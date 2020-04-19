Coronavirus Lockdown: Army takes over day-time management of quarantine facility in Narela in Delhi

A team of doctors and paramedics from the army has "taken over the day-time management" of a quarantine facility in Delhi's Narela which is currently housing 932 Tablighi Jamaat members who attended a congregation in Nizamuddin last month.

Narela quarantine centre is among the largest centres in the country for managing COVID-19 suspects in Delhi. It was established by the Delhi government in mid-March.

A team of army doctors and nursing staff has been assisting the civil administration at this facility since April 1.

"From April 16, the army has taken the initiative to manage the facility from 8 am to 8 pm relieving the Delhi government doctors and medical staff to manage the facility only during the night," the army said in a statement on Sunday.

The army team comprises 40 personnel, who include six medical officers along with 18 paramedical staff, and have volunteered to stay on the premises only, it said.

Initially, 250 foreign nationals who arrived from abroad were kept at this centre, and later an additional strength of approximately 1,000 more were brought here from Nizamuddin Markaz.

"Presently, 932 members from Markaz are being taken care in the facility and 367 out of them have been tested positive for COVID-19," it said.

The professional approach of the army medical team has "won the hearts of inmates" who have been very cooperative and positive to the team, thereby, facilitating smooth handling of all medical procedures, the statement said.

There has been a "tremendous synergy" of the army with civil administration to run this entire facility. The army will continue to fight with resolve and determination to contribute wholeheartedly to the national efforts against the coronavirus pandemic for safety of all our citizens,it added.

The number of coronavirus cases in Delhi till Sunday was 1,893, including 43 deaths.