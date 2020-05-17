Coronavirus lockdown 4.0: Regular train services to remain suspended

The regular train services remain suspended and only Shramik Special, other Special Rajdhani Express trains, parcel and freight services will operate during lockdown 4.0, said Indian Railways.

The railways will continue to suspend the operations of passengers carrying regular mail/ express, and sub-urban railway services. The railways already cancelled all the tickets booked in regular mail and express trains till June 30, said an official in the Indian Railways.

However, the railways also decided to run more Shramik Express trains to ferry stranded migrants, students and tourists. Special Rajdhani Express will continue to operate. If required more such trains will be operated, said the official.

The Indian Railway suspended the train operations from March 24 and continue to operate only freight trains transporting essential commodities. However railways from May 1st started operating Shramik Special and from May 12, Special Rajdhani Express trains.