Coronavirus live updates: PM Modi addresses nation in Mann Ki Baat; India's tally crosses 26,500, toll at 825

As India remains in lockdown for over a month, the total number of cases reported in the country surges past the 26,500-mark according to DH's tally. The death toll stands at 825. As states ramp up testing and the number of cases rises, the doubling rate had slowed down to 9.1 days on Saturday, according to the MOHFW. Globally, the death toll has surpassed 2,00,000 and US has the highest number of deaths from the virus, accounting for at least one-fourth of global COVID-19 fatalities, followed by Italy and Spain. The World Health Organization warned against "immunity passports" for recovered patients, seen as a possible tool for countries preparing to re-open their economies.