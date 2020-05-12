Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Shramik special trains ferry over 6 lakh stranded migrants

Indian Railways has operated 542 Shramik Special trains till today and carried 6.48 lakh stranded passengers amidst a nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19.

The national transporter has started operating Shramik trains on May 1 with four trains.

"As on May 12, 2020, a total of 542 “Shramik Special” trains have been started out of which 448 trains had reached its destination and 94 trains are in transit," a statement from railway ministry said.

These 448 trains were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh (1 Train), Bihar (117 Trains), Chattisgarh (1 Train), Himachal Pradesh (1 Train), Jharkhand (27 Trains), Karnataka (1 Train), Madhya Pradesh (38 Trains), Maharashtra (3 Trains), Odisha (29 Trains), Rajasthan(4 Trains), Tamil Nadu (1 Train), Telangana(2 Trains), Uttar Pradesh (221 Trains), West Bengal(2 Trains).

These trains have ferried migrants to cities including Tiruchchirappalli, Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur, Muzaffarpur and Saharsa

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday appealed the states to approve more trains so that more stranded people including migrant workers, students and tourists could be sent to their home.

He also said that the railway allocated 1,200 trains for running as Shramik special trains and it is ready to operate 300 trains daily.

The Railways also announced to run Shramik trains with full capacity, with 72 passengers in each coach instead of earlier 54 passengers. Earlier, Railway was not allocating middle berth in Shramik special trains to ensure social distancing norms.

To operate Shramik trains, the Railways requires both sending and receiving states approval.