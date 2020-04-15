Coronavirus lockdown: Indian man stranded in US eyes cargo plane to fly back home and be with pregnant wife

A desperate chartered accountant stuck in New York asked on Twitter if he could fly onboard a cargo aircraft to return to India to take care of his pregnant wife. Another Information Technology professional stranded in Houston wondered if he and a few others could charter an aircraft to return to India.

Soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi formally announced the extension of the lockdown that was enforced on March 24 to contain the COVID-19 pandemic; the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) followed it up and extended the ban on arrival of any international passenger aircraft at any airport in India till May 3, making it clear that Indians stuck abroad will have to wait at least three more weeks before they could come back home.

And they took to Twitter to pour out their desperation, frustration, anxiety and even anger.

“Sir, since Cargo flights are still in operation, could you help me to send back to (sic) home as my wife is pregnant and need (sic) me. Please do some arrangement,” Bharat Maheshwari, who has been stuck in New York for several weeks now, tweeted on Tuesday, drawing the attention of India’s ambassador to the United States, Taranjit Singh Sandhu. “I'm in panic state now due to this lockdown. Please help help (sic).”

Maheshwari has been regularly urging the Embassy of India in Washington D.C. on Twitter to help him return to India. His wife, Shubha, too has been tweeting seeking help from the government to bring her husband back home. The chartered accountant couple is expecting their first child.

Not only Maheshwari, but the extension of the ban on the arrival of all international passenger aircraft let down many Indians, who are stuck in the US, United Kingdom, France and many other countries and have been hoping that the curbs would be eased after Tuesday and they would be able to come back home.

“Can we few Indians contribute and check with any private flight company and plan a chartered plane to rescue us from USA to India? Please let me know what kind of permission is required and with whom for the same. Also confirm the procedure if any. Please expedite (sic),” Tushar, an IT professional, posted on Twitter, tagging the Consulate General of India in Houston.

What has triggered panic among Maheshwari, Tushar and others as well as their families in India is the spurt in the number of cases of COVID-19 infection in the US.

At least 553,822 people have been infected by the COVID-19 in the US and 21972 of them have died so far, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The situation is worsening in the UK and France too.

The virus infected over 97, 000 in France and killed over 15,000 of them so far. The UK reported over 11,000 deaths out of over 88000 cases of COVID-19 infections.

“How much patience do you want us to keep?” Sharon Goveas, a student at a business school in Paris, tweeted on Tuesday. “Pls (Please) understand that we are students and we have limited resources. (The) Cases (of COVID-19 infections) keep on increasing everyday (in France) and still there’s nothng (nothing) done from the GOI (Government of India),” the 19-year-old added, apparently perturbed, as she would now have to wait for at least three more weeks before she could return to her home in Navi Mumbai.

“Its (It’s) very difficult fr (for) students to survive alone and (it) is taking a toll on our health. At least help the students to get back home. They r (are) the most severely hit in such a time of crisis, both financially and psychologically,” Sadaf Sheikh, another Indian student in France, tweeted.

“M (I am) sorry, but I hv (have) lost all hopes frm (from) our govt (government) now. We hv (have) been left alone to face our own challenges in a foreign land,” Arti Singh, who got stuck in Norwich in the UK with her family, tweeted replying to the Prime Minister’s tweets announcing the extension of the lockdown.

New Delhi has not yet carried out any evacuation operation to bring back Indians from the US, France or the UK. Neither has it planned for one in the coming days.

A source in New Delhi pointed out that it would be difficult to evacuate Indians from the US, France or the UK, not only because the number of people willing to return would be huge, but also because the government would first have to make arrangements for testing them for COVID-19 infections.

India earlier evacuated its nationals from Iran and Italy, but only after making arrangements for testing all the prospective evacuees for COVID-19 infections and only the ones, who were found to be uninfected by the virus, were brought back home onboard special aircraft of Air India. Besides, all evacuees were quarantined for 14 days on their return to India.

“If the government decides to evacuate such a large number of Indians from the countries like the US, UK, or France, it will require many huge facilities to quarantine them,” said the source.

The Government either evacuated or facilitated the return of nearly 28000 Indians from a number of foreign countries affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including China, Iran and Italy. It however almost stopped doing so after the ban on arrival of international passenger aircraft was enforced on March 23 in the wake of the spurt in the number of COVID-19 cases in India.

“Dear Sir, as of now, no evacuation is planned and neither have we received any directive from the concerned authorities. If there is any change in travel restrictions, we will update you,” the Embassy of India in Paris tweeted on Tuesday in response to a query on plan for operating special flights to bring home Indian nationals from France.