odisha, Kerala and Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, the total number of positive cases in India reached 123. Earlier, Uttarakhand reported its first coronavirus case. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led India at the video conference of all SAARC member countries over coronavirus outbreak. India suspended land border crossing points with Pakistan indefinitely from March 16 to midnight. Stay tuned for more updates.