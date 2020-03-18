Coronavirus live updates: Kashmir reports first positive case; India's tally rises to 157

Kashmir reports its first coronavirus positive case. Meanwhile, Section 144 is imposed in Rajasthan. Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday reported its second positive case. Earlier today, Karnataka reported 3 positive cases, day after West Bengal reported its first case of coronavirus. Meanwhile, an Indian Army jawan has been tested positive in Leh. With new cases reported in Odisha, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Delhi and Telangana, the total number of positive cases in India reached 156. Stay tuned for more updates.
Man suspected of coronavirus commits suicide by jumping off Safdarjung Hospital building: Police
A man suspected to be infected with COVID-19 allegedly committedsuicideby jumping off the seventh floor of a Safdarjung Hospital building on Wednesday, soon after he was admitted to the facility here by airport authorities, police said.
Read more
Coronavirus: Kashmir reports first positive case
Amid panic over deadly coronavirus, Kashmir reported its first positive COVID-19 case on Wednesday.
Read more
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on 19th March 2020 at 8 PM, during which he will talk about issues relating to COVID-19 and the efforts to combat it.
Rajasthan govt imposes CrPC Section 144
Rajasthan govt imposes CrPC Section 144, prohibiting gatherings, in the entire state in view of coronavirus, according to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.
3 people have tested positive for Coronavirus, in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthantoday.
167 missing persons referred to by Ludhiana civil surgeon were not COVID-19 suspected cases
"The 167 missing persons referred to by Ludhiana civil surgeon were not COVID-19 suspected cases but were merely people with foreign travel history who could not be traced due to incomplete contact details shared by the Government," saysPunjab Health Min Balbir Singh Sidhu.
A person dies after falling from the upper floor of Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital. We are yet to confirm if he is a coronavirus patient or not, according toSafdarjung Hospital PRO Dinesh Naryan. (ANI)
Trump suspends evictions, home loan foreclosures
President DonaldTrumpon Tuesday ordered the suspension of evictions and mortgage foreclosures for six weeks as part of the government effort to ease the economic pain from the coronavirus pandemic.
At a White House briefing,Trumpsaid the Department of Housing and Urban Development is providing immediate relief to renters and homeowners by suspending all foreclosures and evictions until the end of April." (AFP)
Over Rs 1 lakh collected in Mumbai during anti-spitting drive
Action against spitting today in Mumbai:
With a total of 107 cases caught for spitting, a fine of Rs 1,07,000 was collected in one day. Apart from this, there were 46 warning cases, as well.
50-year-old person tests positive in Maharashtra
A 50-year-old person has tested positive for coronavirus in Ratnagiri today; the person has a travel history to Dubai. Total number of positive cases reaches 45 in Maharashtra:Public Health Department, Maharashtra:
Coronavirus: HRD Ministry to launch e-classes on Swayam Prabha DTH channels for school students
COVID-19 confirmed patient tally reaches 14 in Karnataka
Infosys evacuates close to 10,000 trainees from its Mysuru training centre in the wake of coronavirus
As of March 17, quarantine facilities with a combined capacity of 59,587 beds have been set up in India: Health Ministry
As of March 17, quarantine facilities with a combined capacity of 59,587 beds have been set up across India, including 11,934 beds at central govt facilities, 26,153 beds at state governments facilities and 21,500 beds at Haj facilities: Union Health Ministry
Tamil Nadu reports second positive COVID-19 case
Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported second positive case of COVID-19 with a patient hailing from Delhi testing positive for the virus. The patient has been isolated at the special ward at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) and his condition is stable.
A look at coronavirus case in Maharashtra
Maharashtra:
Total cases - 42
Pimpri-Chinchwad - 10
Pune -8
Mumbai - 7
Nagpur - 4
Yavatmal - 3
Navi Mumbai - 3
Kalyan - 3
Raigad - 1
Thane - 1
Ahmednagar - 1
Aurangabad - 1
Coronavirus deaths in Europe now exceed Asia toll: AFP tally
All liquor shops, bars in Pune to be closed
Naval Kishore Ram, District Magistrate of Pune has passed an order to close all liquor serving establishments, including beer bars, in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad till 31st March, in order to prevent the spread of
Leave an hour early to avoid traffic: Mamata Banerjee to Bengal govt employees
"It is wrong to say that a case of coronavirus has been reported from Kolkata. It is the person who came from United Kingdom. I do not know how he was checked at the international airport," said Mamata Banerjee.
Banerjee also asked the state government employees to leave office one hour early to avoid road congestion.
4 passengers deboarded from Garib Rath after TTEs noticed stamp on their hands
Four passengers were deboarded from coach number G4 & G5 of 12216 Garib Rath at Palghar station when the TTEs noticed & co-passengers raised an alarm seeing a stamp on their hands. They had flown down from Germany & were headed to Surat.
They were taken to the Govt. Hospital, Palghar. They had undergone checking at the Airport & had seal mentioning home quarantine of 14 days. They were handed over to the district medical authorities.
Meanwhile, check out how coronavirus is spreading in the world
Karnataka lockdown extended till March 31: CM BS Yediyurappa
The existing lockdown inKarnataka to prevent the spread of COVID-19 has been extended till March 31, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa announced on Wednesday.
Read More
Iran says 147 new virus deaths bring total to 1,135
Iran said Wednesday that the novel coronavirus has killed 147 more people, a new single-day record in the virus-stricken country that raised the overall toll to 1,135.
"Now everyone knows about this disease, and what is very strange is that some don't take it seriously," Deputy Health Minister Alireza Raisi said in a televised news conference.
"If people help, we can control it, and if not, then expect it to last more than two months."
103-year-old woman in Iran beats coronavirus: Report
A 103-year-old woman in Iran has recovered after being infected with the new coronavirus, state media reported, despite overwhelming evidence the elderly are most at risk from the disease.
Read More
Dalal Street marks its fastest bear run; Sensex closes below 29,000 mark
The Indian markets have marked their fastest bear run as the benchmark indices have collapsed by 23% in just seven days, after over 5.5% bashing on Wednesday which saw Sensex crashing close below the historic 29,000-mark for the first time in three years.
Read More
Wargames, conferences postponed till further orders: Indian Army
Indian Army has issued advisory to all commands regarding COVID-19. All wargames and conferences are hereby postponed till further orders. All training activities to be postponed or cancelled, in view of the current circumstances.As per Indian Army advisory, the leave granting authorities have been told to grant leave only on essential or compassionate grounds till situation improves.
Roche Diagnostics India gets license to conduct COVID-19 tests after approval from drug regulator DCGI: Officials
CBI issues guidelines for rest of the board examinations
CBSE issues guidelines for the rest of the board examinations, says each center superintendent should ensure that candidates are seated at a distance of one meter from each other and masks are provided to candidates who cough/sneeze.
Proteas cricketers asked to self-isolate after returning from India tour
2 more cases reported in Karnataka: B Sriramulu
2 more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bengaluru today, taking the total infected cases to 13. 56-year-old male, resident of Bengaluru returned from USA on 6th March. Another, 25-yr-old female, who has returned from Spain:B Sriramulu, Karnataka Health Minister
Another tested positive in Telangana
Another COVID-19 positive case reported in Hyderabad. This the sixth confirmed case from Telangana. The latest patient hadreturned from UK.
The epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak Wuhan city in China reported a single confirmed case for the second consecutive day on Tuesday even as 11 people died of the deadly disease in the country, taking the toll to 3,237, health officials said on Wednesday. Read more
Indian Army has quarantined all the soldiers and colleagues of the Ladakh Scouts jawan who has tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh. The jawan was attached to the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre in Leh. (ANI)
First positive case of an Indian Army jawan
First positive case of COVID-19 confirmed of an Indian Army jawan (from Ladakh Scouts). Jawan’s father has travel history to Iran. Jawan is being treated while his family including sister and wife have been put in quarantine. Jawan’s father has also tested positive. (ANI)
One more tested positive in Pune
One more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Pune. The person has travel history to France and Netherlands. Total number of positive cases reaches 18 in Pune and 42 in Maharashtra. (ANI)
Human safety tests for experimental vaccine
China has given the go-ahead for researchers to begin human safety tests of an experimental coronavirus vaccine in the race to develop a shot against the COVID-19 epidemic that has killed more than 7,000 people worldwide.(Reuters)
US President Donald Trump said Monday postponing elections over the coronavirus crisis 'unnecessary'
US President Donald Trump said Monday postponing elections over the coronavirus crisis was "unnecessary," even as Ohio's governor called for the state's presidential primary vote scheduled for Tuesday to be delayed.
"Postponing elections is not a very good thing," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I think postponing is unnecessary."
Three other states voting Tuesday -- Arizona, Florida and Illinois -- are scheduled to hold primaries, which select party candidates to contest the presidential election in November, when Trump hopes to win a second term. (AFP)
West Bengal reports first coronavirus positive case
The first case of the novel coronavirus in West Bengal was recorded in Kolkata late on Tuesday night. The youth who had a travelhistory to England was admitted to the Beleghata Infectious Diseases Hospital in Kolkata after testing positive for COVID-19.The youth is a resident of south Kolkata.
Read more
Railway Board forms team to control spread of coronavirus
DJ Narain, Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADG), Public Relations (PR) said thatMinistry of Railways today reviewed the progress of preparedness of Indian Railways and the ongoing efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
He also said that in the meeting today, a COVID-19 Response Team comprising of Executive Directors from Railway Board has been formed by Board. Online monitoring system has been created for real-time monitoring of the efforts across India.
China announces ban on reporters from The New York Times, Wall Street Journal
China announces ban on reporters from The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and Washington Post, according to multiple reports from theUS Media.
Spitting in Mumbai will attract a fine of Rs 1000 in Mumbai
According to a circular issued by the BruhanMumbai Mahanagarpalika, spitting in public areas will cost upto Rs 1000 fine in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
A man, who recently returned from England, on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making it the first case in the state, a health department official said.
The man was admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, he said.
Medical examinations revealed that the person had contracted novel coronavirus, officials said. (PTI)
Bengaluru's ISKCON Radha Krishna Temple at Hare Krishna Hill Rajajinagar & ISKCON temple at Vaikuntha Hill, Kanakapura Road will remain closed to public from early morning of 18th March, till further notice.
Platform ticket price has been increased to Rs. 50 at about 250 stations in 6 Divisions-Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, till further orders, to ensure crowd control, said an Indian Railway official.
Central Railway has increased platform ticket price from Rs. 10 to Rs. 50 on its Mumbai, Pune, Bhusawal and Solapur Divisions, till further orders, in order to curb crowd at these stations, said Public Relations Officer (PRO), Central Railway.
Facebook says it is offering $100 million to help small businesses in 30 countries cope with the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Puducherry reports its first confirmed COVID-19 case; 68-year-old woman tests positive in Mahe region: Health department official
International updates:
*Iran reported135 new virus deaths, raising total to 988
* Poland govt in quarantine after minister diagnosed with coronavirus
* Spain logs nearly 2,000 new cases as infections top 11,000. Govt to guarantee up to 100 bn euros in loans to firms
* Japan Olympic Committee deputy head has coronavirus: statement
* Philippines reports 45 confirmed cases, bringing total to 187. Two more coronavirus deaths reported, taking total to 14
* UK govt adviser says 'reasonable' estimate 55,000 could have COVID-19
* WHO called for 'boldest actions' from all European countries over coronavirus
* France lockdown of the population begins in bid to curtail COVID-19
* Pakistan Super League suspended because of coronavirus just hours before semi-finals
Indian exchanges BSE and NSE ask employees to work from home.
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tests negative for coronavirus
CONMEBOL postpones 47th edition of the Copa America to July 11, 2021
UEFA confirms EURO 2020 soccer tournament postponed until 2021.
Updates from Bengaluru:
Gyms in Bengaluruto be shut till March 31st. Advisory to private establishments to be sent. Govt hospitals' dental services to be shut. Other non-essential services to be identified.
BBMP Hospital on Broadway Road to be handed over to the medical education department tomorrow. Infosys Foundation Chairpersons Sudha Murthy to provide equipment required for the hospital that will host COVID-19 suspects and patients in its exclusive isolation ward.
"Do not use words like 'killer virus' or 'deadly virus',"said Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar to the press.
It demotivates those recuperating from the disease. Social distancing is the only solution to contain the virus. Stay home, be safe, he added.
GoAir suspends all international operations, starting 17th March-15th April
Highlights from the Health Ministry press conference:
* All private labs testing for coronavirus to ensure real-time reporting to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme(IDSP) andIndian Council of Medical Research(ICMR)
* Tests for coronavirus at private labs should be offered when prescribed by a qualified physician as per ICMR guidelines
* Guidelines formulated for dead body management, infection prevention, control measures, environmental disinfection
* All employees who are at high risk, especially older employees, pregnant women and those with medical conditions, asked to take extra precautions.
* ICMRhas appealed that private laboratories should offer COVID-19 diagnosis at no cost".
* No flights from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to be allowed in India till March 31
Coronavirus cases in India rise to 137; Over 5,700 people who came in contact with them under surveillance: Health Ministry
11th person tests positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka
Two people who were under quarantine at ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) camp in Chhawla, Delhi tested positive for coronavirus. They have been shifted to Safdarjung hospital, according to government sources.
Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, the Philippines and Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect: Health Ministry
GoAir to send its employees on leave without pay on rotational basis, amid limited operations due to coronavirus: Statement
Statue Of Unity has been closed for visitors till 25th March.
Highlights from the ICMR press conference:
* Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that they already know that the country was in stage 2 and not stage 3 out of the 4 stages. 3rd stage is community transmission which we hope we shouldn't have, said Bhargava. It would depend on how strongly the country closes its international borders, in terms of which govt has taken very proactive steps. But can't say that community transmission won't happen, added Bhargava.
* First 500 random tests were negative.
* The laboratory expansion of ICMR is engaged and the number of laboratories is being expanded. There are 72 functional laboratories in the ICMR system right now.
* The ICMR has also engaged non-ICMR Ministry of Health and govt laboratories including CSIR, DRDO, DBT, govt medical colleges. 49 of those labs which will start testing by the end of this week.
* ICMR is engaging with high-quality private laboratories, including 51 NABL accredited laboratories, to understand the modalities to increase access to the tests while ensuring appropriate safeguards.
* ICMR is operationlising through 2 High-throughput systems which are the rapid testing laboratories. These will be operationalised in 2 locations & they can test up to 1400 samples per day in those labs and would be operationalised by the end of this week.
* An order for 1 million probes have been placed, reagents and primers are unlimited. ICMR has also requested WHO to provide 1 million probes.
Trains cancelled as a COVID-19 preventive measure and non-occupancy
Central Railway has cancelled trains to contain the effects of coronavirus and non-occupancy of trains. The details are as under:
1) 11007 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express from 19.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
2) 11008 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express from 18.3.2020 to 30.3.2020
3) 11201 LTT-Ajni Express on 23.3.2020 and 30.3.2020
4) 11202 Ajni-LTT Express on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.2020
5) 11205 LTT-Nizamabad Express on 21.3.2020 and 28.3.2020
6) 11206 Nizamabad-LTT Express on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.2020
7) 22135/22136 Nagpur-Rewa Express on 25.3.2020
8) 11401 Mumbai-Nagpur Nandigram Express from 23.3.2020 to 1.4.2020
9) 11402 Nagpur-Mumbai Nandigram Express from 22.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
10) 11417 Pune-Nagpur Express on 26.3.2020 and 2.4.2020
11) 11418 Nagpur-Pune Express on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.2020
12) 22139 Pune-Ajni Express on 21.3.2020 and 28.3.2020
13) 22140 Ajni-Pune Express on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.2020
14) 12117/12118 LTT-Manmad Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
15) 12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
16) 12126 Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express from 19.3.2020 to 1.4.2020
17) 22111 Bhusaval-Nagpur Express from 18.3.2020 to 29.3.2020
18) 22112 Nagpur-Bhusaval Express from 19.3.2020 to 30.3.2020
19) 11307/11308 Kalaburagi-Secunderabad Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
20) 12262 Howrah-Mumbai Duranto Express on 24.3.2020 and 31.3.2020
21) 12261 Mumbai-Howrah Duranto Express on 25.3.2020 and 1.4.2020
22) 22221 CSMT-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on 20, 23, 27 and 30.3.2020
23) 22222 Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express on 21, 24, 26 and 31.3.2020
Health Ministry to allow accredited pvt labs to conduct tests for coronavirus
To enhance capacity for diagnosis and detection of novel coronavirus amid rising cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry has decided to allow accredited private labs to conduct tests for COVID-19, officials said on Monday.
At present only government labs are permitted to do the test and the Centre is making arrangements to nearly double its capacity to test for the respiratory ailment.
According to Health Ministry officials, around 60 accredited private laboratories are likely to be given permission to conduct the tests soon.
"We are yet to finalise the names of labs. The modalities for the same are being worked out," an official said.
PTI
Karnataka has the highest number of COVID-19 testing laboratories in India
Karnataka, with 10 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, also has the highest number of COVID-19 testing centres in the country. According to the list of testing centres released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) out of the 52 COVID-19 testing centres across India, Karnataka has the highest number of testing centres than any other state.
Read more here.
New Karnataka developments:
Karnataka Health Department:
(1) Patient eight was a techie. 50 primary contacts have been traced. Nobody has shown symptoms, yet. In home isolation.
(2) 50 primary contacts of patient nine, including seven family members, traced, found asymptomatic, kept in home isolation.
(3) Patient 3 landed in Bengaluru on March 14th. Five of her primary contacts have been identified so far.
The patient who passed away in Mumbai had returned from Dubai on March 5. He was admitted to a private hospital on March 7 and thereafter shifted to the Kasturba Hospital. He passed away at 7 am today: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
Koregaon-Bhima commission of inquiry postpones hearings
COVID-19 information centre starts functioning with voluntary Infrared thermometer check at CSMT, Thane, Dadar and Kalyan railway stations
Japan Olympic Committee deputy head has coronavirus: Statement
WorldHealthOrganizationspokesmansays therearetwoconfirmedcasesofcoronavirusamong staff.
54,000 people across India under community surveillance
Around 54,000 people across the country are being kept under community surveillance through health workers, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday while lauding efforts of doctors and paramedics in dealing with cases of coronavirus.
Read more here.
Devotees gather in huge numbers at Shirdi Saibaba Temple to participate in the last 'aarti' as the temple will close from 3 pm today
Third death in India
A 63-year-old COVID-19 patient passes away at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital. (ANI)
Two more tested positive in UP
Two persons test positive for coronavirus in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.One in Sector 78 and another in Sector 100 with travel history to France. Both are admitted in designated isolation hospital. (ANI)
Doctor who treated India's first victim tested positive
The 63-year-old doctor, who treated the country's first COVID-19 victim in Karnataka, tested positive for the virus. Read more
08:41
First human trial of coronavirus vaccine
Firsthumantrial of coronavirus vaccine underway in the US. Read more
Russia to seal off borders to foreigners over virus
The Russian government said on Monday it would close all its borders to foreign citizens this week except permanent residents because of the coronavirus.
The measure was announced in a statement Monday from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
He said the measure, due to come into effect at midnight (2100 GMT Tuesday) and run until May 1, was aimed at protecting public health inRussia, which has so far recorded 93 cases of the disease. (AFP)
My administration is recommending that all Americans work to engage in schooling from home: Trump
"I'm pleased to report that a vaccine candidate has begun the phase-1 clinical trial, it's one of the fastest vaccine development launches in history. We're also racing to develop anti viral therapies & other treatments, we have some promising early results," said US President Donal Trump.
"My administration is recommending that all Americans work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel & avoid eating & drinking at bars-restaurants & public food courts," he said.
With 3 new positive cases, Karnataka witnessed the highest increase of COVID-19 cases in a day since the outbreak.
A 32-year-old man from Bengaluru was among three fresh positive Covid-19 cases recorded in the state on Monday, taking the total number of cases in Karnataka to 10. Monday’s increase in cases is the highest in a day in the state since the outbreak. The other two cases — one from Bengaluru and another from Kalaburagi — have not been identified. The 32-year-old was a co-passenger of the fourth positive case (a techie from RR Nagar) who had travelled from Los Angeles, US, via London and landed in Bengaluru on March 8. He had so far been under quarantine but
was admitted to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram. The two others have also been quarantined and are being treated at isolation facilities.
Karnataka has reported 2 new COVID-19 positive cases and total positives in the state rise to 10, according to theDepartment of Health and Family Welfare.
"Regret to confirm two more cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka. Two persons, one in Kalburgi and another in Bengaluru tested positive. Both patients are quarantined and treated at isolation facilities. Details will follow," tweeted Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.
India will close the iconicTajMahal to visitors from Tuesday as part of measures to try and combat the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism ministry said on Monday.
"All ticketed monuments and all other museums have been directed to be closed until March 31," Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel tweeted late Monday.
Most schools and entertainment facilities, including cinemas, have already been closed across India, which has reported 114 positive cases and two deaths from the virus. (AFP)
Mumbai municipal corporation issues order that no private offices should work beyond 50% attendance. Work from home is being enforced
Mumbai Collector appeals to people to cancel any public gatherings, religious ceremonies, festivals till 31 March. Appeals to religious trusts to shut down places of worship for people.
Trustee of Mumbai's Haji Ali & Mahim Dargah Suhail Khandwani has requesteddevotees tonotvisit the two dargahs following the COVID-19 outbreak.
A 26-year-old pregnant woman suffering from cough was admitted to KMC Manipal on Monday.
Udupi District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda said she had returned fromDubai on March 13 and had been suffering from cough. Her throat swabs have been sent to a laboratory in Shivamogga for testing.
COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in J&K's Ganderbal
The administration has imposed Section 144 in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Read more here.
One more tests positive for coronavirus from Jammu & Kashmir
Three more test COVID-19 positive in Kerala, taking the tally to 24
Karnataka becomes the first state to use IVR system to contact secondary contacts
Karnataka becomes the first state in the country to use interactive voice response (IVR) system to contact secondary contacts.
Through the system, the contacts would be given options through a phone call (Eg. if you have a fever, press one) which would help the state track the new cases, if any, on the basis of the responses received.
The state health department said that itcan push 42,000 calls at once to enquire about the health status of secondary contacts.
Eighth positive COVID-19 case reported in Karnataka
Eighthpositive COVID-19 case has been reported in Karnataka. He is the co-passenger of the fourth positive case.
Two primary contacts: Wife and househelp. The 32-year-old was in home isolation till date. The two women will be in home isolation.
Highlights from Health Ministry's press conference:
* Out of the total confirmed cases, 13 have recovered & two deaths have been reported.
* Important measures including closing of schools, swimming pools, malls, allow employees to work from home, less use of public transport, 1-metre distance between people should be maintained till 31st March
* Fourth batch of 53 evacueesfrom Iran arrived today & were being quarantined at the Army facility in Jaisalmer. All are reported to be asymptomatic as present and are in quarantine as per protocol.
* The 24x7 MEA COVID-19 control room has now become operational.
* State Disaster Response Fund would be at the states' disposal for testing, quarantine centres, in addition to the National Health Mission and other funds.
* Traffic along the Indo-Pak border has been stopped.
Important measures including closing of schools, swimming pools, malls, allow employees to work from home, less use of public transport, 1-metre distance between people should be maintained till 31st March: Heath Ministry
Some updates from across the states and Union Territories:
Madhya Pradesh: Devotees will not be allowed to attend 'Bhasmarti' at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain till March 31.
Odisha: The governmentinstructedall foreigners to register their arrival into state and home quarantine for 14 days. Incentive of Rs 15,000 per foreigner after registration announced, failure to do so will be considered a crime.
West Bengal: All schools, colleges, universities will remain closed till April 15 in the state. However, the board examinations will take place as per the schedule.
Tripura: Anganwadis centres will be closed till 31st March. However, SNP food will be provided to the guardians as take-home ration during home visits. Take-home rations to the pregnant/lactating mothers will also be provided without disruption. Hostels attached to the educational institutions will get vacated with effect from 21st March to 31st March.All schools/ colleges/ universities/ cinema halls/ swimming pools/ gymnasiums will remain closed with effect from 17th March to 31st March. However, the Board Examinations will continue.
Chandigarh: All cinema halls, gyms, night clubs, pubs, swimming pools, coaching centres, spa centres, video gaming centres, shopping malls except grocery & medicine shops in the malls shall remain closed till March 31. All social, cultural, sports, political, religious, academic and family mass gatherings of 100 or more people are banned till March 31 with immediate effect.
Maharashtra: The universities have been asked to postpone the examinations in the state. Elections to municipal corporations and panchayat have been postponed for three months.
Nagaland: The government has decidedto close all educational institutions from tomorrow till 12th April.
Schools, colleges in rural Maharashtra also closed till March-end due to coronavirus, says MaharashtraMinister of Public Health and Family Welfare RajeshTope.
West Bengal State Election Commission postpones municipal elections
West Bengal State Election Commission postpones municipal elections in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The municipal elections were expected to be held in mid- April.
A Rs 200-crore fund to be created in West Bengal to tackle coronavirus, saysCM Mamata Banerjee.
Entry of devotees into Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai will be closed from today evening till further notice
Iran announces 129 new coronavirus fatalities, country total now 853.
The COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly evolving into a human tragedy. Financial markets are witnessing high volatility, says RBI Governor ShaktikantaDas.
Growth momentum in India would also be impacted because of this. Already, sectors such as tourism, airlines are suffering. Moreover, there are spillovers from the financial markets, addedDas.
BBMP orders closure of air-conditioned supermarkets across Bengaluru with immediate effect