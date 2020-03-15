Coronavirus live updates: No new cases in Karnataka; Total confirmed cases in India rise to 107

5 more people found positive in Pimpri-Chinchwad today taking the total tally of positive cases in Pune to 15. Maharashtra state tally reaches 31. India suspends land border crossing points with Pakistan indefinitely from March 16 midnight. Ministry of Home Affairs announced coronavirus as a 'notified disaster' in the country. The second death due to coronavirus was registered in Delhi on Friday. The Government invoked the Disaster Management Act to ensure price regulation and availability of surgical and protective masks, hand sanitisers and gloves. Stay tuned for more updates.