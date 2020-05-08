Coronavirus Lockdown: Amid ‘ghar wapsi’, reverse migration begins in Bihar

While more than 20,000 migrant workers reached Bihar on Friday (May 8) in 20 special trains from different States, the reverse migration too, seems to have started without much hue and cry. A special train from Khagaria in Bihar, carrying 226 migrant workers, left for Telangana on Thursday.

These workers used to work in rice mills in Telangana but had come to Bihar in March during Holi. However, they got stuck up in their home State following lockdown.

In the meantime, the rice mill owners spoke to the political leadership in the two States and stressed on the need to bring back these workers from Bihar.

“On the request of the Telangana Government, 226 labourers from Khagaria (in Bihar), who earlier worked in rice mills in Telangana, left for Lingampalli. These workers have been promised enhanced wages,” said Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, confirming about the departure of 226 workers from Bihar to Telangana in a special train on Thursday.

The matter would have gone unnoticed had RJD Rajya Sabha member Manoj Jha not tweeted about the reverse migration. “Dear@RailMinIndia can you please clarify whether a train carrying 250-300 new migrants started from Khagaria (Sonepur Division) for Telangana (Sikandarabad Division). If yes, under what order? Dear @NitishKumarji, are you aware of this movement?” tweeted Jha, Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar.

The Leader of the Opposition, Tejashwi Yadav was more scathing. “Mr. Nitish Kumar, are you a manpower agency? While all the State Governments are helping the migrants reach their home State, you are encouraging reverse migration. This exposes your hollow claim that you would provide jobs to lakhs of migrants in Bihar. Such insensitivity is really unfortunate. I fail to understand what was the urgency in sending them back.... I wish you had shown the same eagerness in helping migrants return to Bihar,” tweeted Tejashwi, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, in Hindi.

Meanwhile, the East Central Railway (ECR) here clarified that the ‘Shramik Special’ train, which earlier carried more than 1200 migrants from Telangana to Khagaria, returned to Lingampalli “ with the stranded workforce of Telangana in Khagaria.”