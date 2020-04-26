Delhi Police helps bridegroom reach wedding venue

Coronavirus Lockdown: Delhi Police helps bridegroom reach wedding venue

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2020, 04:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2020, 04:27 ist
Representative image/Pixabay Image

In an unusual entry for a bridegroom, a 27-year-old man reached the venue of his wedding in south Delhi's Greater Kailash I in a police gypsy on Saturday.

A resident of southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, Naresh Ahluwalia, approached police and requested them to help him and his family reach Arya Samaj Mandir, GK I for the wedding of his son Kaushal, a senior police officer said.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Following permission from the station house officer of Kalkaji police station, Kaushal and his parents were taken to the temple in a police vehicle while maintaining social distancing, the officer said.

The bride, Pooja, her father and the temple priest, Virender, were present at the venue.

The marriage was solemnised as per vedic rites. After the ceremony, the bridegroom and the bride were dropped off at Kaushal's house in a police gypsy, the officer said.

