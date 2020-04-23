Coronavirus live updates: Maharashtra reports 778 COVID-19 cases as India's tally surges past 22,000

Coronavirus cases in India have surpassed the 22,000-mark with Maharashtra recording its highest single-day rise at 778 positive COVID-19 cases today. India's death toll has also crossed 681 deaths with new deaths reported from Karnataka and Maharashtra. Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have also reported large numbers of positive cases. Adopting "zero tolerance" for attacks on health workers fighting the COVID-19 battle, the government on Wednesday proposed making such offences non-bailable with a maximum punishment of seven years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine. Meanwhile, the global death toll has crossed 175,000, while more than 2.5 million declared cases have been registered since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.