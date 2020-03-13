Coronavirus live updates: Two fresh cases reported from Nagpur, total number of cases in India rises to 78

One man working for a private firm in Noida has tested positive for coronavirus in Noida along with another man who returned from Italy and is currently at the Army's Manesar quarantine facility. Two fresh cases have also been reported from Nagpur. With that, the number of positive cases in India has risen to 78. India evacuated 44 of its citizens from coronavirus-hit Iran who will be quarantined at a Naval facility set up at Mumbai's Ghatkopar. Karnataka on Thursday reported the country’s first COVID-19 death. A day after the death of the 76-year-old patient from Kalaburagi, who had returned from Saudi Arabia on 29th February, his samples were tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus. The Health and Family Welfare Department of Karnataka on Thursday late night confirmed that the senior citizen died of COVID-19. Stay tuned for more updates.