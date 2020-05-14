Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: IRCTC to record destination address of passengers

IRCTC has decided to take the destination address of all passengers who are booking tickets for AC special trains. While booking tickets for special trains, passengers will have to fill the destination address column.

This new addition is being done in order to help the authorities in contact tracing. The Railways introduced the new column after several passengers, who travelled in Shramik Special trains, tested positive for COVID-19 thereby risking the health of several others who had also travelled in the same train.

The Railways are operating 15 AC special trains to selected destinations for ferrying people stranded since May 12.

The destination address will help Railways if any passenger who is travelling I special trains falls sick due to COVID-19. The Railways can then inform other passengers who have travelled in the same train.

