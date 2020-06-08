Coronavirus lockdown extended in West Bengal till June 30: CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that the coronavirus lockdown in the state has been extended till June 30.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Addressing media persons at the State Secretariat she also said that instead of the earlier upper limit of 10 people at social events such as marriage or funerals maximum of 25 persons will be allowed.

“We are extending the lockdown till June 30. However, the restrictions and relaxations already in place will continue unchanged,” said Banerjee.

Follow: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 8

The Chief Minister also instructed Kolkata Police to issue notification allowing bicycles on certain busy roads in the city since people are depending on bicycles to reach their destinations in absence of local trains and metro services. Currently, bicycles are not allowed on several busy thoroughfares in the city.

She also announced that in the cabinet meeting during the day it was decided that Rs 1,050 crore has been allotted for development of industrial infrastructure and logistics.

Earlier the state government had announced that the lockdown will continue in West Bengal till June 15.

Listen to DH's podcast here

Banerjee also said that the state government has allotted Rs.850 crore for several social security schemes.

"Earlier, we had allowed only 10 people at social programmes such as a marriage or a funeral ceremony, now we have increased it to 25," she said after a meeting of the state cabinet.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The Mamata Banerjee-led government eased shutdown curbs in the state from June 1, allowing places of worship to reopen, and jute, tea and construction sectors to resume full-fledged operations.