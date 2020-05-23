'3 held, 747 vehicles penalised and 10 seized in Noida'

Coronavirus Lockdown: 3 held, 747 vehicles penalised and 10 seized, says Noida Police

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • May 23 2020, 21:16 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 21:16 ist
Representative image. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Three people were arrested and 10 vehicles impounded while another 747 penalised across Noida and Greater Noida for allegedly violating the lockdown curbs on Friday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police said.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) Section 144 is in force in Gautam Buddh Nagar, whose urban areas fall in the red zone for COVID-19, even as general lockdown curbs continued due to the pandemic.

"Two FIRs were registered on Saturday for lockdown violation and three people arrested. A total of 1,721 vehicles were checked across 200 barrier points in the district and challans issued to 747 of them, while another 10 were impounded," police said in a statement.

The FIRs were registered under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and violation of prohibitory orders put in place under CrPC Section 144, which bars assembly of four or more people, they said.

While shops and parks have reopened, metro rail services, educational institutions, cinema halls, shopping malls, bars, assembly halls and others spaces like these continue to remain closed as the lockdown got extended till May 31, officials said.

Stadiums and sports complexes can reopen but no audience will be allowed there, while all sorts of cultural, political, religious, educational or any similar congregations are completely banned, they added.

People's movement outdoors between 7 pm and 7 am is strictly prohibited except for essential works, while officials have cautioned people over 65 years of age, children below 10 years and pregnant women to stay indoors amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

As of Saturday, 323 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the district, including five deaths, while 221 patients have recovered and got discharged from hospitals, according to official figures. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Noida

What's Brewing

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

COVID-19: 'Media one of the most adversely affected'

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

 