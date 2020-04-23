Coronavirus live updates: Maharashtra reports 778 COVID-19 cases as India's tally surges past 23,000

Coronavirus cases in India have surpassed the 23,000-mark with Maharashtra recording its highest single-day rise at 778 positive COVID-19 cases taking India's tally to 23,016. India's death toll has also crossed 720 deaths with new deaths reported from Karnataka, Maharashtra, Delhi and other states. Gujarat, Delhi, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have also reported large numbers of positive cases. Adopting "zero tolerance" for attacks on health workers fighting the COVID-19 battle, the government on Wednesday proposed making such offences non-bailable with a maximum punishment of seven years in jail and Rs 5 lakh fine. Meanwhile, the global death toll has crossed 186,462 with 2,675,050 declared cases registered in 193 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China in December.