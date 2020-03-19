Coronavirus live updates: One more tests positive in Kolkata; tally rises to 198 in India

UP and Gujarat reported four and two more positive cases respectively on Thursday. It did not stop there, as Kerala reported one more positive case. Coronavirus spread its gloomy shadow in Kashmir as well, with the Union Territory reporting its first coronavirus case, and it was followed by the positive case of a 21-year-old student in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, Punjab reported its first death due to coronavirus, taking the death toll in India to 4. The total number of positive cases in India now stands at 198 with Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal detecting one more case each, and two more cases in Rajasthan. Stay tuned for more updates.,