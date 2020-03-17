Coronavirus live updates: West Bengal reports first positive case of COVID-19; Total number of cases in India rises to 142

West Bengal reports its first case of Karnataka reports three more COVID-19 positive cases. Tally in Maharashtra rises to 41. With new cases reported in Odisha, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Ladakh, Delhi and Telangana, the total number of positive cases in India reached 141. Meanwhile, the first human trial of coronavirus vaccine is underway in the US today. Stay tuned for more updates.
A man, who recently returned from England, on Tuesday tested positive for the novel coronavirus, making it the first case in the state, a health department official said.
The man was admitted to Beleghata ID Hospital after he showed symptoms of COVID-19, he said.
Medical examinations revealed that the person had contracted novel coronavirus, officials said. (PTI)
Bengaluru's ISKCON Radha Krishna Temple at Hare Krishna Hill Rajajinagar & ISKCON temple at Vaikuntha Hill, Kanakapura Road will remain closed to public from early morning of 18th March, till further notice.
Platform ticket price has been increased to Rs. 50 at about 250 stations in 6 Divisions-Mumbai, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Ratlam, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, till further orders, to ensure crowd control, said an Indian Railway official.
Central Railway has increased platform ticket price from Rs. 10 to Rs. 50 on its Mumbai, Pune, Bhusawal and Solapur Divisions, till further orders, in order to curb crowd at these stations, said Public Relations Officer (PRO), Central Railway.
Facebook says it is offering $100 million to help small businesses in 30 countries cope with the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
Puducherry reports its first confirmed COVID-19 case; 68-year-old woman tests positive in Mahe region: Health department official
International updates:
*Iran reported135 new virus deaths, raising total to 988
* Poland govt in quarantine after minister diagnosed with coronavirus
* Spain logs nearly 2,000 new cases as infections top 11,000. Govt to guarantee up to 100 bn euros in loans to firms
* Japan Olympic Committee deputy head has coronavirus: statement
* Philippines reports 45 confirmed cases, bringing total to 187. Two more coronavirus deaths reported, taking total to 14
* UK govt adviser says 'reasonable' estimate 55,000 could have COVID-19
* WHO called for 'boldest actions' from all European countries over coronavirus
* France lockdown of the population begins in bid to curtail COVID-19
* Pakistan Super League suspended because of coronavirus just hours before semi-finals
Indian exchanges BSE and NSE ask employees to work from home.
Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan tests negative for coronavirus
CONMEBOL postpones 47th edition of the Copa America to July 11, 2021
UEFA confirms EURO 2020 soccer tournament postponed until 2021.
Updates from Bengaluru:
Gyms in Bengaluruto be shut till March 31st. Advisory to private establishments to be sent. Govt hospitals' dental services to be shut. Other non-essential services to be identified.
BBMP Hospital on Broadway Road to be handed over to the medical education department tomorrow. Infosys Foundation Chairpersons Sudha Murthy to provide equipment required for the hospital that will host COVID-19 suspects and patients in its exclusive isolation ward.
"Do not use words like 'killer virus' or 'deadly virus',"said Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar to the press.
It demotivates those recuperating from the disease. Social distancing is the only solution to contain the virus. Stay home, be safe, he added.
GoAir suspends all international operations, starting 17th March-15th April
Highlights from the Health Ministry press conference:
* All private labs testing for coronavirus to ensure real-time reporting to Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme(IDSP) andIndian Council of Medical Research(ICMR)
* Tests for coronavirus at private labs should be offered when prescribed by a qualified physician as per ICMR guidelines
* Guidelines formulated for dead body management, infection prevention, control measures, environmental disinfection
* All employees who are at high risk, especially older employees, pregnant women and those with medical conditions, asked to take extra precautions.
* ICMRhas appealed that private laboratories should offer COVID-19 diagnosis at no cost".
* No flights from Afghanistan, Philippines and Malaysia to be allowed in India till March 31
Coronavirus cases in India rise to 137; Over 5,700 people who came in contact with them under surveillance: Health Ministry
11th person tests positive for COVID-19 in Karnataka
Two people who were under quarantine at ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) camp in Chhawla, Delhi tested positive for coronavirus. They have been shifted to Safdarjung hospital, according to government sources.
Travel of passengers from Afghanistan, the Philippines and Malaysia to India is prohibited with immediate effect: Health Ministry
GoAir to send its employees on leave without pay on rotational basis, amid limited operations due to coronavirus: Statement
Statue Of Unity has been closed for visitors till 25th March.
Highlights from the ICMR press conference:
* Dr Balram Bhargava, director-general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that they already know that the country was in stage 2 and not stage 3 out of the 4 stages. 3rd stage is community transmission which we hope we shouldn't have, said Bhargava. It would depend on how strongly the country closes its international borders, in terms of which govt has taken very proactive steps. But can't say that community transmission won't happen, added Bhargava.
* First 500 random tests were negative.
* The laboratory expansion of ICMR is engaged and the number of laboratories is being expanded. There are 72 functional laboratories in the ICMR system right now.
* The ICMR has also engaged non-ICMR Ministry of Health and govt laboratories including CSIR, DRDO, DBT, govt medical colleges. 49 of those labs which will start testing by the end of this week.
* ICMR is engaging with high-quality private laboratories, including 51 NABL accredited laboratories, to understand the modalities to increase access to the tests while ensuring appropriate safeguards.
* ICMR is operationlising through 2 High-throughput systems which are the rapid testing laboratories. These will be operationalised in 2 locations & they can test up to 1400 samples per day in those labs and would be operationalised by the end of this week.
* An order for 1 million probes have been placed, reagents and primers are unlimited. ICMR has also requested WHO to provide 1 million probes.
Trains cancelled as a COVID-19 preventive measure and non-occupancy
Central Railway has cancelled trains to contain the effects of coronavirus and non-occupancy of trains. The details are as under:
1) 11007 Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express from 19.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
2) 11008 Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express from 18.3.2020 to 30.3.2020
3) 11201 LTT-Ajni Express on 23.3.2020 and 30.3.2020
4) 11202 Ajni-LTT Express on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.2020
5) 11205 LTT-Nizamabad Express on 21.3.2020 and 28.3.2020
6) 11206 Nizamabad-LTT Express on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.2020
7) 22135/22136 Nagpur-Rewa Express on 25.3.2020
8) 11401 Mumbai-Nagpur Nandigram Express from 23.3.2020 to 1.4.2020
9) 11402 Nagpur-Mumbai Nandigram Express from 22.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
10) 11417 Pune-Nagpur Express on 26.3.2020 and 2.4.2020
11) 11418 Nagpur-Pune Express on 20.3.2020 and 27.3.2020
12) 22139 Pune-Ajni Express on 21.3.2020 and 28.3.2020
13) 22140 Ajni-Pune Express on 22.3.2020 and 29.3.2020
14) 12117/12118 LTT-Manmad Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
15) 12125 Mumbai-Pune Pragati Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
16) 12126 Pune-Mumbai Pragati Express from 19.3.2020 to 1.4.2020
17) 22111 Bhusaval-Nagpur Express from 18.3.2020 to 29.3.2020
18) 22112 Nagpur-Bhusaval Express from 19.3.2020 to 30.3.2020
19) 11307/11308 Kalaburagi-Secunderabad Express from 18.3.2020 to 31.3.2020
20) 12262 Howrah-Mumbai Duranto Express on 24.3.2020 and 31.3.2020
21) 12261 Mumbai-Howrah Duranto Express on 25.3.2020 and 1.4.2020
22) 22221 CSMT-Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express on 20, 23, 27 and 30.3.2020
23) 22222 Nizamuddin-CSMT Rajdhani Express on 21, 24, 26 and 31.3.2020
Health Ministry to allow accredited pvt labs to conduct tests for coronavirus
To enhance capacity for diagnosis and detection of novel coronavirus amid rising cases in the country, the Union Health Ministry has decided to allow accredited private labs to conduct tests for COVID-19, officials said on Monday.
At present only government labs are permitted to do the test and the Centre is making arrangements to nearly double its capacity to test for the respiratory ailment.
According to Health Ministry officials, around 60 accredited private laboratories are likely to be given permission to conduct the tests soon.
"We are yet to finalise the names of labs. The modalities for the same are being worked out," an official said.
PTI
Karnataka has the highest number of COVID-19 testing laboratories in India
Karnataka, with 10 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases, also has the highest number of COVID-19 testing centres in the country. According to the list of testing centres released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) out of the 52 COVID-19 testing centres across India, Karnataka has the highest number of testing centres than any other state.
Read more here.
New Karnataka developments:
Karnataka Health Department:
(1) Patient eight was a techie. 50 primary contacts have been traced. Nobody has shown symptoms, yet. In home isolation.
(2) 50 primary contacts of patient nine, including seven family members, traced, found asymptomatic, kept in home isolation.
(3) Patient 3 landed in Bengaluru on March 14th. Five of her primary contacts have been identified so far.
The patient who passed away in Mumbai had returned from Dubai on March 5. He was admitted to a private hospital on March 7 and thereafter shifted to the Kasturba Hospital. He passed away at 7 am today: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
Koregaon-Bhima commission of inquiry postpones hearings
COVID-19 information centre starts functioning with voluntary Infrared thermometer check at CSMT, Thane, Dadar and Kalyan railway stations
Japan Olympic Committee deputy head has coronavirus: Statement
WorldHealthOrganizationspokesmansays therearetwoconfirmedcasesofcoronavirusamong staff.
54,000 people across India under community surveillance
Around 54,000 people across the country are being kept under community surveillance through health workers, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday while lauding efforts of doctors and paramedics in dealing with cases of coronavirus.
Read more here.
Devotees gather in huge numbers at Shirdi Saibaba Temple to participate in the last 'aarti' as the temple will close from 3 pm today
Third death in India
A 63-year-old COVID-19 patient passes away at Mumbai's Kasturba hospital. (ANI)
Two more tested positive in UP
Two persons test positive for coronavirus in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh.One in Sector 78 and another in Sector 100 with travel history to France. Both are admitted in designated isolation hospital. (ANI)
Doctor who treated India's first victim tested positive
The 63-year-old doctor, who treated the country's first COVID-19 victim in Karnataka, tested positive for the virus. Read more
08:41
First human trial of coronavirus vaccine
Firsthumantrial of coronavirus vaccine underway in the US. Read more
Russia to seal off borders to foreigners over virus
The Russian government said on Monday it would close all its borders to foreign citizens this week except permanent residents because of the coronavirus.
The measure was announced in a statement Monday from Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
He said the measure, due to come into effect at midnight (2100 GMT Tuesday) and run until May 1, was aimed at protecting public health inRussia, which has so far recorded 93 cases of the disease. (AFP)
My administration is recommending that all Americans work to engage in schooling from home: Trump
"I'm pleased to report that a vaccine candidate has begun the phase-1 clinical trial, it's one of the fastest vaccine development launches in history. We're also racing to develop anti viral therapies & other treatments, we have some promising early results," said US President Donal Trump.
"My administration is recommending that all Americans work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid gathering in groups of more than 10 people, avoid discretionary travel & avoid eating & drinking at bars-restaurants & public food courts," he said.
With 3 new positive cases, Karnataka witnessed the highest increase of COVID-19 cases in a day since the outbreak.
A 32-year-old man from Bengaluru was among three fresh positive Covid-19 cases recorded in the state on Monday, taking the total number of cases in Karnataka to 10. Monday’s increase in cases is the highest in a day in the state since the outbreak. The other two cases — one from Bengaluru and another from Kalaburagi — have not been identified. The 32-year-old was a co-passenger of the fourth positive case (a techie from RR Nagar) who had travelled from Los Angeles, US, via London and landed in Bengaluru on March 8. He had so far been under quarantine but
was admitted to KC General Hospital in Malleswaram. The two others have also been quarantined and are being treated at isolation facilities.
Karnataka has reported 2 new COVID-19 positive cases and total positives in the state rise to 10, according to theDepartment of Health and Family Welfare.
"Regret to confirm two more cases of COVID-19 in Karnataka. Two persons, one in Kalburgi and another in Bengaluru tested positive. Both patients are quarantined and treated at isolation facilities. Details will follow," tweeted Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.
India will close the iconicTajMahal to visitors from Tuesday as part of measures to try and combat the coronavirus pandemic, the tourism ministry said on Monday.
"All ticketed monuments and all other museums have been directed to be closed until March 31," Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel tweeted late Monday.
Most schools and entertainment facilities, including cinemas, have already been closed across India, which has reported 114 positive cases and two deaths from the virus. (AFP)
Mumbai municipal corporation issues order that no private offices should work beyond 50% attendance. Work from home is being enforced
Mumbai Collector appeals to people to cancel any public gatherings, religious ceremonies, festivals till 31 March. Appeals to religious trusts to shut down places of worship for people.
Trustee of Mumbai's Haji Ali & Mahim Dargah Suhail Khandwani has requesteddevotees tonotvisit the two dargahs following the COVID-19 outbreak.
A 26-year-old pregnant woman suffering from cough was admitted to KMC Manipal on Monday.
Udupi District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sudhirchandra Sooda said she had returned fromDubai on March 13 and had been suffering from cough. Her throat swabs have been sent to a laboratory in Shivamogga for testing.
COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in J&K's Ganderbal
The administration has imposed Section 144 in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Monday to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Read more here.
One more tests positive for coronavirus from Jammu & Kashmir
Three more test COVID-19 positive in Kerala, taking the tally to 24
Karnataka becomes the first state to use IVR system to contact secondary contacts
Karnataka becomes the first state in the country to use interactive voice response (IVR) system to contact secondary contacts.
Through the system, the contacts would be given options through a phone call (Eg. if you have a fever, press one) which would help the state track the new cases, if any, on the basis of the responses received.
The state health department said that itcan push 42,000 calls at once to enquire about the health status of secondary contacts.
Eighth positive COVID-19 case reported in Karnataka
Eighthpositive COVID-19 case has been reported in Karnataka. He is the co-passenger of the fourth positive case.
Two primary contacts: Wife and househelp. The 32-year-old was in home isolation till date. The two women will be in home isolation.
Highlights from Health Ministry's press conference:
* Out of the total confirmed cases, 13 have recovered & two deaths have been reported.
* Important measures including closing of schools, swimming pools, malls, allow employees to work from home, less use of public transport, 1-metre distance between people should be maintained till 31st March
* Fourth batch of 53 evacueesfrom Iran arrived today & were being quarantined at the Army facility in Jaisalmer. All are reported to be asymptomatic as present and are in quarantine as per protocol.
* The 24x7 MEA COVID-19 control room has now become operational.
* State Disaster Response Fund would be at the states' disposal for testing, quarantine centres, in addition to the National Health Mission and other funds.
* Traffic along the Indo-Pak border has been stopped.
Important measures including closing of schools, swimming pools, malls, allow employees to work from home, less use of public transport, 1-metre distance between people should be maintained till 31st March: Heath Ministry
Some updates from across the states and Union Territories:
Madhya Pradesh: Devotees will not be allowed to attend 'Bhasmarti' at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain till March 31.
Odisha: The governmentinstructedall foreigners to register their arrival into state and home quarantine for 14 days. Incentive of Rs 15,000 per foreigner after registration announced, failure to do so will be considered a crime.
West Bengal: All schools, colleges, universities will remain closed till April 15 in the state. However, the board examinations will take place as per the schedule.
Tripura: Anganwadis centres will be closed till 31st March. However, SNP food will be provided to the guardians as take-home ration during home visits. Take-home rations to the pregnant/lactating mothers will also be provided without disruption. Hostels attached to the educational institutions will get vacated with effect from 21st March to 31st March.All schools/ colleges/ universities/ cinema halls/ swimming pools/ gymnasiums will remain closed with effect from 17th March to 31st March. However, the Board Examinations will continue.
Chandigarh: All cinema halls, gyms, night clubs, pubs, swimming pools, coaching centres, spa centres, video gaming centres, shopping malls except grocery & medicine shops in the malls shall remain closed till March 31. All social, cultural, sports, political, religious, academic and family mass gatherings of 100 or more people are banned till March 31 with immediate effect.
Maharashtra: The universities have been asked to postpone the examinations in the state. Elections to municipal corporations and panchayat have been postponed for three months.
Nagaland: The government has decidedto close all educational institutions from tomorrow till 12th April.
Schools, colleges in rural Maharashtra also closed till March-end due to coronavirus, says MaharashtraMinister of Public Health and Family Welfare RajeshTope.
West Bengal State Election Commission postpones municipal elections
West Bengal State Election Commission postpones municipal elections in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. The municipal elections were expected to be held in mid- April.
A Rs 200-crore fund to be created in West Bengal to tackle coronavirus, saysCM Mamata Banerjee.
Entry of devotees into Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai will be closed from today evening till further notice
Iran announces 129 new coronavirus fatalities, country total now 853.
The COVID-19 outbreak is rapidly evolving into a human tragedy. Financial markets are witnessing high volatility, says RBI Governor ShaktikantaDas.
Growth momentum in India would also be impacted because of this. Already, sectors such as tourism, airlines are suffering. Moreover, there are spillovers from the financial markets, addedDas.
BBMP orders closure of air-conditioned supermarkets across Bengaluru with immediate effect
The Chandigarh Administration Health Department on Monday said thatall types of leaves in respect of Medical/Paramedical & Ministerial staff in the Health Department, Chandigarh stood cancelled.
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray during a video conference with district collectors to review the COVID-19 situation across the state.
In the event of COVID-19 claiming a life, the next of kin of each deceased will get ex-gratia of Rs 4lakh, saysBihar CM Nitish Kumar.
About 370 people under home quarantine to date in Kalaburagi: Health Department
In Kalaburagi, the health department has kept about 370 people under home quarantine to date.
A total of 238 persons had come in contact with the ones tested positive and theirfamiliesand are being monitored closely.
District Commissioner BSharat warned that rumor-mongers would be dealt with aniron hand and that people should not pay heed to rumour mongers.
He also advised media to confirm the facts before airing the news andappealed to the citizens to remain indoors.
Clamp down in Kalaburagi city will continue for another one month, says DC B Sharat
Deputy Commissioner B Sharat on Monday said that the throat swab samples of four persons - two who had returned fromforeign countriesand two people who had come in direct contact with India'sfirst COVID-19 casualty-- have been sent to VDRL in Bengaluru.
Samples were collected after they showed flu-like symptoms. They have been admitted to the ESIC hospital on Sunday.
The number of people admitted to ESIC hospital has gone up to eight now including four family members of the victim, he explained.
Four new cases in Maharashtra
Four fresh cases reported in Maharashtra on Monday. Three from Mumbai and one from Navi Mumbai. Total cases in the state now stands at 37.
First confirmed case in Odisha
The first confirmed case of novel coronavirus was reported in Odisha on Monday after a researcher who recently returned from Italy tested positive for it. Read more
One more tested positive in Maharashtra
One more person has been tested positive for coronavirus in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra taking the total number of confirmed cases to 33 in the state. India's count stands at 111.
Second batch of 53 evacuees from Iran reach Army quarantine at Jaisalmer
After the first batch of 236 evacuees that arrived at Jaisalmer on 15 March 2020, a fresh batch of 53 evacuees from Iran have arrived at Army Wellness Centre, Jaisalmer on 16 March 2020 (today). As per the procedure, preliminary screening of these persons was undertaken at the airport upon arrival. Thereafter, they were moved to the quarantine facility at Jaisalmer where they will undergo 14 days quarantine under professional medical supervision.
10:35
Uttarakhand reports first coronavirus case; Tally in India rises to 110
Uttarakhand on Sunday reported its first confirmed case of coronavirus with a probationer at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) testing positive for the virus.
Read more
Coronavirus: Bengaluru schools, colleges, public spaces to be shut till March 21
TheCommissioner Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palikereleased a circular forwarded by the Commissioner, Health and Family Welfare on Sunday, saying that according to the directions given by the Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa,places of mass gatherings like cinema theatres, malls, marriage halls, night-clubs as well as schools, colleges, universities and coaching classes to be closed, from March 14 to 21.
Read More
Coronavirus: Bengaluru-based Google techie's father-in-law booked under Epidemic Act
The wife and father-in-law of Google India's Bangalore based COVID 19 infected employee were on Sunday booked under the Epidemic Disease Act 1897 for allegedly lying to the health officials about the infection.
Read More
Tamil Nadu temples adopt screening methods to prevent Coronavirus
Though there are no positive cases of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu, the government has stepped up screening measures at temples across the state that attract visitors from all over the country.
Read More
Spain reports 2,000 new coronavirus cases and more than 100 deaths
COVID-19 impact: Bandipur safari, resorts, hotels closed
As directed by the Deputy Commissioner, the Bandipur Safari camp, the resorts and hotels coming under Bandipur limits have been closed, as a precautionary measure. The tourists, who were already staying at the resorts have been requested to vacate and sent back.
Read More
COVID-19: Patients defy health norms; throws up challenges for the administration
From a British tourist in Kerala to a newlywed in Agra and a Europe-returned son in Delhi – the tendency of COVID-19 patients to dodge the health systems has emerged as a challenge to the administration tackling the pandemic's progress in India.
Read More
No COVID-19 testing centres in entire North Karnataka region
It took almost 48 hours for the health department officials of Kalaburagi to send the swabs and other details of 78-year-old COVID-19 victim to the Bengaluru laboratory for confirmation of the virus. By the time the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratory of Bengaluru Medical College & Research Institute confirmed the patient as positive, he was dead.'
Read More
Germany to close borders with France, Austria, Switzerland from Monday
Global coronavirus death toll passes 6,000
The worldwide death toll rose to 6,036, with 159,844 infections after 105 died in Spain. While China remains the country with the most deaths with 3,199, the pandemic is now spreading more rapidly in Europe, with 1,907 deaths in the continent's worst-hit country Italy.
The person who has been found positive for COVID-19 in Pune today has a travel history to Japan
Karnataka Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar said, " We have sent the samples for retesting to Pune. The first test was done in Bengaluru. Since the entire district of Kalaburagi is in a clampdown, all the primary and secondary contacts of this seventh case of COVID-19 in the state will also have been under quarantine. We received the test report at 6.30 pm. We will give more details soon."
One more case of coronavirus detected in Karnataka
The Final report of the fourth person arrived. Throat swab sent for lab, testedpositive for COVID-19 in Kalaburagi:Deputy Commissioner B Sharat
Pakistan raises Kashmir during SAARC video conference, says all restrictions should be lifted in J&K to deal with coronavirus threat
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina calls for continued dialogue between experts and officials on follow-up actions regarding COVID-19
I welcome Prime Minister Modi's proposal especially for longer term economic recovery and to form COVID-19 emergency fund:Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih
We had set up an Integrated Disease Surveillance Portal to better trace possible virus carriers and the people they contacted. We could share this Disease Surveillance software with SAARC partners, and training on using this: PM
I propose to create a COVID-19 emergency fund that would be based on voluntary contributions from all of us: Modi
We have to be prepared for the worst: Pak
Pakistan shares a common concern over the potential of COVID-19 affecting South Asia. All our countries have confirmed cases. There is no room for any complacency. While hoping for the best we have to be prepared for the worst: Pakistan
No nation, region on earth can afford to be unresponsive: Pak Health Minister
With over 155,000 infections, 5833 deaths and 138 countries involved, no nation & no region on earth can afford to be unresponsive: Zafar Mirza, State Minister of Health of Pakistan
Would like to thank Modi for his excellent leadership: Bhutan PM
I think it is very timely & would like to thank PM Modi for his excellent leadership to bring all of us together because togetherness is required at all times but when the world is fighting one common disease, it is very imp to leave behind our differences:Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering
Our collective wisdom, efforts will help us devise robust strategy against COVID-19: Nepal PM
I would like to thank PM Modi Ji for taking this important & timely initiative. Our collective wisdom and efforts will help us devise a sound and robust strategy for the SAARC region as we fight COVID-19: Nepal Prime MinisterKP Sharma Oli
Our Health ministers should also hold this kind of video: Bangladesh PM
To continue this dialogue at the technical level, our Health Ministers, Health Secretaries & health experts should also hold this kind of video conference to discuss specific areas of cooperation, says Bangladesh PM
I thank PM Modi for taking this initiative. I also thank him for bringing and hosting 23 of our students from Wuhan (China) along with Indian students: Bangladesh PMSheikh Hasina
SAARC leaders should formulate mechanism for our economies to tide over problems posed by coronavirus: Lankan Prez Gotabaya Rajapaksa
First, I must thank PM Narendra Modi for initiating this to share our experiences, ideas, best practices and to understand the challenges & discuss measures to be taken:President of Sri Lanka Gotabaya Rajapaksa
The Maldives is fortunate to have received general assistance from India and I convey my Government's appreciation to Mr Modi and people of India: Maldives Prez
Maldives now facing serious shortfall in the foreign currency which is having a detrimental impact on the economy: Maldives President
No country on its own can succeed in combating coronavirus, says the Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih
Can the satellite in India made available to track people, says Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani
India helped some citizens of neighbouring countries by evacuating them from coronavirus-hit nations: PM Modi
Evacuated nearly 1400 Indians from different countries: Modi
We also responded to the call of our people abroad. We evacuated nearly 1400 Indians from different countries. We also similarly helped some of the citizens of our neighborhood countries: PM
Made special efforts to reach out to vulnerable groups: PM
We have made special efforts to reach out to vulnerable groups. We have worked to quickly ramp up capacity in our system including through training our medical staff across the country: PM
We started screening entry into India from mid-January itself, while also gradually increasing restrictions on travel. The step-by-step approach has helped avoid panic: PM
PM Modi leads India at the video conference of all SAARC member countries, over coronavirus
Film bodies to halt shooting of entertainment products till March 31
Film bodies, including Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association, Federation of Western India Cine Employees and Indian Film & Television Directors' Association, in a meeting today decided to halt shooting of entertainment products from March 19 to 31 March, in view of coronavirus.
All educational institution to be closed in Gujarat till March 29
All educational institutions - schools, colleges, tuition classes, Anganwadi across the state will remain closed from 16th to 29th March. No teaching work will be done here but the teaching and non-teaching staff can come: Gujarat Chief Secretary Anil Mukim
Both first and second confirmatory tests for COVID-19 are free for all citizens. The country has enough capacity as only 10 percent of the capacity has been utilized per day so far: Health Ministry
The Buldhana patient - who was in private hospital, and whose sample was taken, who died yesterday has tested negative for coronavirus, says Health ministry
Additional 80,56,365 N95 masks ordered in India: Health Ministry
An order has been placed for the procurement of an additional 80,56,365 N95 masks and personal protective equipment for healthcare workers:Special Secretary in the Union Ministry of Health, Sanjeeva Kumar
A 24/7 helpline number has been set up at AIIMS (All India Institute Of Medical Sciences) - 9971876591
No new cases reported in Karnataka: CM
No new cases have been reported yesterday & today. Cases reported are of people who came from abroad. The government has made all preparation to fight against this. We've asked the central government to help in setting up of labs wherever required, shortly we will do it: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa
For the first time shutdown has been declared for a week: Karnataka CM
We have taken a lot of precautions to prevent coronavirus spread. For the first time shutdown has been declared for a week. People are also cooperating with us, we will take further decision after one week: Karnataka CM Yediyurappa
Screening for coronavirus at border points launched in Kerala
With increase in number of coronavirus cases, the Kerala government on Sunday launched intensified medical check up at border areas for people entering the state by rail and road.
Read More
COVID-19: MS suspended for revealing patient's identity
A medical superintendent of a hospital was placed under suspension for disclosing the identity of a suspected coronavirus patient in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
Read More
Indian national tests positive for coronavirus in UAE
An Indian national, who returned to the UAE after a holiday abroad, has tested positive for thecoronavirus, according to media reports.
Read More
Coronavirus: Assam shuts all schools, gyms, movie halls till March 29
The Assam government on Sunday issued a directive to shut all schools, gyms, swimming pools and movie halls till March 29 as part of its preparation to prevent the spread of COVID-19 even as the state reported no such case as yet.
Read More