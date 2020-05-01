Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Liquor, pan stores to open up in Green Zones

The Ministry of Home Affairs, on Friday, announced that the nation-wide lockdown shall extend two weeks beyond May 4 in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

In a statement, the ministry mentioned that in view of "significant gains in the COVID-19 situation", areas with few or no cases would see "considerable relaxations".

Coronavirus state-wise India update: Total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The Centre amended multiple guidelines for the red, orange and green zones including containment zones, in order to regulate the movement of people within these zones.

In view of implementing a staggered relaxation of the lockdown, MHA said that liquor and pan shops can open up in green zones, provided social distancing in maintained.

Further, the ministry specified that no more than 5 persons are allowed to crowd at one time at the stores.

Consumption of liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc. remains prohibited in public places during lockdown, Ministry of Home Affairs said in the statement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi banned alcohol sales during the country’s national lockdown to contain COVID-19, blocking a crucial source of direct tax income for states already struggling to ramp up health infrastructure and provide food to millions left jobless.

The loss of liquor tax revenues -- an estimated Rs 700 crore ($92 million) a day -- have prompted calls from states like Punjab to lift the ban.