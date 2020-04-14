Coronavirus lockdown 2.0 may have balm for economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give out the details of Lockdown 2.0 when he addresses the nation for the fourth time on Covid-19 Tuesday, the last day of the 21-day lockdown, which is set to be extended for two more weeks.

The Prime Minister’s special address at 10 am will reveal the government’s plan of action in the next phase of the lockdown amid a strong buzz that he may announce some financial measures to bring the economy back on the rails and address the distress of migrant workers who are facing hardships in various cities.

On Monday, Tamil Nadu announced extending the lockdown to April 30, becoming the seventh state to do so after Odisha, Maharashtra, Punjab, Telangana, West Bengal and Uttarakhand. Ten of 11 chief ministers, many from Opposition-ruled states, who had attended the video conference with the Prime Minister on Saturday, were in favour of extending the lockdown.

As clamour grows for doing a balancing act between saving lives and livelihood, Modi’s is likely to have a graded exit plan weaved into the extension announcement to bring back the economy on rails, ensure work and wages to labourers, and keep the production chain going.

The government has given indications that there will be no blanket travel restrictions even as some trains could be run to ferry labourers in keeping with some states’ demands. Intra-state truck movement will not require any permit while inter-state truck movement will also be facilitated with two crew members, including the driver. Trucks ferrying essential commodities will not be stopped. The Home Ministry said the states have been asked to allow truck movement.

Besides, the working conditions for 16 industrial sectors could be relaxed with nearly a fourth of their work force allowed to resume operations in order to keep the production chain going.

The Delhi government has hinted at opening of industries in the next two-three days. The Union Ministers and senior officers also started attending their offices from Monday.

Modi may also announce graded action plans for regions in the country depending on the level of the COVID-19 spread there.

The Prime Minister’s Office merely announced on Twitter that the Prime Minister will address the nation at 10 am on April 14. Indications are that the suggestions made by chief ministers during his video conference meeting with them on Saturday will weigh heavily on what the Prime Minister speaks on the last day of the first

lockdown.

Modi, who had earlier given the slogan Jaan to Jahan Hai, has modified it to ‘Jaan Bhi, Jahan Bhi’, batting for both life and livelihood.