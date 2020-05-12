Shramik special trains ferry over 6L stranded migrants

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Shramik special trains ferry over 6 lakh stranded migrants

Ajith Atharady
Ajith Atharady, DHN, New Delhi,
  • May 12 2020, 14:43 ist
  • updated: May 12 2020, 14:43 ist
Representative image.

Indian Railways has operated 542 Shramik Special trains till today and carried 6.48 lakh stranded passengers amidst a nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19.

The national transporter has started operating Shramik trains on May 1 with four trains.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"As on May 12, 2020, a total of 542 “Shramik Special” trains have been started out of which 448 trains had reached its destination and 94 trains are in transit," a statement from railway ministry said.

These 448 trains were terminated in various states like Andhra Pradesh (1 Train), Bihar (117 Trains), Chattisgarh (1 Train), Himachal Pradesh (1 Train), Jharkhand (27 Trains), Karnataka (1 Train), Madhya Pradesh (38 Trains), Maharashtra (3 Trains), Odisha (29 Trains), Rajasthan(4 Trains), Tamil Nadu (1 Train), Telangana(2 Trains), Uttar Pradesh (221 Trains), West Bengal(2 Trains).

These trains have ferried migrants to cities including Tiruchchirappalli, Titlagarh, Barauni, Khandwa, Jagannathpur, Khurda Road, Prayagraj, Chhapra, Balia, Gaya, Purnia, Varanasi, Darbhanga, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, Jaunpur, Hatia, Basti, Katihar, Danapur, Muzaffarpur and Saharsa

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday appealed the states to approve more trains so that more stranded people including migrant workers, students and tourists could be sent to their home.

He also said that the railway allocated 1,200 trains for running as Shramik special trains and it is ready to operate 300 trains daily.

The Railways also announced to run Shramik trains with full capacity, with 72 passengers in each coach instead of earlier 54 passengers. Earlier, Railway was not allocating middle berth in Shramik special trains to ensure social distancing norms.

To operate Shramik trains, the Railways requires both sending and receiving states approval.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Indian Railways
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
migrant workers

What's Brewing

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Is the coronavirus 'reproduction rate' increasing?

Surveillance as the path out of COVID-19 lockdown

Surveillance as the path out of COVID-19 lockdown

COVID-19: US oil producers struggle to stay afloat

COVID-19: US oil producers struggle to stay afloat

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

'COVID-19 lockdowns could spark rise in HIV infections'

 