Coronavirus Lockdown: Delhi to reopen its borders on June 8, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi government-run hospitals and those in the private sector in the national capital will be reserved only for residents "for some months" to ensure that an influx of people from outside do not squeeze availability of COVID-19 beds.

This was announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who also said Delhi borders will also be opened from Monday.

According to the government decisions, around 10,000 beds in Delhi government-run hospitals will be earmarked for residents of the capital. Beds in private hospitals are also earmarked for Delhiites only.

However, another 10,000 beds in hospitals run by the Central government remained untouched and people from other states can avail facilities there.

Exceptions have also been provided to certain private hospitals that conduct special surgeries like transplantation and oncological procedures, which allows admission of people from other states.

Kejriwal said he had last week sought suggestions from people regarding opening hospitals for outsiders when the borders are opened. He said a large number of people are going to come to Delhi and this could result in a further rise in cases.

He said 7.5 lakh people send in their suggestions s and 90% were of the view that it should be reserved for Delhiites. An expert panel appointed by the Delhi government also recommended the same saying if people from outside are allowed, Delhi beds will be filled in three days and the capital would need 15,000 beds by June-end.

Kejriwal also said hotels and banquet halls will remain closed as they anticipate that these facilities may need to be converted into COVID-19 hospitals.

However, restaurants, shopping malls, and religious places will open from Monday as allowed in the Central government's Unlock 1.0 guidelines. ends