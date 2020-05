In a gruesome incident, 5 labourers died and 11 injured after the truck they were travelling in overturned near Patha village in Narsinghpur. The labourers were going from Telangana's Hyderabad to Uttar Pradesh in the truck, which was also carrying mangoes. According to Deepak Saxena, Narsinghpur District Collector, "the truck was laden with mangoes and was going from Hyderabad to Agra. It was carrying a total of 18 people, including 2 drivers and a conductor."

