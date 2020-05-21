Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Piyush Goyal says more trains to resume, counter ticket booking from June 22

There will be resumption of more trains coming days, Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal announced here on Thursday as the Minister emphasis on taking country towards normalcy after two months of lockdown due to COVID-19 pandemic.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"We are going to announce the resumption of more trains in the coming days. Time to take India towards normalcy," the Minister said day after annoucing the operation of 200 long distance trains with fixed time table from June 1.

"The railways permitted operation of shops at railway stations. However, only takeaways will be allowed," Goyal said during his conversation with BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra here.

Also read — Nearly 1.5 lakh tickets booked in first 2 hrs for trains running from June 1

Though earlier announced tickets should be booked through online only for 200 special trains, on Thursday, the national transporter said ticket booking will be allowed common service centres and ticket booking counters at different stations and other places from Friday.

The zonal railway officials have to decide on how much counters should open for booking. Social distance maintaining while booking tickets will be must.

The railways announced the operation of 200 long distance trains from June 1 and resumed ticket booking at 10 pm Thursday.

However, a huge rush for tickets led to glitch in the system forcing the railways appeal public to have patience. However, by night all trains data was fed to the online booking system, said railway official.

The demand for the ticket was so much that within two-hour of booking started for 73 trains more 1.5 lakh tickets booked having 2.9 lakh passengers", railways said.

"So many people will log in at the same time and all 200 trains would take time to FIRE up on reservation systems. There would be issues due to weather conditions in Eastern part of India so firing up from those locations would also get impacted. Firing of trains is a time consuming exercise and it means actual loading of all info train journey , it's booking parameters etc on IT system and this is done simultaneously from both the originating zone and terminating zone, the statement said.

However Shramik Special and Special Rajdhani Express trains will run. The Railway Minister said 2050 Shramik Special operated since May 1 ferrying 30 lakh stranded people mostly migrants.