Coronavirus lockdown: Allow 'work from home' as far as possible, says MHA

The lockdown 4.0 guidelines allow the functioning of offices but want them to allow employees to 'work from home' as far as possible.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

While it allows the opening of shops and markets, it also wants these facilities open with staggered timings, so as to ensure social distancing. All shops should have to ensure six feet distance among customers and also not allow more than five persons at one time.

According to the National Directives for COVID-19 Management, which is part of the guidelines, staggering of work/business hours and social distancing should be followed in offices, workplaces, shops, markets, and industrial and commercial establishments.

For offices, till now, there were restrictions that only 33% of workers could be present and this restriction has now been taken away.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

In the workplace, employers should ensure that the Aarogya Setu app is installed by all employees having "compatible" mobile phones. District authorities should advise individuals to install the App on "compatible" mobile phones and regularly update their health status on the app, the directives said.

"This will facilitate timely provision of medical attention to those individuals who are at risk," the MHA said.

While making Aarogya Setu app, the government this time has made efforts to take into account that several people do not have smartphones and cannot download such apps. This has led to the inclusion of 'compatible' mobile phones in the directive.

The directives also said workplaces should have provision for thermal scanning, hand wash, and sanitiser at all entry and exit points and common areas. There should be frequent sanitisation of the entire workplace, common facilities and all points which come into human contact like door handles shall be ensured.

The guidelines have also done away with restrictions on construction activities and industrial activities. Earlier, workers who were staying sites were allowed to work in construction activities in red zones.