Coronavirus lockdown continues till May 3 but some places may see relaxation

PM Modi addressed the nation on April 14 and announced that the coronavirus lockdown has been extended till May 3 in the country.

In his 25 minutes address, Modi stated that the government will strictly monitor whether the lockdown norms are being followed or not in each state.

However, the PM also mentioned that the lockdown will be relaxed in certain regions, which are free from hotspots, after April 20.

He said that the Centre will closely monitor the situation in each state and if cases of coronavirus rise in any region, the relaxation will be withdrawn and complete lockdown will be imposed again.

The PM stated that the relaxation after April 20 will continue only if the concerned states are able to curb the menace of coronavirus and the citizens strictly follow the norms of social distancing.

"Till April 20, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," PM Modi said.