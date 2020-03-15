Coronavirus live updates: One more tests positive in Karnataka's Kalaburagi; India's tally rises to 108

One more person tested positive for coronavirus in Karnataka's Kalaburagi. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead India at the video conference of all SAARC member countries, over coronavirus outbreak. 5 more people found positive in Pimpri-Chinchwad today taking the total tally of positive cases in Pune to 15. Maharashtra state tally reaches 31. India suspended land border crossing points with Pakistan indefinitely from March 16 to midnight. Stay tuned for more updates.