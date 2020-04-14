Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Coronavirus lockdown continues till May 3 but some places may see relaxation

PM stated that the relaxation after April 20 will continue only if the concerned states are able to curb the menace of coronavirus

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 14 2020, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 11:40 ist
Representative image (PTI Photo)

PM Modi addressed the nation on April 14 and announced that the coronavirus lockdown has been extended till May 3 in the country.

In his 25 minutes address, Modi stated that the government will strictly monitor whether the lockdown norms are being followed or not in each state.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

However, the PM also mentioned that the lockdown will be relaxed in certain regions, which are free from hotspots, after April 20.

He said that the Centre will closely monitor the situation in each state and if cases of coronavirus rise in any region, the relaxation will be withdrawn and complete lockdown will be imposed again.

 

The PM stated that the relaxation after April 20 will continue only if the concerned states are able to curb the menace of coronavirus and the citizens strictly follow the norms of social distancing.

"Till April 20, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," PM Modi said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Narendra Modi
India
Lockdown
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

A corporate merger cost America ventilators

A corporate merger cost America ventilators

Mother can transmit COVID-19 to baby before birth: ICMR

Mother can transmit COVID-19 to baby before birth: ICMR

Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur

Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 