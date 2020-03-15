Coronavirus live updates: Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple to be closed till further notice

With new cases reported in Maharashtra and Odisha on Monday, total number of positive cases in India reached 117. Earlier, Uttarakhand reported its first coronavirus case. Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led India at the video conference of all SAARC member countries over coronavirus outbreak. India suspended land border crossing points with Pakistan indefinitely from March 16 to midnight. Stay tuned for more updates.
Some updates from across the states and Union Territories:
Madhya Pradesh: Devotees will not be allowed to attend 'Bhasmarti' at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain till March 31.
Odisha: The governmentinstructedall foreigners to register their arrival into state and home quarantine for 14 days. Incentive of Rs 15,000 per foreigner after registration announced, failure to do so will be considered a crime.
West Bengal: All schools, colleges, universities will remain closed till April 15 in the state. However, the board examinations will take place as per the schedule.
Tripura: Anganwadis centres will be closed till 31st March. However, SNP food will be provided to the guardians as take-home ration during home visits. Take-home rations to the pregnant/lactating mothers will also be provided without disruption. Hostels attached to the educational institutions will get vacated with effect from 21st March to 31st March.All schools/ colleges/ universities/ cinema halls/ swimming pools/ gymnasiums will remain closed with effect from 17th March to 31st March. However, the Board Examinations will continue.
Chandigarh: All cinema halls, gyms, night clubs, pubs, swimming pools, coaching centres, spa centres, video gaming centres, shopping malls except grocery & medicine shops in the malls shall remain closed till March 31. All social, cultural, sports, political, religious, academic and family mass gatherings of 100 or more people are banned till March 31 with immediate effect.
Maharashtra: The universities have been asked to postpone the examinations in the state. Elections to municipal corporations and panchayat have been postponed for three months.
Nagaland: The government has decidedto close all educational institutions from tomorrow till 12th April.
Schools, colleges in rural Maharashtra also closed till March-end due to coronavirus, says MaharashtraMinister of Public Health and Family Welfare RajeshTope.
West Bengal State Election Commission postpones municipal elections
A Rs 200-crore fund to be created in West Bengal to tackle coronavirus, saysCM Mamata Banerjee.
Entry of devotees into Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai will be closed from today evening till further notice
Iran announces 129 new coronavirus fatalities, country total now 853.
The COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly evolving into a human tragedy. Financial markets are witnessing high volatility, says RBI Governor ShaktikantaDas.
Growth momentum in India would also be impacted because of this. Already, sectors such as tourism, airlines are suffering. Moreover, there are spillovers from the financial markets, addedDas.
BBMP orders closure of air-conditioned supermarkets across Bengaluru with immediate effect
The Chandigarh Administration Health Department on Monday said thatall types of leaves in respect of Medical/Paramedical & Ministerial staff in the Health Department, Chandigarh stood cancelled.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray during a video conference with district collectors to review the COVID-19 situation across the state.
In the event of COVID-19 claiming a life, the next of kin of each deceased will get ex-gratia of Rs 4lakh, saysBihar CM Nitish Kumar.
About 370 people under home quarantine to date in Kalaburagi: Health Department
A total of 238 persons had come in contact with the ones tested positive and theirfamiliesand are being monitored closely.
District Commissioner BSharat warned that rumor-mongers would be dealt with aniron hand and that people should not pay heed to rumour mongers.
He also advised media to confirm the facts before airing the news andappealed to the citizens to remain indoors.
Clamp down in Kalaburagi city will continue for another one month, says DC B Sharat
Deputy Commissioner B Sharat on Monday said that the throat swab samples of four persons - two who had returned fromforeign countriesand two people who had come in direct contact with India'sfirst COVID-19 casualty-- have been sent to VDRL in Bengaluru.
Samples were collected after they showed flu-like symptoms. They have been admitted to the ESIC hospital on Sunday.
The number of people admitted to ESIC hospital has gone up to eight now including four family members of the victim, he explained.
Four new cases in Maharashtra
Four fresh cases reported in Maharashtra on Monday. Three from Mumbai and one from Navi Mumbai. Total cases in the state now stands at 37.
First confirmed case in Odisha
The first confirmed case of novel coronavirus was reported in Odisha on Monday after a researcher who recently returned from Italy tested positive for it. Read more
One more tested positive in Maharashtra
One more person has been tested positive for coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra taking the total number of confirmed cases to 33 in the state. India's count stands at 111.
Second batch of 53 evacuees from Iran reach Army quarantine at Jaisalmer
After the first batch of 236 evacuees that arrived at Jaisalmer on 15 March 2020, a fresh batch of 53 evacuees from Iran have arrived at Army Wellness Centre, Jaisalmer on 16 March 2020 (today). As per the procedure, preliminary screening of these persons was undertaken at the airport upon arrival. Thereafter, they were moved to the quarantine facility at Jaisalmer where they will undergo 14 days quarantine under professional medical supervision.
10:35
Uttarakhand reports first coronavirus case; Tally in India rises to 110
Uttarakhand on Sunday reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus with a probationer at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) testing positive for the virus.
Coronavirus: Bengaluru schools, colleges, public spaces to be shut till March 21
TheCommissioner Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palikereleased a circular forwarded by the Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, saying that according to the directions given by the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa,places of mass gatherings like cinema theatres, malls, marriage halls, night-clubs as well as schools, colleges, universities and coaching classes to be closed, from March 14 to 21.
Coronavirus: Bengaluru-based Google techie's father-in-law booked under Epidemic Act
The wife and father-in-law of Google India's Bangalore based COVID 19 infected employee were on Sunday booked under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 for allegedly lying to the health officials about the infection.
Tamil Nadu temples adopt screening methods to prevent Coronavirus
Though there are no positive cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, the government has stepped up screening measures at temples across the state that attract visitors from all over the country.
Spain reports 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths
COVID-19 impact: Bandipur safari, resorts, hotels closed
As directed by the Deputy Commissioner, the Bandipur Safari camp, the resorts and hotels coming under Bandipur limits have been closed, as a precautionary measure. The tourists, who were already staying at the resorts have been requested to vacate and sent back.
COVID-19: Patients defy health norms; throws up challenges for the administration
From a British tourist in Kerala to a newlywed in Agra and a Europe-returned son in Delhi – the tendency of COVID-19 patients to dodge the health systems has emerged as a challenge to the administration tackling the pandemic's progress in India.
No COVID-19 testing centres in entire North Karnataka region
It took almost 48 hours for the health department officials of Kalaburagi to send the swabs and other details of 78-year-old COVID-19 victim to the Bengaluru laboratory for confirmation of the virus. By the time the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of Bengaluru Medical College & Research Institute confirmed the patient as positive, he was dead.'
Germany to close borders with France, Austria, Switzerland from Monday
Global coronavirus death toll passes 6,000
The worldwide death toll rose to 6,036, with 159,844 infections after 105 died in Spain. While China remains the country with the most deaths with 3,199, the pandemic is now spreading more rapidly in Europe, with 1,907 deaths in the continent's worst-hit country Italy.
The person who has been found positive for COVID-19 in Pune today has a travel history to Japan
Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, " We have sent the samples for retesting to Pune. The first test was done in Bengaluru. Since the entire district of Kalaburagi is in a clampdown, all the primary and secondary contacts of this seventh case of COVID-19 in the state will also have been under quarantine. We received the test report at 6.30 pm. We will give more details soon."
One more case of coronavirus detected in Karnataka
The Final report of the fourth person arrived. Throat swab sent for lab, testedpositive for COVID-19 in Kalaburagi:Deputy Commissioner B Sharat
Pakistan raises Kashmir during SAARC video conference, says all restrictions should be lifted in J&K to deal with coronavirus threat
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina calls for continued dialogue between experts and officials on follow-up actions regarding COVID-19
I welcome Prime Minister Modi's proposal especially for longer term economic recovery and to form COVID-19 emergency fund:Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih
We had set up an Integrated Disease Surveillance Portal to better trace possible virus carriers and the people they contacted. We could share this Disease Surveillance software with SAARC partners, and training on using this: PM
I propose to create a COVID-19 emergency fund that would be based on voluntary contributions from all of us: Modi
We have to be prepared for the worst: Pak
Pakistan shares a common concern over the potential of COVID-19 affecting South Asia. All our countries have confirmed cases. There is no room for any complacency. While hoping for the best we have to be prepared for the worst: Pakistan
No nation, region on earth can afford to be unresponsive: Pak Health Minister
With over 155,000 infections, 5833 deaths and 138 countries involved, no nation & no region on earth can afford to be unresponsive: Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of Pakistan
Would like to thank Modi for his excellent leadership: Bhutan PM
I think it is very timely & would like to thank PM Modi for his excellent leadership to bring all of us together because togetherness is required at all times but when the world is fighting one common disease, it is very imp to leave behind our differences:Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering
Our collective wisdom, efforts will help us devise robust strategy against COVID-19: Nepal PM
I would like to thank PM Modi Ji for taking this important & timely initiative. Our collective wisdom and efforts will help us devise a sound and robust strategy for the SAARC region as we fight COVID-19: Nepal Prime MinisterKP Sharma Oli
Our Health ministers should also hold this kind of video: Bangladesh PM
To continue this dialogue at the technical level, our Health Ministers, Health Secretaries & health experts should also hold this kind of video conference to discuss specific areas of cooperation, says Bangladesh PM
I thank PM Modi for taking this initiative. I also thank him for bringing and hosting 23 of our students from Wuhan (China) along with Indian students: Bangladesh PMSheikh Hasina
SAARC leaders should formulate mechanism for our economies to tide over problems posed by coronavirus: Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa
First, I must thank PM Narendra Modi for initiating this to share our experiences, ideas, best practices and to understand the challenges & discuss measures to be taken:President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa
The Maldives is fortunate to have received general assistance from India and I convey my Government's appreciation to Mr Modi and people of India: Maldives Prez
Maldives now facing serious shortfall in the foreign currency which is having a detrimental impact on the economy: Maldives President
No country on its own can succeed in combating coronavirus, says the Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih
Can the satellite in India made available to track people, says Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani
India helped some citizens of neighbouring countries by evacuating them from coronavirus-hit nations: PM Modi
Evacuated nearly 1400 Indians from different countries: Modi
We also responded to the call of our people abroad. We evacuated nearly 1400 Indians from different countries. We also similarly helped some of the citizens of our neighborhood countries: PM
Made special efforts to reach out to vulnerable groups: PM
We have made special efforts to reach out to vulnerable groups. We have worked to quickly ramp up capacity in our system including through training our medical staff across the country: PM
We started screening entry into India from mid-January itself, while also gradually increasing restrictions on travel. The step-by-step approach has helped avoid panic: PM
PM Modi leads India at the video conference of all SAARC member countries, over coronavirus
Film bodies to halt shooting of entertainment products till March 31
Film bodies, including Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association, Federation of Western India Cine Employees and Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, in a meeting today decided to halt shooting of entertainment products from March 19 to 31 March, in view of coronavirus.
All educational institution to be closed in Gujarat till March 29
All educational institutions - schools, colleges, tuition classes, Anganwadi across the state will remain closed from 16th to 29th March. No teaching work will be done here but the teaching and non-teaching staff can come: Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil Mukim
Both first and second confirmatory tests for COVID-19 are free for all citizens. The country has enough capacity as only 10 percent of the capacity has been utilized per day so far: Health Ministry
The Buldhana patient - who was in private hospital, and whose sample was taken, who died yesterday has tested negative for coronavirus, says Health ministry
Additional 80,56,365 N95 masks ordered in India: Health Ministry
An order has been placed for the procurement of an additional 80,56,365 N95 masks and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers:Special Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health, Sanjeeva Kumar
A 24/7 helpline number has been set up at AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences) - 9971876591
No new cases reported in Karnataka: CM
No new cases have been reported yesterday & today. Cases reported are of people who came from abroad. The government has made all preparation to fight against this. We've asked the central government to help in setting up of labs wherever required, shortly we will do it: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa
For the first time shutdown has been declared for a week: Karnataka CM
We have taken a lot of precautions to prevent coronavirus spread. For the first time shutdown has been declared for a week. People are also cooperating with us, we will take further decision after one week: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa
Screening for coronavirus at border points launched in Kerala
With increase in number of coronavirus cases, the Kerala government on Sunday launched intensified medical check up at border areas for people entering the state by rail and road.
COVID-19: MS suspended for revealing patient's identity
A medical superintendent of a hospital was placed under suspension for disclosing the identity of a suspected coronavirus patient in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
Indian national tests positive for coronavirus in UAE
An Indian national, who returned to the UAE after a holiday abroad, has tested positive for thecoronavirus, according to media reports.
Coronavirus: Assam shuts all schools, gyms, movie halls till March 29
The Assam government on Sunday issued a directive to shut all schools, gyms, swimming pools and movie halls till March 29 as part of its preparation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 even as the state reported no such case as yet.
Coronavirus scare: 117 under home isolation in Mizoram
A total of 117 people with novel coronavirus-like symptoms have been put in home isolation in Mizoram, a senior health official said on Sunday.
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to close Mumbai Zoo (Veer Mata Jijabai Bhosale Udyan And Zoo) till further orders, to prevent coronavirus spread
Bengaluru's Orion mall wears a deserted look after all malls, pubs and public spaces were ordered to be closed in Karnataka.
To prevent spread of COVID-19, Mumbai Police has issued order prohibiting any tour involving group of people travelling together to a foreign/domestic destination organised by private tour operators or otherwise using powers u/s 144 CrPC. Order shall remain in force till 31st March
Total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India is 107 (including foreign nationals as on 15th March at 12 PM) : Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
Class 7-9 exams postponed in Karnataka due to coronavirus
The state department of primary and secondary education in Karnataka has postponed the examinationsfor class 7 to 9 as a precautionary measure to avoid spread of coronavirus.
Amitabh Bachchan cancels Sunday meet amid coronavirus outbreak
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday called off his weekly meet and greet with fans amid the coronavirus pandemic.
All 289 passengers of Dubai-bound flight from Kochi offloaded before take-off after one tests positive for coronavirus: Airport official. (PTI)
A 59-year-old woman tests positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Aurangabad: Officials
The 218 Indians who landed from Milan, Italy at Delhi airport will be shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police's Chhawla camp.
The govt has issued an advisory asking civil hospitals & medical colleges to set up isolation wards. We are trying our best to contain spread of coronavirus which has spread to 12 states:Union Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey
As a precautionary measure, Karnataka education minister S Suresh Kumar has instructed to postpone the examinations of 7th, 8th and 9th classes until 31st March 2020.
Local body polls for Panchayats and Municipalities to be held this month in Andhra Pradesh are deferred by six weeks, due to the COVID-19 situation
It is immoral to let a bully kill innocents. Viruses recognize no politics or geography. Nor should we: Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif
Kartarpur corridor closed to check spread of coronavirus
The Pune district of Maharashtra seems to be worst affected with 15 cases - 10 in Pune city and its twin satellite township of Pimpri Chinchwad that has 5 cases
Maharashtra has 31 cases, the maximum number of COVID-19 patients in India
At 9 am, the break-up is as follows:
Pune - 10
Pimpri-Chinchwad - 5
Mumbai - 5
Nagpur - 4
Yavatmal - 2
Ahmednagar - 1
Thane - 1
Kalyan - 1
Navi Mumbai - 1
Kamothe - 1
US President Donald Trump tests negative for coronavirus, expands Europe travel ban
President Donald Trump has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his physician said Saturday, following concerns over his exposure to a disease that has paralyzed the globe.
Three suspected Covid-19 patients flee from Ahmednagar hospital
Western Railway PRO (Public Relations Officer) said that as per the extant instructions, curtains and blankets provided in AC coaches are not washed every trip. In order to prevent spread of COVID-19 blankets and curtains should be immediately withdrawn from service till further orders.
It further said thatthe passengers should be advised to bring their own blankets in their own interest. Wide publicityshould be given to this effect. Some quantity of additional bed-sheets may be kept for any exigencies.
The operation of existing India-Bangladesh cross-border passengers trains & passengers buses shall remain suspended from March 15-April 15.
the MHA has further clarified that Diplomats, Officials and UN personnel holding valid Visas may use only ICP (Integrated Check Post) Attari for crossing over. They would, however, be subjected to health screening & if required they may be subjected to quarantine.
All passenger movements through all immigration land check posts at India-Bangladesh, India-Nepal, India-Bhutan, India-Myanmar borders will be suspended from 12 AM, March 15 & at India-Pakistan border from 12 AM, March 16 till further orders except the below mentioned posts-
5 more people found positive in Pimpri-Chinchwad today taking the total tally of positive cases in Pune to 15. Maharashtra state tally reaches 31.
Meanwhile, in Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh, a patient from Abohar with travel history to Germany was admitted in CD ward. He came back to India on 29th Feb. He had a cough from last two days. Sampling was done and has been reported negative.
All functions like public meeting, 'Nam Kirtan', 'Bhaona', 'Geeta Path', etc are hereby banned with immediate effect until further order in Sivasagar district, declares the Assam government.
It is further clarified that Diplomats, Officials and UN personnel holding valid Visas may use only ICP (Integrated Check Post) Attari for crossing over. They would however be subjected to health screening and if required they may be subjected to quarantine. (ANI)
India suspends land border crossing points with Pakistan indefinitely from March 16 midnight.Most land border crossing points with Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar from March 15 midnight amid coronavirus outbreak, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted regarding the conference with SAARC nation leaders, "Timely action for a healthier planet.
Tomorrow at 5 PM, leaders of SAARC nations will discuss, via conferencing, a roadmap to fight the challenge of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus.
I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens."
Trump says travel ban to be extended to UK, Ireland
US President Donald Trumpsays travel ban to be extended to UK, Ireland. He also said that his temperature was taken and that it was "totally normal".
He also expressed his unhappinesswith the FED as they are following and not leading. He also said that the other central banks are setting lower interest rates.
Hand sanitizers comes under Essential Commodities Act in Maharashtra
Maharashtra govt released the regulations to control the spread of coronavirus.Maharashtra shut down malls in municipal areas and educational institutions were closed till March 31.Hand sanitizers is now under the Essential Commodities Act in the state.
Exams of std 1st to 9th will be postponed Maharashtra
Exams of std 1st to 9th will be postponed if they areunderway, only board exams of 10th and 12th will be as per schedule, says the Maharashtra government.
New York governor says 82-year-old woman is state's first COVID-19 death
An 82-year-old woman who previously suffered from emphysema died at a Manhattan hospital of COVID-19, becoming New York state's first coronavirus-related death, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday.
IIT-Roorkee student with coronavirus symptoms hospitalised
An IIT-Roorkee student with suspected symptoms of coronavirus has been admitted to the isolation ward of a hospital here, an official said on Saturday.
The 26-year-old M.Tech student had recently returned from Japan.
PTI
South Africa's total number of coronavirus infections rises to 38 from 24: Health ministry
Singapore reports 12 new cases of coronavirus, taking total in the country to 212
Karnataka govt rejects Centre's compensation scheme for families of the deceased
Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the families of the deceased by the Centrestands withdrawn in Karnataka, said Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar. So no compensation will be given to the deceased's family or to relief and response workers. Neither from the State Disaster Response Funds or the state government.
General public not to be allowed in parliament complex as precautionary measure
In the wake of Coronavirus scare, Lok Sabha Secretariat on Saturday suspended public gallery passes and show around of parliament complex as a precautionary measure.
Following this order of the secretariat, now the general public can't visit the parliament complex.
Indonesia transport minister has coronavirus, says senior govt official
Suspected coronavirus patient dies in Maharashtra's Buldhana district
A 71-year-old man who had returned from Saudi Arabia and was suspected to havecoronavirusinfection died during treatment in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Saturday afternoon, a hospital official said.
Spanish government to put country under lockdown
All schools, colleges in urban Maharashtra to remain closed till March 31st
All schools in urban areas of Maharashtra (all govt & pvt schools in jurisdiction of Nagar Panchayat, Nagar Palika, Mahanagar palika) to remain closed till March 31. Only exams for class 10th, 12th, & University exams will be held as per schedule:Maharashtra govt
FDA (Food and Drug Administration) issues notification declaring hand sanitisers, 2 ply & 3 ply surgical masks and N95 masks as an essential commodity. It also warns of legal action against persons hoarding these articles for black marketing.
Spain counts 1,500 new coronavirus cases in one day
Spain confirmed more than 1,500 new cases of coronavirus between Friday and Saturday raising its total to 5,753 cases, the second-highest number in Europe after Italy.
Coronavirus: Gods wear masks as one more tests positive in Uttar Pradesh
Apparently 'fearing' that the Gods too could be infected with the Coronavirus from the devotees, the priests at a famous temple in Uttar Pradesh have masked the deities and asked the devotees to wash their hands with santisers before touching them asone more person tested positive for coronavirus in the state on Saturday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 13.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) calls off its Gudi Padwa celebration rally for this year, amid Coronavirus spread
Two test positive in Maharashtra's Yavatmal
Two persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in Yavatmal; both have travel history to Dubai:MD Singh, Collector Yavatmal.
Children are less severely affected by coronavirus compared to adults: Study
Children have fewer symptoms and less severe disease from infection with the novel coronavirus, according to a review of studies that suggests that kids infected by a household contact often show symptoms before them.
Number of coronavirus positive cases in India rises to 84: Health ministry
The number ofcoronaviruspositive cases in the country has risen to 84, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.
Coronavirus: Saudi Arabia extends travel ban to EU, 12 nations including India
Saudi Arabia has extended its travel ban to include the European Union and 12 other countries, including India, as the number of coronavirus cases in the Kingdom jumped to 62, according to media reports on Friday.
US sees new pressure point as coronavirus hits Iran
After months of piling pressure on Tehran, the United States is seeing an unexpected new variable -- the novel coronavirus, which has taken a substantial toll not just on Iran but inside its government.
Coronavirus deaths in Italy jump 25% in a day to 1,266
The death toll fromcoronavirusin Italy has jumped in the last 24 hours by 250 to 1,266, a rise of 25% and the largest increase in absolute terms since the start of the outbreak, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday.
Mahan Air flight to bring back Indians stuck in Iran
A Mahan Air flight will be bringing back Indian passengers from Iran. The flight will land in Mumbai at midnight today. Another special flight of Air India will be flying today to bring back Indian students from Italy:Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary, Ministry of Health
BCCI suspends all remaining domestic games including Irani Cup in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic
One tested positive in Telangana: Health Ministry
One more person tested positive for coronavirus today. He has travel history to Italy. He is right now in the isolation ward at a state-run hospital in Hyderabad. He is under surveillance, saidTelangana Health Ministry.
One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Nagpur: Divisional Commissioner
All India Football Federation suspends tournaments, including I-League, till March 31 in wake of COVID-19 pandemic
All India Football Federation (AIFF): All Hero I-League matches have been suspended from March 15 onwards. Furthermore, all Hero 2nd division, Hero Youth Leagues, Golden Baby Leagues as well as National Competitions also stay suspended with immediate effect.
Rwanda confirms first case of coronavirus
Ministry of Home Affairs announces Rs 4L ex-gratia to family of person dead due to coronavirus
Rs 4 lakh will be paid as ex-gratia to the family of the person who will lose their life due to coronavirus, including those involved in relief operations or associated in response activities: Ministry of Home Affairs
Apple to close all stores outside China: Tim Cook
Govt to treat COVID-19 as notified disaster: Ministry of Home affairs
The government has decided to treat COVID-19as a notified disaster for the purpose of providing assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF):Ministry of Home Affairs
Coronavirus spreads quickly, before people show symptoms: study
Researchers, studying the novelcoronavirus, have found that the time between cases in a chain of transmission is less than a week, and over 10 per cent of patients are infected by someone who has the virus, but does not show symptoms yet, a finding that may help public health officials contain the pandemic.
Karnataka govt opens Telegram channel for citizens on coronavirus info
With a lot of misinformation about coronavirus flying thick and fast, the Karnataka government has opened an informal Telegram group for citizens.
Coronavirus: Karnataka bus driver, conductor distribute free masks to passengers
As a precautionary measure in the background of COVID-19 scare, NWKRTC's driver and conductor of Hubballi-Yaraguppi bus distributed masks to passengers free of cost.
West Bengal govt announces closure of schools, colleges in the state
No positive cases of coronavirus in Karnataka's Hubballi
Special medical help desk set up at Hubballi railway station to spread awareness on coronavirus; as of now, no positive case of Coronavirus has been reported in Hubballi-Dharwad division.
5 laboratories set up in UP for testing of COVID-19: Adityanath
Five laboratories have been set up for testing of COVID-19in the state with the help of Central government, two in Lucknow and one each in Aligarh, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath
The first case of Bangalore returned techie cured
Telangana cabinet to meet this evening to decide on closing public places like malls, schools, theatres.One person from Italy is with Covid-19 in Gandhi hospital under treatment, says CM K C Rao in the assembly. The first case of Bangalore returned techie cured.
Hope COVID-19 pandemic subsides and IPL goes ahead, says Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan
Students of Everwin Vidhyashram school in Kolathur, Chennai create a mosaic of 'wash hands, live long' using around 25,000 soaps to create awareness over COVID-19.
Four persons admitted to a hospital in Nagpur for suspected coronavirus infection return home without informing authorities: Police
Four persons admitted to a government-run hospital here for suspected coronavirus infection, returned home without informing the authorities, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred late Friday night, they said.
Coronavirus: Celebrations to mark 3rd anniversary of BJP govt in U'khand postponed
Statewide celebrations that were scheduled to be held in Uttarakhand on March 18 to mark the completion of BJP government's three years in office have been postponed in view of the coronavirus threat.
2 TV journalists, 1 cameramen home isolated in Kalaburagi
Indonesian capital closes schools for two weeks due to coronavirus concerns
Indonesia's capital city will close all schools and ordered remote teaching for at least two weeks starting next week to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Jakarta Governor Anies Baswedan told a broadcasted news conference on Saturday.
Mumbai Cricket Association has decided to postpone all its cricket matches which were scheduled to be played between 14th March and 31st March 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 (Coronavirus) situation.
Department of Information & Public Relations (DIPR), Nagaland: The Home Department has directed all the Deputy Commissioners to issue notice for ensuring that people compulsorily use masks and hand sanitizers in all the public places.
5 COVID-19 suspects escaped from isolation ward of Mayo Hospital: Sub-Inspector Nagpur police station
5 COVID-19 suspects escaped from isolation ward of Mayo Hospital. S Suryavanshi, Sub-Inspector Nagpur police station says, "One of them had tested negative, reports of other 4 were awaited. We have traced them & they will be brought back to hospital by the administration"
We have taken a decision to evacuate one of our satellite buildings in Bengaluru: Infosys
We have taken a decision to evacuate one of our satellite buildings in Bengaluru as a precautionary measure, as one of our employees had been in contact with an individual with suspected COVID-19.
Chinese billionaire Jack Ma offers US 500,000 coronavirus test kits, 1 million masks
Chinese billionaire businessman Jack Ma on Friday offered the United States 500,000 coronavirus test kits and a million masks, as the country faces a shortage of kits for diagnosing the potentially deadly disease.
Kerala government has ordered poultry culling after Bird flu was detected in Parappanangadi; Disease Inspection Officer, says, "10 special squads have been deployed to cull all poultry within 1km radius of the epicentre".
Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rise to 19
An isolation ward has been set up at the jail. All inmates have been checked & not displayed symptoms, new inmates are being screened & will be kept in different wards for 3 days. Around 17,500 inmates are lodged at the jail currently.
Team member may have been near COVID-19 suspect, says Infosys
RSS cancels highest decision-making body meeting in Bengaluru in view of seriousness of coronavirus:RSS general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi.
Mainland China reports 11 new coronavirus cases on March 13
Mainland China had 11 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on March 13, the country's National Health Commission said on Saturday, up from eight cases a day earlier.
S.Korea reports 107 new coronavirus cases, total 8,086 -KCDC
South Korea reported 107 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the country's total infections to 8,086, the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said.
Schools, colleges, movie halls to be closed in Rajasthan till Mar 30
Schools, colleges, cinema halls, coaching centres, gymnasiums etc. will be closed in Rajasthan till March 30 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said on Friday.
Italian daily coronavirus deaths jump 25% to 1,266
The death toll from coronavirus in Italy has jumped in the last 24 hours by 250 to 1,266, a rise of 25% and the largest increase in absolute terms since the start of the outbreak, the Civil Protection Agency said on Friday.
Embassy of India in United States of America (USA) issues advisory for Indian students in the context of coronavirus pandemic.
US Embassy & Consulates in India: US Mission India posts, in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic, are cancelling immigrant and non-immigrant visa appointments from March 16, 2020, onward. Visa appointments stand cancelled.
US CDC reports 1,678 coronavirus cases, death tally of 41
The USCenters for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday reported 1,678 cases of the coronavirus, an increase of 414 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 5 to 41.
Might get tested for coronavirus, says Donald Trump
Maharashtra legislature' budget session to end today.It has been curtailed by a week in view of rising COVID-19 cases.
Schools in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad closed from today to avoid spread of Covid-19.
Schools in Pune and neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad closed from today to avoid spread of Covid-19."Apart from the 10th and 12th exams we are closing schools in Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune till further notice": Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Events in National Centre of Performing Arts ans the Royal Opera House in Mumbai cancelled/deferred in the wake of Maharashtra government's directive of temporary shutdown of theatres to contain spread of Covid-19.
US President DonaldTrumpannounced a national state of emergency on Friday, freeing up $50 billion in federal funds for the battle against the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.
"To unleash the full power of the federal government, I'm officially declaring a national emergency,"Trumpsaid in a statement on the White House lawn.
He called on all US states to set up emergency operation centres and said the government was accelerating testing, amid criticism about the lack of sufficient test kits across United States. (AFP)
After patient admitted to private hospital in Mumbai tested positive for coronavirus, nearly 80 staff members quarantined at home, according to theBrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official. (ANI)
68-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus infection dies in Delhi, according to theHealth Ministry and Delhi government officials.
Entry of visitors blocked to Brindavan Gardens at KRS dam and Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary
Following the coronavirusscare, Mandya Deputy Commissioner M V Venkatesh has banned the entry of visitors to Brindavan Gardens at KRS dam and Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Srirangapatna taluk for a week from Saturday as a precautionary measure.
Europe now 'epicentre' of COVID-19 pandemic: WHO
The World Health Organization warned Friday that Europe was now the "epicentre" for the global coronavirus pandemic and reporting more daily cases than China did at the height of its outbreak.
"Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a virtual press conference, describing the more than 5,000 deaths worldwide as "a tragic milestone". (AFP)
Apple shifts annual developers conference to online-only format
Apple Inc on Friday called off the in-person portion of its annual developers conference scheduled to be held in San Jose and said it would run the program entirely online in June because of coronavirus fears. (Reuters)
Bolsonaro says has tested negative for coronavirus
President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro says has tested negative for coronavirus, reports AFP.
Air India has cancels flights to Kuwait and Italy
Air India has cancelled flights to Kuwait & Italy. The airline has curtailed flight operations to South Korea, France, Germany, Israel and Sri Lanka till 30th April. (ANI)
Government invoke Disaster Management Act to ensure prices regulation and availability of Surgical and protective mask, hand sanitizer and gloves.
Trump announces news conference on coronavirus
President Donald Trump announced a White House news conference Friday, his latest attempt to restore public confidence in his handling of the coronavirus crisis. (AFP)
Queen Elizabeth II postpones engagements over virus: palace
Queen Elizabeth II has postponed engagements because of the spread of the coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said on Friday, calling it a "sensible precaution and for practical reasons".
The royal household said the 93-year-old monarch's planned visits next week to Cheshire in northwest England, and Camden, in north London, "will be rescheduled", although audiences "will continue as usual".
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who metwith US President DonaldTrumplastweekend, hastestedpositiveforcoronavirus
From 16th March, functioning of Supreme Court shall be restricted to urgent matters only
Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA) postpones annual convocation function scheduled to take place on 21st March
Though Karnataka Medical Education Minister had repeatedly spoken of Karnataka having 28-day quarantine period as against WHO's 14 day period, now an order from the state Health Commissioner says all travellers from COVID-19-affected countries should be in quarantine for 14 days only and report to 104 Arogya Sahayavani for the next 14 days.
Three more, including an Italian tourist, test positive in Kerala
124 evacuees from Japan, 112 evacuees from China being discharged from Friday onwards after testing negative for COVID-19: Officials
All workers and office-bearers of RSS will have to undergo screening for coronavirus before attending the meet of its highest decision-making body in Bengaluru: Senior office-bearer
IIT-Delhi directs students to leave hostels by Sunday, March 15, in view of coronavirus threat
Ladakh: All Maktabs (Religious Schools) in Kargil officially closed till 31st March 2020 by Anjuman Jamiyat Ullama Isna Ashriya Kargil (AJUIAK) Ladakh.
Maharashtra government orders closure of theatres, gyms in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur
In a drastic step to curb the spread of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government ordered the closure of cinema halls, gyms, swimming pools and malls in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad and Nagpur cities from Friday midnight.
Making the announcement in the state Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the government was invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 from midnight.
Testing labs to be increased to 65 from the current 52: Indian Council of Medical Research
Air India cancels flights to Italy, France, Germany, 3 other countries till April 30
National carrier Air India has cancelled flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30, an airline official said on Friday. The decision has been taken in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.
India's remaining two ODIs against South Africa in Lucknow and Kolkata called off in wake of COVID-19 pandemic: BCCI official
Till now, there are 81 confirmed cases in India, out of which 64 are Indians, 16 Italians and 1 Canadian national: Health Ministry
Contact tracing of the confirmed cases is being actively pursued. So far, this has led to the identification of more than 4,000 contacts who have been put under surveillance, says Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.
Highlights from the Health Ministry and Ministry of Home Affairs joint press conference:
*Five new cases reported from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
* The Health Ministry confirmed that the government has brought 42,296 passengers under community surveillance, out of which 2,559 were symptomatic and 522 hospitalized including 17 foreign nationals.
* Indo-Bangladesh passenger buses/trains to remain suspended till 15th April. Along Indo-Nepal border 4 check posts will remain operational. For Bhutan and Nepal nationals visa-free entry to continue.
* India has evacuated 1,031 persons, including from the Maldives, US, Madagascar and China.
* Iran flight brought back 44 Indians from Iran. The flight reached today at Mumbai Airport and they have been put at quarantine centre of the Navy.
* Air India flight to take off from Delhi Airport to Milan to bring back the Indians stranded on tomorrow to bring back stranded citizens in Italy.
*Government has decided to allow the State Government to use the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)inthe fight againstCOVID-19.
*International traffic is allowed only from 19 checkposts out of 37.
Malls, theaters, gyms and swimming pools to remain closed in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Navi Mumbai and Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said in the assembly on March 13.
Coronavirus deaths across the globe have passed the 5,000 mark: AFP
As per international news agency AFP's tally, coronavirus deaths across the globe have passed the 5,000 mark.
Madhya Pradesh: Classes in govt & private schools to remain suspended until further order in wake of coronavirus pandemic. Examinations of Class 5, Class 8, Class 10 & Class 12 (of all boards) to take place as per schedule.
All India Football Federation: Adhering to the advisories issued by Health Ministry, we have decided to complete the remaining matches of the 2019-20 edition of the Hero I-League behind closed doors.
Premier League statement: Premier League, FA Cup, English Football League postponed. English Premier League suspended until April 4.
Pune Divisional Commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar on Friday said that one more person found positive for COVID-19 in Pune. The person has travel history to the US. With that, the total number of positive cases in the city has reached10.
Ministry of Home Affairs releases FAQs on new Visa restrictions
No person/institution/organisation shall issue any information regarding coronavirus in print or electronic media without the permission of the Ministry of Health, Delhi govt. If any person/organisationis found to be doing this, it will be considered a punishable offense, says Delhi government.
It's because of the prevailing environment of fear due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are some effects on the economy but we have been taking measures since the beginning to contain its spread and minimize the impact, saysPrincipal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal on the stock market situation.
What SAARC leaders had to say about PM Modi's remark on the battle against COVID-19:
Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa: Thank you for the great initiative PM Modi, Sri Lanka is ready to join the discussion & share our learnings & best practices & to learn from other SAARC members. Let's unite in solidarity during these trying times & keep our citizens safe.
Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli: I welcome the idea advanced by PM Modi ji for chalking out a strong strategy by the leadership of the SAARC nations to fight coronavirus. My government is ready to work closely with SAARC Member States to protect our citizens from this deadly disease.
Maldives PresidentIbrahim Mohamed Solih:Thank you Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the initiative on this important endeavor. COVID-19 requires collective effort to defeat it. The Maldives welcomes this proposal and would fully support such a regional effort.
Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering: This is what we call leadership. As members of this region, we must come together in such times. Smaller economies are hit harder, so we must coordinate. With your leadership, I've no doubt we will see immediate & impactful outcome.
All recruitment rallies have been postponed for one month: Indian Army
All recruitment rallies have been postponed for one month. For Army personnel, travel to be restricted to essential duties only and they have been asked to do maximum utilisation of video conference facilities, says Indian Army.
Man who returned from Italy and is currently at the Army's Manesar quarantine facility tests positive for coronavirus
Updates from across the country:
Haryana government has decided that all universities & colleges situated in the state will be closed till 31st March 2020, as a precautionary measure.
Chhattisgarh government said that all public libraries, gyms, swimming pools, water parks in urban areas and aanganwadis will remain closed till March 31 in the state.
Bihar has said that all schools, colleges, and coaching institutes will remain closed till March 31. Students of govt schools will get the money for mid-day meals in their bank accounts till their schools are closed.All govt programmes related to Bihar Diwas, which were to be observed on March 22, have been cancelled.All cinema halls and public parks to also remain closed till March 31.
Jammu and Kashmir's Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences cancels all leaves of employees, in order to provide uninterrupted medical services.
Some of the evacuees from Iran are being shifted to Mumbai's Ghatkopar Naval quarantine facility
Two fresh cases of coronavirus reported from Nagpur
The 44 Indian citizens, who were evacuated from Iran, have been shifted to the Indian Navy quarantine facility set up at Ghatkopar in Mumbai. All required facilities have been set up by the Western Naval Command of the Indian Navy
Plane carrying stranded Indians from Iran lands in Mumbai
An Iran Air flight carrying Indians stranded in coronavirus-hit Iran, landed at the Mumbai airport on Friday afternoon, according to an official.
Iran is one of the worst-affected countries by the coronavirus outbreak and the government has been working on plans to bring back Indians stranded there.
Concerned and sensitive about all the stakeholders, and public health in general: BCCI
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in a release, said that ithas decided to suspend IPL 2020 till 15thApril 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.
The BCCI said it wasconcerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensurethat, all people relatedto IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience.
The BCCI also mentioned that it would work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and state government departments in this regard.
Indian Premier League (IPL)-2020 postponed till April 15
Iran confirms 1075 new cases in last 24 hours
Face to face/group interaction or gathering of the students to be avoided till 31st March, 2020. Internal assessments to be given online and examinations to be conducted as per the schedule: Jamia Millia Islamia's registrar's office
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar chairs a high-level meeting on Coronavirus in Patna
I would like to propose that the leadership of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus. We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy: PM Modi
Odisha Assembly suspended till March 29th after Covid-19 declared a state disaster in Odisha
Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. At various levels, governments & people are trying their best to combat it. South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy: PM Modi
Australian home affairs minister says he has coronavirus
Japan approves emergency powers for PM to tackle coronavirus outbreak
Karnataka Health Department cancels all Saturday offs and public holidays for its employees. All leaves applied by staff under casual leave and privilege leave has also been cancelled.
Coronavirus: Delhi govt bans sports gathering, including IPL
The Delhi government has stopped all sports gathering, including the Indian Premier League 2020, in the national capital amid the coronavirus threat, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.
Jawaharlal Nehru University suspends classes with immediate effect till March 31 due to coronavirus outbreak
Delhi govt to ban sports activities in wake of coronavirus threat: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
What You Need To Know About Handwashing: Centers for Disease Control
All educational institutions shall remain closed till 31st March except for holding examinations. Cinema halls, swimming pools, and gyms are also to be closed till 31st March.
Confirmed cases in India rises to 75 with one person in Noida testing positive
Anurag Bhargav, Chief Medical Officer: One employee of a private firm in Noida has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has travel history to France and China. He is a resident of Delhi.
Disneyland across the world shut
Disney will close its giant theme parks in Florida, California and Paris and pull the releases of major blockbusters including "Mulan" over the coronavirus, it announced Thursday. The resorts are among the largest theme parks in the world, each drawing tens of thousands of visitors each day. They will remain shut at least until the end of March.
The coronavirus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution, tweets Rahul Gandhi
I will keep repeating this. The corona virus is a huge problem. Ignoring the problem is a non solution. The Indian economy will be destroyed if strong action is not taken. The government is in a stupor, tweets Rahul Gandhi
Delhi govt shuts all swimming pools in national capital
CRPF cancels anniversary celebrations due to coronavirus threat
The CRPF on Friday postponed its raising day celebrations planned to be held next week in view of the coronavirus outbreak.
Google employee in Bengaluru fifth to be infected by coronavirus in Karnataka
The Karnataka Health Department on Thursday confirmed one more positive COVID-19 case in Karnataka with a 26-year-old male, who returned from a trip to Greece, tested positive for coronavirus.
Indians from coronavirus-hit Iran reaching Jaisalmer today, to be quarantined at Army facility
About 120 Indians, being evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iran in an Air India flight, will reach Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Friday and will be quarantined at an Army facility, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.
India 'ahead of the curve' says Trump after greeting Irish PM with namaste amid coronavirus fears
United States’ President Donald Trump greeted Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar with a ‘namaste’ instead of a formal handshake at the Oval Office on Thursday, ahead of St. Patrick’s Day.
Nepal suspends all Everest expeditions due to coronavirus
Out of an abundance of caution, we are asking employees in that Bengaluru office to work from home from tomorrow. We have taken & will continue to take necessary precautionary measures, following the advice of public health officials: Google
All Wuhan evacuees tested negative
After completing requisite quarantine period, all Wuhan evacuees tested negative forCoronavirus test at ITBP Quarantine Facility, Chhawla, Delhi. All 112 at the facility including 36 foreign nationals will start leaving the facility from today.
Air India flight with 130 Indians being evacuated from Iran will be reaching Jaisalmer
Air India flight with 130 Indians being evacuated from Iran will be reaching Jaisalmer on 13 March 2020, where they will be quarantined at an Indian Army facility created at Jaisalmer. Individuals will be transferred from the airport post their initial screening to the quarantine facility. Another batch of 250 people being air evacuated from Iran on 14 March 2020 will also be landed and quarantined at the Army facility at Jaisalmer.
South Africa tour of the women's team has been suspended until further notice. The three-match One-Day men's international series against New Zealand will proceed as scheduled, however fans will not be admitted into the venue: Cricket Australia
Mountaineering expeditions postponed by Pune-based Grirpremi because of Coronavirus
We are monitoring messages. Any rumour being circulated needs to be reported: DCP (Operations), Mumbai Police
We are monitoring messages. Any rumour being circulated needs to be reported so that we can refute it and prevent it from spreading further: Pranay Ashok, DCP (Operations), Mumbai Police
Mumbai civic body seek information on those who travelled to Dubai between 15 Feb-11 March.
Tour operators in Maharashtra not to accept booking for international travel till situation normalises
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie has been tested positive for the coronavirus disease
Here's how to quarantine yourself at home
Union Ministry of Health confirms the death of the 76-years-old man due to COVID-19
A meeting held under the chairmanship of deputy commissioner of Kalaburagi, B Sharat took a decision to cancel Sharanabasaveshwara Jatra Mahotsav which was to begin from Friday. It also took a decision to close malls and cinema theatres where a large number of people assemble.
43 people in contact with COVID-19 patient who died
Deputy commissioner B Sharat said that as the 76-year-old aged man who died on Tuesday night tested positive for COVID-19, a total 43 persons including the family members of the deceased and those who were in constant touch with him have been quarantined and the health department officials kept a close watch on them.
400 bed isolation ward set up at ESIC hospital in Kalaburagi to treat suspected coronavirus patients
Deputy Commissioner of Kalaburagi B Sharat has called an emergency meeting of the district officials to discuss the steps to be taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus.The meet will discuss various issues including cancellation ofSharanabasaveshwara Jatra Mahotsav which will begin from Tomorrow.
Coronavirus claims India's first victim in Karnataka
Karnataka on Thursday reported the country’s first COVID-19 death. A day after the death of the 76-year-old patient from Kalaburagi, who had returned from Saudi Arabia on 29th February, his samples were tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus. The Health and Family Welfare Department of Karnataka on Thursday late night confirmed that the senior citizen died of COVID-19.
India registers first COVID-19 death, Kalaburagi man died due to coronavirus, confirms Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department
"The 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi who passed away and was a suspected COVID-19 patient has been confirmed for COVID-19. The necessary contact tracing, isolation and other measures as per protocol are being carried out. Telangana Govt. has also been informed since he went to a private hospital there," Health and Family Welfare Department of Karnataka.
Three people with suspected coronavirus symptoms under watch in Pondicherry hospitals
Three people with suspected symptoms of coronavirus are under observation in government and private hospitals here, health department officials said on Thursday.
Dr Mohan Kumar, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services, said one person was admitted to JIPMER, another in the state government hospital while the third in a private one. All these patients are now under observation, he said.
International updates:
* Iran's death toll from coronavirus reached 429. 1075 confirmed new cased of coronavirus in the past 24 hours
* Germany reports more than 2,000 coronavirus cases, statistics from the Johns Hopkins University showed on Thursday
* Poland reports first death from coronavirus
* US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday said thousands more coronavirus cases are expected in the United States
* UNHRC suspended 43rd session of the Human Rights Council on the 13th of March until further notice
* Russian-European Mars mission postponed until 2022
* Spain virus cases soar to nearly 3,000 cases with 84 deaths. Spain has decided to extend a suspension of parliamentary activities by 15 days
* European Central Bank to let euro zone banks breach requirements
* New coronavirus infections in the Netherlands rose 22% by 273 to 614
* Rome's main airport will close one of its two terminals, while its second airport is shutting to passenger traffic
* Total number of coronavirus cases almost doubles to 60 from 36 day before
* Philippine president Robert Duterte orders virus lockdown of capital
* UK death toll from coronavirus rises to 10. Total number of coronavirus cases rise to 590 from 456 on wednesday
In the sports world, Real Madrid in quarantine after positive test for coronavirus
Madikeri man with symptoms of suspected coronavirus admitted to isolation ward at district hospital in Madikeri
A passenger who returned to Madikeri from Dubai with symptoms of suspected coronavirus has been admitted to isolation ward at district hospital in Madikeri.
The blood samples have been sent for testing and the result is awaited, said health officials.
The patient had returned to his native from Dubai last week.
Two persons who had come from Iran and Iraq have also been tested and have not shown any symptoms so far, said DC Annies Kanmani Joy.
Three people with suspected coronavirus symptoms under watch in Puducherry hospitals
Rumours about 5 positive coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Mulund false, says MLA Mihir Kotecha
A strong rumour is currently making rounds on social media about 5 patients in Mulund being tested positive for COVID-19 . I have spoken to all concerned authorities there is no such case and it’s absolutely false . Request all not to panic. In Mumbai, COVID-19 tests are done only in Kasturba Hospital so the moment any case is detected. they will make it public, so please do not beleive in any rumours and request not to forward such messages as it will create sheer panic. Be safe, avoid visiting public places unless necessary, take precautions, says Mulund's MLA Mihir Kotecha.
One more person in Pune, with travel history to the US, tests positive for the coronavirus
All schools in Bengaluru urban and rural will be closed from March 13
Karnataka declares summer vacation for Bengaluru urban and rural schools. All schools in Bengaluru urban and rural will be closed from March 13.
The fifth COVID-19 patient of Bengaluru is admitted to Jayanagar General Hospital
KSRTC postpones new flybus launch over COVID-19 scare
The Karnataka State Road Transport Corportion has postponed the introduction of a new flybus service to connect Anantpur with Kempegowda International Airport.
The new bus service was supposed to be launched on March 13. The same has been now postponed to April 1 "due to the COVID-19 effect and slack traffic", the corporation said in a release.
UNHRC suspends the 43rd session of the Human Rights Council on 13 March 2020 until further notice
Total coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra is 11, says CM Uddhav Thackeray
All cinema halls to be shut in Delhi till March 31, schools and colleges where exams are not being held will also remain closed: CM Arvind Kejriwal
Say No to Panic, Say Yes to Precautions, tweets PM Modi
Government is fully vigilant about the situation due to COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus, says PM Modi
This is what the Health Ministry had to say on the current coronavirus outbreak in the country:
* 73 positive cases have been reported across 12 states in Inida. Out of the total cases, 56 are Indians and 17 are foreign nationals.
* In all, there are 52 testing facilities and 56 sample collection centers located across the country.
*1 lakh testing kits are available and additional testing kits have already been ordered are in procurement.
* Masks are not always necessary, if a person maintains effective social distance, mask is not needed. There is no need to panic.
* Right now, India does not have any community transmission. There are only a few cases that have come from outside & they have primarily affected their close family members.
* There are a total of three flights are being readied to bring back Indians stranded in Iran. The first one will be on March 13 which would bring back 130-140 persons to Mumbai. The 2nd flight would take off for evacuation on the 15th and the 3rd flight on either March 16 or 17.
* Visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizen Of India (OCI) cardholders are kept in abeyance till 15th April 2020. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure.
* The Government of India has evacuated 900 Indian citizens along with 48 belonging to other nations like Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, China, US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa, and Peru.
Visa-free travel facility granted to Overseas Citizen Of India (OCI) cardholders are kept in abeyance till 15th April 2020. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on 13th March 2020 at the port of departure: Health Ministry
Out of the 73 cases, 56 are Indians and 17 are foreign nationals: Health Ministry
No community transmission of COVID-19 in India, says Health Ministry