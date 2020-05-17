Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Govt allows movement of buses with riders; no Metro, flight till May 31

The Centre on Sunday allowed inter- and intra-state movement of public vehicles with conditions and reopening of all shops except those in malls and COVID-19 containment zones as it extended the nationwide lockdown till may 31, during which flight and Metro services and all kinds of public gatherings will be barred.

Immediately after the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), the nodal department, announced lockdown 4.0 to check the spread of the novel coronavirus, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued fresh guidelines to allow further resumption of economic activities.

It allowed inter-state and intra-state movements of passenger vehicles and buses from areas other than the containment zones. However, the guidelines made it clear that bus services will be allowed with mutual consent of states and union territories involved.

All necessary standard operating procedures which includes social distancing, wearing of masks, availability of sanitiser need to be ensured.

Domestic air travel of passengers will be barred.

Taking a view of limited air services opened for bringing stranded Indians home and taking people through trains, the centre allowed running of canteens at bus depots, railway stations and canteens.

"The Lockdown measures in place since March 25, 2020 have helped considerably in containing the spread of COVID-19. It has therefore been decided to further extend the lockdown till May 31, 2020," the home ministry said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 2,872 and the number of total positive cases climbed to 90,927 Sunday morning, according to the Union Health Ministry.

In order to facilitate the movement of persons, various modes of transport have already been opened up which includes limited train services since May 11.