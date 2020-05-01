Coronavirus lockdown: Indian Railways suspends passenger trains operations till May 17

Passenger trains operations suspended till May 17

Ajith Athrady
  • May 01 2020, 22:41 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 23:29 ist

Indian Railways on Friday said the suspension of passengers trains operations will continue till May 17 as the government extended the lockdown period.

However, operations of Shramik special train to ferry migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places will continue. Even freight and parcel train operations will also continue, the railways said in a statement.

The railways suspended its passenger-carrying trains operations from March 22 as part of the government measures to check the spreading of COVID-19 pandemic.

