Coronavirus Lockdown: 30 students brought from Kota reach home in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

  • Apr 20 2020, 11:59 ist
Thirty students, who were brought to Uttar Pradesh from Kota in buses sent by the state government, have reached their homes here, amid the nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

They reached Muzaffarnagar on Sunday evening and were sent into home quarantine, District Magistrate Amit Singh said.

The students underwent checkups for COVID-19 after reaching the state, he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government had sent 250 buses to Kota in Rajasthan on Friday to bring students from the state, who were in that city to prepare for engineering and medical competitive exams.

