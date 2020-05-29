Coronavirus Lockdown: AirAsia India and Sonu Sood fly 167 migrant workers from Kochi to Bhubaneswar

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been in the forefront in helping migrant workers reach home in buses, has now organised an aircraft to fly stranded people from Kochi to Bhubaneshwar.

Speaking of this initiative, Anup Manjeshwar, Head, Sales & Distribution, AirAsia India said, “AirAsia is happy to be a part of this initiative of Sonu Sood and help people in need get back to their loved ones. Sonu Sood's compassion and empathy with the plight of migrant workers has been inspiring and it has been a pleasure working with him to facilitate this fantastic initiative and give wings to the dreams of 147 women and 20 men who work with a clothing and stitching firm on today's flight."

Commenting on the initiative, Sonu Sood said, “When I decided to come forward in support of these migrant workers who have been stranded, all that I had in my mind was how I can help reunite them with their families and homes. I must thank AirAsia India for their immediate response and interest in supporting this endeavour. AirAsia India has been very appreciative that this Umeed Ki Udan may be the first flight for many of them. The Allstars of AirAsia who have been part of this journey have been true COVID-19 warriors and have done everything possible to make the guests on board comfortable.”

M Prashanto, a migrant worker, added "We would like to thank Sonu Sood from the bottom of our hearts for making these arrangements for us to fly back home. Words aren't enough for us to express our gratitude towards this gesture. All of us haven't met our families for so many months. Our happiness has no bounds and we are thankful to AirAsia India for making this journey so special."