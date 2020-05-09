Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Delhi govt pays for Bihar-bound migrant labourers, RJD attacks Nitish Kumar govt

The Delhi government bought special train tickets for around Muzaffarpur-bound 1,200 migrant workers after the Bihar government refused to pay, prompting a sharp attack on "insensitive" Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) dispensation by the Opposition RJD, which promised to pay on behalf on the labourers.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

AAP Parliamentary Party leader Sanjay Singh said Railways is saying first give money and then the train will run while the Bihar government is saying take the money from labourers and they will give it to them later. "The Delhi government said, 'we will not allow the workers to pay money, so it has already paid the Railways through a cheque'. Whom are Nitish and BJP fooling?"

The RJD attack on JD(U) led by its top leader Tejashwi Yadav, aided by the AAP government's decision, comes against the backdrop of upcoming Bihar Assembly elections later this year and is seen as an attempt to corner the Nitish-led government on the question of migrant labourers.

Kumar had earlier questioned the move to transport people across state borders but had welcomed the Centre's move allowing special trains to transport stranded migrant labourers and claimed that his government had requested the central government to do so.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led government made the announcement on Friday to bear the cost of train travel of all migrant workers if their home states do not respond on the matter of bearing their travel cost.

On Friday, Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai tweeted that 1,200 migrant labourers left for Muzaffarpur and the Delhi government will bear their full travel cost. All those who boarded the train were given food packets to eat during the travel along with dry fruits, biscuits, banana and water bottles, an official statement said on Friday.

It said the guidelines make it clear that the Centre and the home state of the migrant workers should bear the cost of their travel.

The Delhi government had reached out to states with the list of migrant workers stranded in Delhi but most of them are “yet to respond on the issue of bearing the travel costs”, it said.

Tejashwi lost no opportunity in taking on the JD(U)-BJP government and tweeted, "Thank you so much, Arvind Kejriwal-ji. We are sorry for the insensitivity shown by the Bihar government. As a responsible Opposition, we offer our support in terms of financial contribution in taking back migrant Bihari workforce. Please let us know the modalities of transferring the money."

"Dear Nitish Kumar-ji, stop acting like a Private Ltd Co. We are a welfare state and therefore it’s our responsibility to look after people. As per MHA’s directive, do send us the list of passengers so that we can directly pay to the sending state. Our party is committed to serve poor," he said in a separate tweet.

Former BJP leader and Union Minister Yashwant Sinha said, "According to Sanjay Singh, MP of AAP, Bihar government refused to bear even 15% of its share of the rail fare of the migrants returning from Delhi. So the AAP govt paid it. How can Bihar be so insensitive and callous?"