Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0: Supreme Court refuses to pass any order on travel of migrant workers

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to pass any order to the Centre on a plea for allowing travel of migrant workers to their native place saying that all necessary steps were being taken by the Union and state governments.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai disposed of a PIL filed jointly by Jagdeep Chhokar, former director in charge of IIM-Ahmedabad and advocate Gaurav Jain.

The bench pointed out that the government has issued an order for the travel.

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, however, contended that there were still some problems.

"So, you must have the last word?" the bench asked him.

To this, Bhushan said there are some problems as the workers were being charged Rs 700-800 for travel.

On this, the bench pointed out there were reports that 85% cost was being borne by the Centre. Bhushan then said even 15% was too much for the workers.

He also contended that April 29 notification stated that the travel was not meant for all migrant workers. "The order says clearly that this is only for those people who have come recently and are stranded. This is creating a problem," he said, adding there should not be any restrictions on their travel.

He also said migrants were being told to go to hospital to get certificates that they do not suffer from Covid-19. The situation is becoming more extreme, he said.

Appearing for the Centre, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government was taking stock of the situation on a daily basis.

Even when the petition was filed, the scheme to let them go back was being finalised, he pointed out.

Mehta also said the ground situations were being monitored. "For example, when a migrant labour goes back he or she will have to be placed under quarantine. The government has been proactive. We are concerned with the migrant worker. We have to ensure social distancing norms were followed," he said.

Mehta asked the court to leave all these things for the government to decide, saying this sort of micro-managing should not be allowed.

On this bench said, "Since all necessary steps are being taken by Centre and states, we do not see any purpose In keeping the writ petition pending, the matter is disposed of."

On April 27, the court had asked the Centre to tell within a week if there was any proposal to allow inter-state movement of migrant workers stranded in several states due to the countrywide lockdown imposed since March 25.

In an affidavit, the petitioner also submitted that Railways and the states should not be charging the migrant workers for the train and bus travel being arranged for them.