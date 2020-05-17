Coronavirus lockdown extended till May 31, MHA to issue guidelines soon

The COVID-19 lockdown in India has been extended till May 31 with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Sunday asking an official panel to issue necessary modifications to the existing guidelines to open up economic activities while containing the spread of the pandemic.

The NDMA issued the orders under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 extending the lockdown for another 14 days. Once this fourth edition of lockdown is completed on May 31, the country would see 53 days of restrictions at a stretch since March 25 when it was first imposed for 21 days till April 14. The lockdown was then extended till May 3 and the further to May 17.

NDMA in exercise of powers of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 "directs the ministries/departments of the Centre and states to continue the lockdown measures up to May 31", the NDMA order said.

The NDMA also directed the National Executive Committee to issue modifications in the guidelines as necessary, "keeping in view of the need to open up economic activities" while containing the spread of COVID-19. The Ministry of Home Affairs will be soon issuing the orders revising the guidelines that could further open up the economy and ease restrictions on movement.

Later at 9 PM, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will be holding a video conference with state Home Secretaries and Health Secretaries on the strategy for lockdown 4.0.