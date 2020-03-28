Coronavirus lockdow: Is govt's relief package enough?

The Centre announced a Rs 1.70 lakh crore welfare package on Thursday for the country’s 80 crore poor to face economic challenges arising from the novel coronavirus outbreak and promised to gradually unveil more measures that may include a freeze on repayment of loan installments by individuals and companies.

Under the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, five kg of additional rice and wheat and one kg of pulses would be provided to the country’s 80 crore poor people. This is over and above the five kg of rice and wheat that they have been currently receiving from the government under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.

On the other hand, A group of activists, policy analysts and academicians on Friday found fault with the Rs 1.7 lakh crore package announced by the Centre to deal with COVID-19 fallout, saying the measures fall short of what is needed to support the poor and prevent a deepening of the ongoing economic slowdown.