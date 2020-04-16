Coronavirus lockdown: 270 stranded British nationals airlifted in special flight from Amritsar

As many as 270 British nationals, who were stranded in Punjab and some other states after the Centre imposed a nationwide lockdown to combat the coronavirus outbreak, were airlifted in a special flight from Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here on Thursday, officials said.

The special flight to Heathrow Airport was arranged by the British government, they said.

The British nationals were stranded in Punjab, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir, they added.