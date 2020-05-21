Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: More trains to resume, ticket booking counters to open in 2-3 days, says Piyush Goyal

The Centre on Thursday said railway ticket booking in passengers reservation counters will start in the next 2-3 days.

Announcing this, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that "booking of train tickets will resume at around 1.7 lakh common service centres from Friday across the country. Bookings will also resume at counters of different stations in the next 2-3 days. The Railways are developing a protocol in this regard."

"We are going to announce the resumption of more trains in the upcoming days. The Railways allowed operation of shops at railway stations. However, only takeaways will be allowed," said Goyal.

The Railways announced the operation of 200 long distance trains from June 1 and resumed ticket booking at 10 pm today. However, a huge rush for tickets led to glitch in the system led to a delay in ticket booking.

"At 12:00 hours, 73 trains were available on the IRCTC online booking website for booking. About 1.49,025 tickets were booked for 2,90,510 passengers", Railways said.

In a statement, the Railways also said, "So many people will log in at the same time and all 200 trains would take time to fire up on reservation systems.There would be issues due to weather conditions in the eastern part of India so firing up from those locations would also get impacted. The firing of trains is a time-consuming exercise and it means actual loading of all info on a train journey, it's booking parameters etc. on IT system and this is done simultaneously from both the originating zone and terminating zone."

Due to cyclonic conditions in the east, the firing from that end is expected to be impacted for some time. All are advised to have patience. Indian Railways is doing this graded restoration to ensure that maximum persons can move in the conditions, said the statement.

