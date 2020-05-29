Coronavirus Lockdown: Amitabh Bachchan organises 10 buses for migrant workers

Amitabh Bachchan organises 10 buses for migrant workers

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose
  May 29 2020
  • updated: May 29 2020, 16:01 ist
These are 52-seater buses and only 25 passengers were taken per bus so that physical distancing is followed. (Credit: AFP Photo)

 Moved by the plight of migrants,  superstar Amitabh Bachchan has organised 10 buses for Uttar Pradesh.

The buses left from the Haji Ali dargah and Mahim dargah.

The buses were flagged off by Suhail Khandwani Managing Trustee,  Mahim Dargah,  and Trustee,  Haji Ali dargah,  and Rajesh Yadav, Managing director AB Corporation Ltd.

About 300 migrants are being sent to the various locations in UP, viz, Lucknow,  Allahabad, Ghorakhpur, and Bhadoi.

These are 52-seater buses and only 25 passengers were taken per bus so that physical distancing is followed.

The buses have been provided with food and snacks for the entire journey with water,  juices. The medical kits are also being provided to the migrants in case they may need it in their journey.  Hand sanitizer,  masks are also being provided.

"It was the brainchild of Bachchan-Sahab who has been deeply concerned by the sufferings of the migrants since the lockdown. He made a proposal and the Haji Ali Dargah and Mahim Dargah responded by offering to make all the arrangements,” according to the organisers.

