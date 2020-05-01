Coronavirus Lockdown: Impose curfew at night to ensure no movement, MHA directs states

Impose curfew or prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to ensure that people do not venture out between 7 PM and 7 AM and ensure that elderly do not leave the confines of their homes, the government said on Friday.

This is part of the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for Covid-19 lockdown, which is being extended for another two weeks beyond May 3.

"The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities shall remain strictly prohibited between 7 PM to 7 AM. Local authorities shall issue orders under appropriate provisions of law, such as prohibitory orders (curfew) under Section 144 of CrPC, for this purpose, and ensure strict compliance," the order said.

In green, orange and red zones, demarcated by the government on the basis of severity of Covid-19 situation, the order said all people above 65 years, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below 10 years "should stay at home, except for meeting essential requirements and for health purposes".

The out-patient departments in hospitals are also allowed to work across the country, except in containment zones.

The order also says all cinema halls, shopping malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars and auditoriums and assembly halls will remain closed.