Coronavirus Lockdown: Chartered flight carrying 174 migrants reaches Ranchi from Mumbai

A chartered flight carrying 174 migrant workers of Jharkhand landed at Ranchi airport on Thursday, officials said.

The return of the migrant labourers by air from Mumbai, among the cities worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, was facilitated by the Alumni Network of National Law School, Bengaluru, they said.

The alumni association had raised funds to lease an Air Asia aircraft to send home the workers, who were stranded in various parts of Mumbai amid the lockdown.

The flight left the western metropolis around 8.15 am and reached the state capital around 10.30 am, an official statement here said.

All returnees were subjected to health screening and placed under home-quarantine for 14 days, in accordance with the protocol laid down by the government, it said.

One of the workers, after completing formalities at the airport, said he would want to thank the law school alumni network and the state for ensuring his safe return.

"I work as a welder in Mumbai. We are all happy to return. I would like to thank everybody who facilitated our return," he told reporters.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also expressed his gratitude to the alumni network of the Bengaluru law school for its noble initiative.

"Iss punit karya ke liye mein Alumni Network of National Law School, Bengaluru dwara kiye gaye sahiyog ko saharaniya karte hein (I appreciate the effort of the alumni network of National Law School, Bengaluru)," Soren said in a statement.

The state is committed to bring back all migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country, and the government is in touch with the Centre for the purpose, he added.