Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Ensure movement of medical professionals, allow private clinics to function, says MHA

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday took strong exception to some states restricting the movement of healthcare professionals and disallowing functioning of private clinics and nursing homes, saying it can lead to "severe constraints" in rendering COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 medical services.

The MHA said all states and union territories should ensure that their field officials allow "smooth movement" of medical professionals, nurses, para-medical staff, sanitation workers and ambulances and ensure the opening of all private clinics, nursing homes and laboratories with "all their medical professional and staff".

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

They should also facilitate inter-state movement of health professionals whenever required, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said.

Bhalla shot off letters to Chief Secretaries of states a day after Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba flagged concerns over the issue following reports reaching the central government about hindrance in rendering medical parts in some parts of the country.

During the meeting, Gauba pointed out that any restriction on the movement of medical professionals and para-medical staff can have a detrimental impact on the healthcare system.

"Services of medical and para-medical staff are urgently required in meeting the challenge of COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the existing staff, apart from this duty, also have to render normal responsibilities, such as conducting immunisation programmes, handling the onset of vector and other seasonal diseases and meeting other non-COVID-19 emergencies," Bhalla wrote.

Bhalla highlighted that ensuring "unhindered movement" of all such medical professionals is essential for meeting public health requirements and saving human lives.

With reports reaching the Centre about private clinics and nursing homes not allowed to open in "many places", he said the functioning of these medical facilities, which "supplement" the regular medical infrastructure and "relieve" the burden on hospitals, is also crucial.

"I would urge all states and union territories to ensure that such clinics and nursing homes continue to function without any hindrance," he said.

Recently, there were also reports of doctors and other healthcare professionals facing harassment from Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) which objected to them staying in the locality and not allowing domestic helps working with them not to enter the colonies, as they were treating COVID-19 patients.

Earlier, there were reports of landlords asking healthcare professionals to vacate their rented accommodation besides showering abuses and attacks on them, accusing them of spreading the virus infection in their localities.