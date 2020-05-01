Coronavirus Lockdown: Aarogya Setu App mandatory for people in containment zones, says MHA

People residing in coronavirus containment zones in the country will have to install 'Aarogya Setu' app that helps in identifying the possibility of contracting the virus infection.

This forms part of the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) while extending the lockdown for another two weeks from May 4.

Detailing the protocol in containment zones, intensive surveillance mechanism as outlined by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare should be established there.

"The local authority shall ensure 100% coverage of Aarogya Setu app among the residents of containment zones," it said.

These containment zones should be demarcated within red and orange zones by states and district administrations. The boundary of the containment zone should be defined by the district administration taking into account mapping of cases and contacts, geographical dispersion of cases and contacts, area with well-demarcated perimeter and enforceability.

In urban areas, the containment zone could be a residential colony, mohalla, municipal ward, municipal zone, police station or town. In rural areas, this could be a village, a cluster of villages, gram panchayats, a group of police stations or blocks.

According to the order, intensive contract tracing should be done in containment zones. Based on the medical assessment, people should be put in-home or institutional quarantine centres.

Testing of all cases of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI), Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and all symptoms for COVID-19 should be conducted.

In containment zones, there should be strict perimetre control to ensure that there is no movement of population in or out of these zones except for essential services.