Coronavirus lockdown forces deferral of Kedarnath, Badrinath shrines' portal opening

The coronavirus and the ongoing lockdown have forced the deferral of the opening of portals of the famous Hindu shrines of Badrinath and Kedarnath in Uttarakhand.

According to the official sources, the decision to defer the opening of the portals of the two shrines was taken at a meeting presided over by Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Monday.

''The portals of Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines will now open on May 14 and 15 respectively,'' said Uttarakhand minister Madan Ksuhik after the meeting. The portals were to open on April 29 and 30 respectively according to the earlier schedule.

He said that it would not be advisable to allow the pilgrims to visit the two shrines in view of the lockdown following the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

Sources said that the two 'Rawals' (head priests of Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines), who had been visiting other state, arrived in the hill state on Sunday.

Both of them were put under 14-day quarantine after their medical examination, sources said.

Both the shrines, which were essential parts of the 'Char Dham Yatra' (the four sacred Hindu shrines of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath) undertaken by lakhs of pilgrims from different parts of the world.