Coronavirus live updates: Maha reports 19 deaths in 1 day, tally surges to 5,218; India's toll rises to 631

As India enters its fourth week of lockdown, the curve still moves upwards steadily. With the total number of cases moving closer to 20,000, the toll stands at 631. Maharashtra and Gujarat reported 19 and 13 deaths, respectively. Maharashtra's tally crosses 5,000. MHA writes to the West Bengal government for its lack of adherence to Centre's guidelines in allowing central medical teams to function there. Globally, the death toll surpasses 1,70,000 with the United States recording 1,433 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.