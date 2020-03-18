Coronavirus live updates: Telangana reports 7 new positive cases; India's tally rises to 164

Kashmir reports its first coronavirus positive case. Meanwhile, Section 144 is imposed in Rajasthan. Tamil Nadu, on Wednesday reported its second positive case. Earlier today, Karnataka reported 3 positive cases, day after West Bengal reported its first case of coronavirus. Meanwhile, an Indian Army jawan has been tested positive in Leh. With new cases reported in Odisha, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Delhi and Telangana, the total number of positive cases in India reached 156. Stay tuned for more updates.