Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Railways not collecting fare from passengers travelling in Shramik special trains

Amidst a row over Railways collecting charges from stranded passengers, including migrant workers, travelling in Shramik Special trains, the Indian Railways on Monday said it is not selling tickets to passengers, instead, only allowing the boarding of people brought by states.

"Railways is charging only standard fare for this class from state governments which is just 15% of the total cost incurred by Railways. Railways is not selling any tickets to migrants and is only boarding passengers based on lists provided by states," a railway official said here.

The Railways is operation 34 Shramik special trains from different parts of the country to fulfil its social responsibility of providing safe and convenient travel especially to the poorest of the poor in a time of crisis, the official said.

Shramik special trains are being run keeping berths empty in each coach to maintain social distancing. The trains are returning empty from destinations under lock & key. Free food and bottled water are being given to migrants by Railways, the official said.

Since passengers can't travel without tickets, the sending state must take responsibility for paying money to Railways. The Railways is issuing bulk tickets to sending states and they have to decide to whom these tickets should be given and allow them to travel in trains, the official said.

Since the trains' movement is allowed purely based on states' request, the Railways have no role in it. It is the state's prerogative to whom to allow to board the trains. The state government officials have to bring the passengers to board the train, said the officials.

The railway officials also said trains are being operated following coordination between the sending and receiving states.

Before boarding every passenger, the Railways must ensure all details of passengers and their mobile number should be collected so that receiving states can track them, said the official.

A row kicked up after several state chief ministers criticised the move to collect fares from railway passengers saying that this would further burden migrant workers. Even Congress president Sonia Gandhi said the collecting fares is injustice meted out to poor migrants.