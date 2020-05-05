Coronavirus lockdown: Govt extends validity of motor vehicle documents

The Centre on Tuesday announced that all motor vehicle documents including driving licences and fitness certificates, whose validity expired between February 1 to June 30 will be treated as valid till June 30.

"Since it is not possible to renew documents during #lockdown, various documents related to MV Act 1988 and CMV rules 1989 whose validity expires between 1st Feb 2020 - 30th June 2020 will be treated as valid till 30th June," Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari tweeted.

Transport offices have been shut across the country due to the nationwide lockdown since March 25, 2020. The government imposed the third phase of lockdown till May 17 and classified the country in three zones based on the number of COVID-19 cases.

The government also said that ‘non-use clause facility’ provided by VAHAN platform online, can now be accessed for the suspension of tax liability in order to give relief to commercial vehicles like taxi, buses and more which are non-operational at present.